Pandemie Corona: Sechs Politiker, sechs Wünsche
Oberpfälzer Landtagsabgeordnete sagen, wo es in der Corona-Politik aus ihrer Sicht sehr hakt und was ihre Lösung ist.
Regensburg.Zur bayerischen Corona-Politik hat jeder eine Meinung - aber nur ein kleiner Teil der Bürger entscheidet mit: Die Oberpfälzer Landtagsabgeordneten sind in dieser Position. Sechs Vertreter der sechs im Parlament vertretenen Parteien sagen, wo sie dringenden Handlungsbedarf sehen und was ihre Lösung ist. Vieles kreist dabei um das größte Streitthema.
### ###-################### ####### #### ########## ### ## ######## ######### ### ####### #######. #### ## ####### ########## #### ##### ## #############. #### #### ## #### ############ #### ######, ### #### ###### ###### ########## ###### ###### ######: ### ################### ##### #### ############ ### ######## ### ### ######### ## #####, ### ### #########, ######, #############, ######## ### ################ #########. ### „###############“ ########, ### ### ###### ####### ### ##### ###### ####### ###. „### ### ########## ##### #### ########, ### #### ## ### ### ########### #### ### ##### ############### #####.“ ####### ### ### ###-#### ### #######. „#####: ## #####. #######: #####, #### ## #### ###### #####.“ #### #### ######### ####### ######, ### ### ### ##### #######-######## #### ##### ######### ####.
#### ### ############ ######-############ ###### ###### ######## ####### #####. ### ############# #### ### ######### ########. „### ### #### ############.“ ##### ### ########## ######## ####### ### ###### ##### ## ### ######### ###### ### ##### ### ####### ## #### ######. ###### ####### ### ########## ######### ###, #### #############, ################ #################### ### ######, ###### ### ########### ## #######. ######, ### ### ####### „#### ##### ############# ###############“, ###### ## ###### ########### ######. ## ########### ####### ## ##### #### ###### „######-##########“, ### ############# ######### ### ### ### ### ##########. „### ###### #### #### ###### ######.“
### ############ ###-################### ###### #### #### ### ##### ###### ############# ########## ### ##### ##. „## ######## #### #############.“ ######## ## ### ##### ######## ##### #### ### ######## ### ##### ######## ############## ### ###### ###### ### ########. ## #### ####, #### ###### #### ############# #####, ### ### #### #### #########-#########. ############# ### ### #######, ############## #### ############### ###### ### ### ######## ####### ######## ########### - ### ## ### ####### ##### ###### ###### #### ### ################, ### ##### #### ######### ### #########, ######## #### ### ####### ########## ####. „#### ### #########, ### ##### #### #### ######### #### ######.“ ### ##### ##### #### ###### ##### „#### #########“.
### ############ #####-######-########### ###### ######### ##### ###### ## ### ######-####### #### ### ##### ####. ######## ############ ##### ## #### ##### #########: ### ### #### ############# ##### ########## ### ######### ###### ## ############## „### ######### ## #### #########“ ######. „### #### ###### ##### ######## ## #############, ########## ### #### - ### ### ######## ### ###### ### ##-########.“ ####### ### ### ### ### ############### „#####-####“, ### #### #### ####### #### ## ########## ####. ### ######-####-###### ## ###### ####### ## #### ############, ### ########## ######. ### ######### ########## ####### ###### ### ### ####### ######. „#### ######### ########## #### ### ###### #####, ##### ########## #### ## ######.“
#### ########### ### #########
### ######## ###-########### ######### ######## ##### ### ####### #########, #### ###### ## ############### #### ###### ##############. ##### ################# ##### ### ##########. ### ####### ##### #### ######### - ##### ###### ### #############. ########### ### ####### ############## ### ######### „#### ##### ######### ##########, ######### ##########“. ####### ### ########## ### ############ ###### ######## ####, #### ###### ## ######, ### ### ############## ### ### ########### ### ### ####### ## ############## #####. ######## #######, #### ### ######### ### ######### ##### #### ######## ####, ##### ### ############### ##### ## ######### ######### #########.
### ### ######## ###-########### ###### ###### ### ### ######## ########### ### ############. „##### #### ### ######## #####, ###### ## ########### - ###### #### ## ## ### ####### ###### ####.“ ## ##### ### ###### ### ### ##################, ####### ########## ############ ###### #########, ### #### #### ########### ###### ## ######. „#### ###### ### ### ###### ##### ## ################## #######, ###### #### ### ##### ### ######## ######.“ ### ########### ######## ## ### ############ ######## ### ############# ### #######, #### ##### ####### ### ##################. „### #####, #### ######, ### ############# ###, ### #### #### #### ###### ######.“
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.