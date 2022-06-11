Robert S. McChrystal übernimmt 2. Kavallerieregiment unter neuem Kommando
Grafenwöhr/Vilseck.Der älteste bestehende Verband der US-Army hat eine neue Führung. Im Rahmen einer feierlichen Kommandoübergabe löste Oberst Robert S. McChrystal seinen Vorgänger Oberst Joseph M. Ewers ab und ist nun der 82. Kommandeur des 2. Kavallerieregiments.
###### ########## ##### ## ######## ### ######## ##### #### ##### #### #######, ####### ###### ### ########### ######## ### ### ######### ########### #####. ### ########## ########## ##### ###### ### ### ##### ### „######## ######## ###### ######“.
######## ### #. ################### #### ########
#### #### ######## ###### ## ### ########### ################ ####. ### ############ ##### ## ###### ############## ### ### ##### ## ##### ### ########### ####### ############## ##. ######### #### #### ##### ##### ### ### ############ ### ###### ######## ### ######## ######. ###### ##### #### #### ### ######### ########## #########. ####### #### ###### ######### ################ #########, ##### ### ####### ## ############# ########## ######## ########, ###### ##### ####-############ ### #### ####### ########## ############# ####.
### ###### #### #### ############ #######-########## ########, ######## ### ### ####### ###### #### ### ### ######### #### #######. ## ###### ### ######## #### ##### ####### ### ######## ######, ### #### ########## ####### ### ##### ### ##### ######### ### ### ####. #### ### ##### ## ##### ##### ############ ### ### ####### ### ########### ###### ### ############# ## ######## ########.
###################### ###### ######### ######
### ########## ##### ##### ############ ###### #### #### ##### #### ############: „### ###### ###### ##########. #### #### ### ##### #### ### ####### ######, ### ### ###### #### ### #######.“ ### ### ### ### ### ########## ## ### ################# ######## ### ##### #### ########.
####### #### ## ###### ##### ### ### ##### ## ### ####### #######. „### ##### ##### ############### ### ####### ######## ####. #### ### ####### ###### ################ ###### #### ### ###### #### ### ###### ########## ########.“ ## ### ### ###### ############# ## #### ### ############## ### #. ###################. ### ############## ############## ###### #### #### ##### ########## ############## ##########, ###### ##### ############ ######### ######## #### ######## ### ########## ### ##### ######## #####. ### ########## ########## ##### ####### ### #### #### ############### #### ## ### ###### ### ######### ######. ### ########### #### ##### ##### ##### ### ##### ### ### ######## #######. ####### ###### ##### ######## ### ##### ###### #######: „##### ####### ##### ### ########### ########, ### ## ######## ####### ### ######## ############# ########## ##### ### ####### ######.“
„########## #######“ ### „### ####, ### ## #######“
############## ###### #. ####### ####### ######### ####### ### ### ####### ###### ##### ######. ### ############## ####### ### #. ####-################## ### ### ### ####### ######### ## ### ###### ######### ### ### ### ################## ### ##### ######: „## ##### #### ######## ## ### #### ### ##### ####### #### ### ############# ##### #######, #### #### ### ###### ### ###########. ## ### ##### ####### ####### #########.“ ##### ### ################ #### ## #### #### #########. #### ########## ####### #### „######### #######“ ###: „## ### ###, ### ## ##### #######.“
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.