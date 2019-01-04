MyMz

Kriminalität

Amberger wollen wieder ihre Ruhe

Auch am Donnerstag wartet ein Medientross am Rathaus. Die Bürger sind nach der Prügelattacke aber längst wieder im Alltag.
Von Isolde Stöcker-Gietl und Gerd Spies

Von Isolde Stöcker-Gietl 04. Januar 2019 05:30 Uhr
In der Amberger Innenstadt herrschte am Donnerstagnachmittag geschäftiges Treiben. Von Verunsicherung war nichts zu spüren. Foto: Stöcker-Gietl
Amberg.Tag 5 nach der Prügelattacke von vier jugendlichen Asylbewerbern am Amberger Bahnhof. Vor dem Rathaus stehen wieder die Übertragungswagen. ARD, ZDF, RTL. Seit Tagen ist die Oberpfälzer Stadt bundesweit in den Schlagzeilen. Am Abend wird Oberbürgermeister Michael Cerny (CSU) in einer Pressekonferenz sagen, dass die Tat durch die Berichterstattung für ihn eine Relation erreicht hat, die er als „too much“ empfindet. „Es wird dem Charakter und der Situation nicht mehr gerecht.“

#### ### ###### ##### ### ####.

Isolde Stöcker-Gietl

