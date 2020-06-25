Umwelt Atommüll: Endlagersuche schreitet voran
Bayerischer Wald oder Nordoberpfalz? Im Herbst entscheidet sich, ob auch Standorte in Ostbayern auf der Liste sind.
München.Auch wenn es bis zur endgültigen Entscheidung noch viele Jahre dauert: Die Uhr beginnt zu ticken. Bei der bundesweiten Suche nach dem besten Standort für ein Atommüll-Endlager wird im Herbst die erste wichtige Weiche gestellt. Die zuständige Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung (BGE) wird wohl Ende September oder Anfang Oktober bekanntgegeben, welche Kommunen bei der weiteren Erkundung von der Landkarte verschwinden beziehungsweise welche Gebiete im Fokus bleiben und dann im nächsten Schritt mit Akribie zunächst oberirdisch erkundet werden könnten. Auch in Bayern erwartet man die Entscheidung mit Sorge. Denn die BGE prüft auch Gesteinsvorkommen im Freistaat auf Tauglichkeit.
############### ##### ##############
### ### ###### ######## ## ###### ##### ########## ######. ### ###### #### #### ###### #### ####### ####### - ########### ## ######## ### ##### ###### ## ######. #### ### ### ########### ################# #### ## ##### ####### ### ### #####, ## ### ## ### #############, ## ########### #### #### ######## ######## ##### ### ##### ###. ### #### ### ########### ### ### „#### ### ### ########## ############ ########### ########“ ### ######### ########, ##### ## ######### - ######## ##### ########## ## #### ### ### #########, ### ######### ############ ##### #:## ### ### ## ### ################# ###### #:### ###. ##### #### ### ####### ## ######## ### ########### ### ############ ########### #########.
##### ### ####### ### ########### ######### #### ### – ################## #### ## #### ############### ################# ### ### ### ###### ####### ##########. „### ###### #### ###### ####### ###### #### ############ ######. ### #### #########, #### ###### #### ########## ######## ### ### ############ ###“, ##### ## ### ##### ## ### #######. „### ################## ##### ## ################# #### ##### ####### ### ############# #########“, ########## ############## ######## ####### ### #########. ## #### ##### ###, #### ### ############ ### ### ### ########## ##### ########## ####. ############### ### #### ############### ###, „#### ### ####### ###### ### ########## ########## ### ##### ######## ### ##### ####### ###### ######“, #### ### #####-######-#########. ### ###################### #######, #### ###### ### ########### ############# ######### ########, ######## ##### #### ######## ## ############ ########## #### ####### #### ### ##### ############## ########### ####. ########### ########## #### ############# ######### ####### ##### ### ###### ########## #############.
######### ##### ###### #### ### ########### ############## ### ########### ###-#### ###### ########: „#########, ### ### ##### ############# ## ### ######## ##### ######## ######, ###### ########## ### ### ################ ###########“, #### ## - ### ##### ##### ######### ######. ################### ## ######### ######## #### ###### ############ ##### ### ######### ### ### ################. „#### ###### ########### ### ### ########### ####### ######### ####### ######.“
#### ### ######### ### ##################### ### #### ### ###### ########## ##### ### ### #########. „###########“ ###### ### ### #### ########### ############# ### ###-######### ###### #######. ### ############ ##### #### ## ###### ######## ### #################### ### ##### ### ######## ######### ######### ## ################# ######## ## ##### ########. ### ######### ##### ###### ###### ### #### #######. ### ### ####### ########### ### #######, ### #### ##### ######## ## ######. ####### ### ### #### #########.
### ### ###### ########## ## ##### ######## ##### ######, ############ #### #### ########## ## #####. ### ############ ### ###### ######## ### ##### # ### ########, ##### ### ##### #### ######## ###### #####. ### ##. ### ##. ####### ### ## ###### #### ############# „###########“ ##########, ### ### ############# ###### ########## ###### ######. ### ############### ### ####### #######. ## ######-###### ### ########## ########, ## ####### #### ### ###### ########### ####. ### ############### #### ### ##### #### #### ### ### ######## ### ### ############## ######.
### #######: ###### ######### #####
„## ### ### ###### ######### #####“, #### ### ########## ###-############### ### ######## ##################### ### #######. #### ## ### ### ###### ########, #### ### ######## ######## ## ### ######### ## ### ###### ##### ### ################## ####### ###########. „#### ###### ############# ###### ### ############### ## ### ######### ##### #### #### ### ### #####“, #### ##. ####### ##### ### ##### ###, ## ## ##### ### ##### ###### ####, ### ##### ############# ###### ############# ## #########-############# ##### ### ## ################# ######## ## ######### ## ###########. ### ###### ############# ### #### ####### #########. ########## ##### ####### ### ######### ################.
####### ### ### ############ #####, ## ######## ## ######: ### ### #### #### ## ###### ### ##### ### ########## ########## ###. #### ### ######### #### ### ##### ### ####### ### ### ######## ############# ########### ########. ### ### ##########, ### #### ######## #### ########### ####, #### #### ####### ##### ##### ######, #### ####### ########### ######### ### ##### #### ###########. „### ##### ###### #######, #### ############### ### ## ### ######### ### ### ##### ######.“ ### ### ############## #### ##### #### #### ###### #### ########### ######, #### ## ### ##########.
#### ############### ####### ### ## ######## ##### ######. ## ########### ############### ##### ### ### ####### ### ######### ######### ##########. ################ #### ### ## ######### ####### ## ######### ############## #######, ### ## ### ############### ########, ############# ### ############### ########### ####. ######### #### ### ######## #### #### ####### ########. ### #### #### ######, ### ###### #######, ############## ### ############ ### ################ (###) ### ### ###### ###, ######. ## #### ## ###### #############-####### ##### ######### ######### ###########, ### ### ###### #### ###### #### ########## ######## ######. ### #### ### ######## ## ###### #### #### ### ###### ### ############## ##### ########### ############## ### #### ### ####### - ############### ### ####### ############, ### ############# ### ## #### #### ######, #### # #### #### #### ### ####### ### ####. ####### ####### #####, #### ## #### ### ############## ##### ######### „### ########## ####### ### ########### #############“ ######## ####.
### ############# #### #### ### ### ########### ###### ####### ########. ### ########## ##### ######### ### #### ### ########### ##### ### ######. ### ######### ####### #### ##### ##########, ##### ##. „### ######## ### ##. ## #### ## ###### ######## ######, ### ###### #######“, #### ### ############ ################### ###### ######. ## ######## #####, #### #### #### ### ############ ### ### ######### ### ############### ##### ########### ######. ### ############ #### ### ### ### ###### ###### ##### ## ####### ############. „### ##### ##, ##### #### ## ##### ################# #########.“
### ######## ## ###### ##### ### ###### ####### ##### ### ### ############. „####### ###### ##### ## ###### ############# ### ############ #####“, #### ##. ######### ######### ### ### ### ### ## ###### ######### #######. „### ###### #### ########## ### #####, ### ### ######## ###### ###### ####.“ #### ### ###### ############ ###### #### ##### ######## #######. „### ######, #### ## ### ##### ######## ##### ###-########## ########## ##### #### – ##### ### ##### ### ### ########.“
####### ########### ### ### ########### ############# ###### ### ####!