Pandemie Ärger um Pflegebonus vorerst entschärft Geld fließt jetzt auch an größeren Kreis in Behinderteneinrichtungen. Eine andere Schwachstelle ist schwerer zu beseitigen.

Von Christine Schröpf

Mail an die Redaktion Der 500-Euro-Pflegebonus hatte anfangs Freude ausgelöst. Später wuchs auch Ernüchterung. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Regensburg.Die Kritik aus ganz Bayern an Lücken beim 500-Euro-Pflegebonus der Staatsregierung hatte sich zuletzt aufgeschaukelt - das Kabinett nutzte den „Tag der Pflegenden“ um einen großen Kritikpunkt zu entschärfen: Der Ministerrat beschloss am Dienstag, dass die Sonderzahlung künftig auch an Beschäftigte in Behindertenbereichen fließt, die zwar intensive Betreuung leisten, aber nicht Pflege im engsten Sinn.

#### ### ####### ### ### ######## ### ### ########### #### ###### #### #### #### ############ ### ### ###. ### ########## ######## #### #### ####### ### ####################### #### ####### ###########, #### ########### #### ####### ###### ### ### ############ ######. ### ######## #### #### ##### ############### #### #### ## ############ ##########. #### ## ##### ###### #### ##### #### ############### ### ### ############ ##### ######## ####### #######. ### ##### ### ####### ####### ##### ### #### ## ######## ########## ### #### ### ### ##. #### ##########.

### ###### #### ###### ### ########### ### ### ######## ######## ########## ###. ### ################# ### „##. #### ######## ################“ ##### #### ####, #### ## ######################## ### ### ######## ################ ### ##### ######## ####. „#### ##### #########. ### ### #### ####“, ##### ### #############. #### ######### ###### ###### ## ##### ########### #### ### ### ### ####### ### #### ############, ### ## ### ############### ###### ### ######### ########, ### ### #### ##### ########. #### ##### #### ######## ###### ### ## ##### ##### ## ############## ###### ##### ### #### ########### ##### #######. ######## ###### ### ######### ### ##### ################# ### #######. „### #### #### ## ### #### ### ########### #########. ## #### ####, #### ######, ### ### ### #### ### ### ##### #####.“ ### ######### ### ###### ############ ### ##### ### ###### #### ### ########## ### ###############.

### ######## ### ############ ############## ## ###### ##########, ####### ####, ######## #### ####### ## ######## ##### ######## ######, ### ## ## ####### ######### ###### #####. ### ### ######## ### ##################### ### ###############, #### ### ##### ##### ###### ### ### ##### #### #####. ## ###### #### ######: ### #### ### „### ##### ###### ### ###### #### ########### ###########“.

##### ### ########### ### #####

### ##### ########### ### ######### ## ######-###### ######### #### ### #### #######. ##### ########### ######## ## ##### ################## ####### #### ## ### ### #### #### ######## ### ########### #### ######### #############. ### ########### ############## ####### #### ## ###### ## ############ ### ########## ## #### #### ########. ### ### ######### ###### ########## ###### ###################### ### ############## ## ###################. ### ###########-########### #### ### ##### ###########. ##### ##### ### ##### ### ### ########### ### #####.

## ##### ########### ####### ##### #### ## ##### ############ ########### ##### ##### ######-##### ## ######## ### ## ########### #### ### #### ###### ##### ###### ##########. „### ####### ##### ##### ########### #####, ### ######### ###### ###### ###“, #### ###. ### ### ############ ############## ### ############ ##### ####### ## ######-############# ########### ########## ############ ##### ## ##########-#############, ## #### ########### ## ###########. „### ####### ########### #####“, #### ####. #### ########### ###### ## ### ######-##### ####### ######### ### #### ######## ###### #### ########## ### #######. „#### #### ###### ## ######, ### ######## ########### ### ### #####, ### ###### #########.“ ### ####### ####### - ### ####### #### ################# ### ### ##### ##### - ### ### ### ##### ######### ### ######### ### ###### ####### ######### #######.

############ ### ### ######## ######### ###### ## ######## ######## ####### ##### #########. #### ### ################# ### ###### ######## - ###### #### ####### ### ################### ### ### ################: ### ############ #####-######-########### ###### ######### ######## ### ################ ## ###### ########### #### ######### ########### ### ################: „### #### ### ########, ##### ###### ###### ############# ### ############### ## ####### ############## ### ################### #########.“

######### ### ### ### ########### ### ##### ######## ################### ## ### #####. ### ######, #### ### ########### ##### ########### ### ### ###### ########## #####, ####### ### ##### ########### ####### ######### ###### #####. ##################### #### ####### ## ### ##### #### ###, ### ###################### ##### ## ######, ##### ### ##### ####### ### ### ############# #######. ### ######-########### ### ## ###### ##### ############. ### #### #### ###### #### ###### ####### ### ### ####-###### ## #### ############ ######## ########### ##########. „###### ###### ####### ### ### #### ## ######.“

### ###################### ############ ### ####### ########## ## ######## #####. ######### #### ###### #### ### #####. ## ##### ###### ##############. „### ######### ### ## ## #######. ## #####. ### ## ##### ## #### #####.“

