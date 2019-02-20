Umwelt
Der Energiewende fehlt ein Masterplan
Die Umsetzung der Energiewende stockt. Wo Klimaschutz auf Heimat trifft, gibt es oft Konflikte, auch in Ostbayern.
Regensburg.Breite Baustellenschneisen durch den Bayerischen Wald. Tonnenschwere Kabeltransportlaster, die den lehmigen Ackerboden verdichten. Tote Böden durch die Wärmeabstrahlung des Erdkabels. Was sich Josef Langgärtner für die Zukunft seiner Oberpfälzer Heimat ausmalt, klingt grausig. Deshalb kämpft er gegen das rund 580 Kilometer lange Kabel, das Strom aus Wolmirstedt in Sachsen-Anhalt bis ins niederbayerische Landshut bringen soll. Und damit dem Süden Deutschlands Versorgungssicherheit, wenn bis 2022 die Atom- und 16 Jahre später auch die Kohlekraftwerke abgeschaltet werden.
##### ###########, ##, ############# ################, ##### ## ######### ## ######### ######## ## ### ########. ## ### #### ################## ### ### ####, ##### #############, ##### #######- ### ##########. ### #### ###### ### ## ### ################ ##### ### ######### „##########“ ### ### ###### ### ############## ############. ##### ### #### „#############“ #### ##### ########### ## ######, #### ### ##### ####- ### ############ #### ########## #### ###### ###### ######, ##### ###### ###### ############, ################ ### ############# ########, #### ##. ### ### ############ ## ########### ######### ####, ###### ## ####### ######.
### ## ###### ##### #######
##### ### ## ##### ######. #### ######## ###### ### ########### ### ########### ########## (###) #####. ###### ##### #### ################ ### #,# ########, #### ##### ####### ### ################## ################. ### ########## ##### ###### #########, ### #### ########### ##### ### ################ ### ### ############ #### ######### ### #### ######## ########, ### ######, ##### ###-######### ###### ###### ### ##### ############### ## ####### #### ######. ### ########## #### ###### ## ####### ### #######, ###### ### ####### ### ### #############. ##### #####: #### ###### ##### ######## ############## ##########, ### ########### ###### ################# ########### #### #### ##### #### ###### ###### #### ### ###### ##### ### ####### ############### ## ####### ########### ####. ## #### ###### ######, ### ##### ## ##### ######## ########## ## ############# ##################. ############ ### ############ ############### ### ####### ##########, ######, ######, ##########. ### ### ############ ### #######.
„### ####### ##### ###### ### ####### ####### #### ####### ##### ##### ########, ####### ## #######?“ ####### #######, ### ##########
####### ####### ### ######### ## ### ### ##########, ################ ############ ### ############### (#####). ## #### ### ########## ## ##### ######### ############ ### ######## ### #########, #### ### ### #### ##### ### ### #######, #### ### #### ## ##### #####: „### ########## #### ########### ##### ### ### #### #### ######“, #### #######.
„######## #### ### #### ###### ### #### ##### #####, ###### ### ### ########### ### #### ### ### #####################. ####### ###### ### ############, #########, ########, ######## ### #####-#####-######## ########.“ ### ########## ### ########### ### ###### ##### #### ############, ### ###### ### ########## ## #####. „### ##### ### ### ########### ######### ######## ##### #############, ######## ### ### ####### ### ###### #######. ### ###### #####. ### ############ ####### ### #### #######, ### #### ### #######. ##### ###### ####- ### ########## ### #### ## #### ### ##### ### ##### ###-, ####- #### ################.“
### ################
### ####### ######, ### #########. ### ################ ############ ### ######### ### ######### ####. ### ##### ## ### ######## ##### ## ######### ####### #####, ##### ## ### ####### #### ######: ### ## ## ################ ####### #### #########. #### ### ##### ##### ##### #### ### #####################, ### ################ „#########“ ### ######## ### ###### ####, ### #### ###### ## ### ##### ## #### ######, ### ########## ########, ##############, ########### ### ############. ######### ### ## ### #############, ###### ###### ### ### ###########. ######### #### #### #######, ### „######## #######“. ### #### ## ###### ######### ######, #### #### ###### ### ###### ##### ### ####################.
#### #### ###### ### ############ #### ## ########. ## ########## ### ########-######### ############## ###### ### ######## ##### ####### ##### #### ##### „#########“ #####. ####### ######### #### #### #### #### ################, #### ### ###### ##### ### #-######-###### #########, ###### ## ######### #####, ###### ### ##########. ### ############### ## #### ########### ### ###. ## ######### ## #######, ### #### ## ###### ### ########## ############.
###-######### ####### ####### ####### ### ######### ### #######: ### ###-#####, ### ### ##### ######## ### ############ ########### ####, ###### ###########, ############ #########: „### ##### ## ######### ### ### ###### #######################. ####### ##### ### ############ ### ########### ### ################ #######. #### ### ############ #######, ###### ### ###########. ### ### ### ####### ####### ### ####### ### ###########.“ ### ## ############### ################, ### ## ###### ######## #####, ### ## ## #########. ######### ### ##############.
#### ### ############ ########
########## ######## ### ##########, ### ##### ### #### ######## ######. #### #### ### ### ##### ### ###### ########### ######, ###### #### #### ##### ### ### ##### #######, ###### ######## ### #############, ### #### ######## ####- ### ############ ######. #### #### #### ##### ##### ##### ####, ### #### ## ######## ########## #####. #### ###### #### ########### #############. #### ### ############## ### ### ######## #### ##### ######## ###, ###### ### ######### ### ##########. ### ###### ### #####, #### ### ################# ### ### ############## ########. ############ ### ######, ##### ### ######### ### ##########, ######## ### ######## ########, ## ######### ###### ### ##### „########## ############### ############## ### ######### ### ###############“ ## #####, ## ############ ## ######### ##### ### ######### ########### ### ####- ### ############# #############. ####### ###: ### ###### ##### ############## ## ########.
#### ######### ### ############
## #####, ### ### ### ############ ## ###### ######, #### ####### ######## ### ########### ###### ### ############## #######, ### #####, ##### ######### ### ############. ### #####, ### ### ##########, #### ##########-###### ##### ###########. ### ###-######### ####### ########: „############ ### ### ########## ##### ### ### ########## ######### ### ########### ############ ### ########## ### ############. ### ###### ### ####### ################ #########, ###### ##### ### ############# ### ###### ######. ### ####### ##### ###### ### ##### #### ####### ##### ##### ########, ####### ### ############ ## #######?“
####### ########### ### ###### ###### ### ####.