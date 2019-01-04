Kriminalität Amberger wollen wieder ihre Ruhe Auch am Donnerstag wartet ein Medientross am Rathaus. Die Bürger sind nach der Prügelattacke aber längst wieder im Alltag.

Von Isolde Stöcker-Gietl und Gerd Spies

In der Amberger Innenstadt herrschte am Donnerstagnachmittag geschäftiges Treiben. Von Verunsicherung war nichts zu spüren. Foto: Stöcker-Gietl

Amberg.Tag 5 nach der Prügelattacke von vier jugendlichen Asylbewerbern am Amberger Bahnhof. Vor dem Rathaus stehen wieder die Übertragungswagen. ARD, ZDF, RTL. Seit Tagen ist die Oberpfälzer Stadt bundesweit in den Schlagzeilen. Am Abend wird Oberbürgermeister Michael Cerny (CSU) in einer Pressekonferenz sagen, dass die Tat durch die Berichterstattung für ihn eine Relation erreicht hat, die er als „too much“ empfindet. „Es wird dem Charakter und der Situation nicht mehr gerecht.“

## ##### ## #### ##### ########, ### ## ########## ### ########### ############ ##### ### ########## #######. ##### ##### #### #### ###### ######## ### ##### ####. #### ### ### ### ##### ###### ######### ################ ##### ### ##### ############# ###, ##### ## ### ###########. „### ######## ### #### #####.“ ### ########## ### #### ############ – ### ################ ####### ### #### ######## ### ##### ###### – ##### ###########, #### ########. „### #### ##### ############### ######.“ ## #### ##### ### ############# ############ ########, #### ### #### ## ####### ##### ### #########. #######, ### ##### #### ######## ###, ############ ###### ##### ### ####################. „### #### #########, #### ###### #####, #### ### #### ##### #### ####### ### ### ######### #################-####### ######.“ ####### ####### ### ############ ##### #### ##### ########### ##### ######.

######### ############

### #### ####### ##### ######. ## ################# ###### ## #######, ###### ### ###### ### ### ######## ##. ####### ########, ####### #####, ###### ####?, ##### ##### #####, ### ## ### ##### #####. ##### ### ### #####, #### ##. #### ## ### ######## ############### ### ## #####. ## #### #### ######, ####### #### ####### ######## #########. #### ##### ### ############# ## ####### ##### ###### ######## ### ### #### ### ##### ### ##### ###### ## ### #####, ## ### #### ####### ###### ############ ######.

### ###### ###### #### ####### ######## ## ##### ##########. „#### ### #### ##### ### ########, #### #### ##### ## #################### ######### ###. ## ######## ##### ##### ##### #### ##. ########## ### ##### ### #####“, #### #####. #### ####### ##: „############## ### ### ################# ##### #######, #### ### ## ######### ### ###### ###### #####.“ #### ##### ######### ### ###### ########## ### ## ############ #######.

####### ##### ############

### ############ ##### ## ##### ######## ## ### ## ###### ###### ## #################. #### ### ##### ##### ###########, ##### ### ## ########## ########, ### ######## ## ########.

#### ###### ###### ### ### ######## (######### ######-########). ### ########### ### ########### ### ### #### ######## ## ####### #########. ### ###### ###### ### ##### #######, ##### ### ###### ######. „#### ##### ### ### ########.“ #### ### ### ###### ###### ### #####, #### ###, ### ### ## ###### ####. #### #### ### ##### ## ###### ##### ###### ########### ######### ### ########## ### ### #### ######### ############## ######, ### ###### ### ###### ######## ####### #####. „####### ###### ### ####### ## #### ######## ### ############“, ####### ###. „## #### #### #### #### ## ###.“

## #### ##### ############, ###### ####### #### ###### #### ### ############. „### #### ### ## ### ######## ########## #########, ### #### ### ##### #############. #### ###### ###, ## ######## ### ## #########, ##### ###### ## ###### ##########.“

### ####### ##############

## ####### ################ ##### ### ### ########## ######. ####### ####### #### ### ### ## #################### ## ##### ################## ## ### ######### ###. #### #### #######, ## ######### ### #################### ### ### ## #######, ###### #####-#######, ### ##### ############## ##############, #### ### ### ### ######## ################# #### ### ############### ##########. ######### ##### #####-####### ### ### #################### ###### ######, ###### ### ### ####### ######## ##### ############## ######## #######. „### ############ ########### #### ### ####### ######### ############### ########## ######### ######“, ##### #####-####### ### ##### ###### ### ######## ###########.

## ######## ### ### ## ####### ### ### #### ########## ############## ### ### ######## ### ##################. ## ######## ####### ### ### ####### ## ### ############# #### ### ##### ############## #######, #### ### ###-###########. „## ####### ###### ##### #### ## ###### ########## #######.“ ########## ####### ### #################### #### ### ################# ##### ####### ########, #### ### #### ### ##### #########.

## ####### ##### #### ## ###### ############# ####### ######## (###) ## ##### ######### ###### ###########. ## ######### ## ##########, #### ### ############## ## ### ######### ###### ## ###### ###### #####. ## ### #### #### ######## ### ### ###-###### ## ### #####. „### ###### ### ########## ## ####### ####. ############# ### ############### ############# #### ###########.“

#### ### ###### ##### ### ####.