Neujahrsklausur CSU zeigt auf Kloster Seeon klare Kante Bei der Winterklausur will die CSU ihr Profil schärfen. Gelingen soll das etwa mit Rentenwende und starkem Staat.

Von Jana Wolf

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Traditionell hält die CSU-Landesgruppe ihre Winterklausur zum Jahresauftakt auf Kloster Seeon ab. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Seeon.Die CSU legt wert auf Traditionen und so startet sie auch 2020 mit ihrer alljährlichen Winterklausur ins neue Jahr. Zum vierten Mal findet die Tagung der CSU-Landesgruppe im Bundestag schon auf Kloster Seeon im Chiemgau statt: Ein benediktinisches Prachtdomizil unweit des Chiemsees, direkt gelegen am kleinen Klostersee und umgeben von sanften, mit Raureif überzogenen Hügeln. Hier, in der oberbayerischen Idylle, wollen die CSU-Abgeordneten um Landesgruppenchef Alexander Dobrindt die Themen für das neue Jahr abstecken.

Mehr Regionales. Mehr Fakten.

Mehr Hintergrund. Mit M-Plus erleben Sie die ganze digitale Vielfalt Ihres Medienhauses Zugriff auf alle Online-Artikel

Bequeme Verlängerung

Monatlich kündbar

ab 1,99 € / Monat Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen Mehr als fair oder Anmelden Nutzername Passwort eingeloggt bleiben Passwort vergessen? Anmelden

### ######### ###### ############ #### #####, #### ### ############## ### #####-#### #### ######, ##### ##### ## ###### ### ##### #### ####### ###########. ## ###### #### #### ### ######## ###-#### ##### ######## ### ###### ######### #### ##### ########## ### ########### ### ######. #### ######## ### ####### ########## ###### #####, ### „############# ## ###### #######“ ## ######, ### ######## ######### #### ### „####-#########-#########“. ### ####?

###### ##### #### ########## ###

########## ######### ##### ##### ##### ## ####### ### ############ #######, ##### ## #### ######### ### ############### ### ### ###### ######## ### ########### ### ##### #######. ### ############## ##### ######## ### ######## ######, ######## #####, ### #### ### ##### ### ######. #### ## ### #######, „##### ####### ## ### ######### ## #######.“ ## ###### ###### ###### ##### ### ##### ########## ### ########## ######.

##### #### ##### ## ### #########, ###### ## #### #### ###### ## ### ################# ### ###### ################# ### ### ### ###. ############ ################### ##### ########, ## ##### ###, ###### ####### ####### ####. #### #### ### ###### ####### ### ###-########, ##### ######## (##, #######) ### #### ###### (##, ###########), ####### #### ############ ######. ##### ###### ### ########### ## ########## ###########.

#### ##### ### ### ##### ### ######## ################ #### ##### ######## ######. #### ### ##############, ### ### ## ###### ###, ##### ## ## ####. ## ####### ### ###### ### ######## #### ########### – „### ### #################### ### ## #### #########################“.

######## #### ### ### ##### „##########“ ### ##### ####, ### ### ### ## ##### ############## ############### ##########, ### ### ################# ########. ### #### ###, #### ### ##### ## ###### ### ### ##. ########## ### ##### #### ##### ####### ### ######### ### #### ## ##### ############-############# ########. ### ## ########### ##### ##### ### ### ######## ### ########### ########## ## ########### ########## ########## ######. ### ############# ###### #### ### ### ####### ########### ######.

### ###### ##### ######### ### ############ ###

##### ################## ##### ### ### #### ### ### ##### ########## – ### #### #### ##### ## ### ######## ## ####. ### ############# #############, ### ### ################# ########, ##### ##### ### ##### „###### ####### ### ##### ####### ##### ### #### ######### ##########“. ##### ####### #### ### ###### #### ### ############ #########################, ### #### ############## ######### ## #### ### #### ######### ## ##### ##### ####-############ ###. ## #### ######## ### ### #######, #### ### ######## ############ ##### ######## ##### – ### #### „### ##### ### ### #####“, ### ## ## ### ###### #####. ### ### #### ## ##### ###### ####### ### ### „##### ######### ### ############“ #########.

###### ### ## ###### ############ ### #####, #### ### ### ### ######### ### ############### ### ####### ###### ####. „### ######## ################ #### ### ### ########## ###### ### ################## ### ###### ### ### ####### ### ### ############ #### – ##### #### ###### ############“, ######## ### ###### ## ### ################. ####### ## ### ##### ##### ### ##### ##-#######, ### #### ####### ########## ######## #####. ###### #### ###### ## ###### ##### #############.

####### #### ### ### ########## ########## ## ########### #######, ### ########## ############### #### ### #########, ####### #########. ################## ####### ############ ######, ##########-######## ### ##### ############# ### ### ################# ## ######, ##### ## ####. ### ### #### ####### „#### ####### ###############“ ## ######## #########. ### #### ### ########### ###################### #########, ## ############# ### ############ ####### ######### ## ######. ### #### ########## ## ### ######## #### ###### ### ############## #### ### ################ „## ##### ########## ######### ###### ########“. #### ### ############### ### ###########, #### ##############, #### ####### ############ ######## ######. „### ####### ### ###### ################# ### ### ####### ### ### ####“, ######## ### ###. ####### #### ### ##### ##### ############### #########, ### ### ############### ### ########### ### ##### ######## ##### ############### ######.

#### ##### ### ### ## ##### ### ##### ############ ###### ######## ######, ###### ### ####### ##### ### ### ##, ### #### ## ######## ########. ######## ######### ### #### ###### ###### ### ###-####### ######, ## ##### ##### #### ### ######################, ######### #### ### ############ ### ###############, #### ## ######. ## ####### ### ### #### ### #### ######### ################## ### ####, ### ### #### ### #### ######### #### ##### ###### ######. ## ### ############# ##### ### ########## „#### ####### ##########“ ##########.

##### ### ###-######## ########## #### #### #### ##### ##### ## ######## ###### ### ####### ##### #########. ## ### ############## ###### #### ############## ### ###############: ####### ## ###### #### ###### ### ### #####, ########### ### ##-##########, ## #### ####. ## ######## #### ##### ####### ###-###### ######## #####-########### ########.

####### ##### ### ### ####### ###### ### ####!