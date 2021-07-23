Anzeige

Experten-Meinung Der Synodale Weg ist eine große Chance Die Zahlen zeigen wieder, dass es an der Zeit ist, dass auch die Kirche im 21. Jahrhundert ankommt, sagt Autor Franz Wacker.

Franz Wacker, Vorsitzender der KLJB Bayern

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Zum Themendienst-Bericht vom 6. September 2019: Tritt nur ein Partner aus der Kirche aus, kann sich das auf die Steuerzahlungen des anderen auswirken. Foto: Andrea Warnecke/picture alliance/dpa/dpa-tmn

München.Franz Wacker (22) ist Landesvorsitzender der Katholischen Landjugendbewegung in Bayern. Er studiert Healthcare-Management in München und kommt ursprünglich aus dem Landkreis Straubing-Bogen. Im MZ-Interview spricht er über die jüngsten Kirchenaustrittszahlen in der katholischen Kirche und seine Ideen für besseren Klimaschutz.

### ##### ## ##### ### ##### ########, ####### #######, #### ## ### ####### ###### ####! ### ########### ###### #### #### ############# ### ######, ## ############, #### ### ##### ### ## ##### ############. ### ###### ###### ######, ### ####### ## ###, #### ######### ## ### ############ ###### ########## ####, ###### ####, #### ## ## ### #### ###, #### #### ### ###### ## ##. ########### #######. #### ###### ### ##### ##### ## ######, ### ## ###, #### #### ###### ### #### ## „##### ## ## ######“ ########. ###### ## ######## ### ###### ### ######, ### ########### ## ### ############ ###### ### ##### ####### ###### ###### ##### #### #### ######### ### ### ### ############. ### ######### ### #### ### ### #### ##### ###### ### ###### ########## ### ### ########## ######. ### #### ######## #########, ### ### ### ###### #########, ## ### ### ########## ### ############# ###, #### ### ### ### #######, #### ## ####### ###, #### ####*# ### ### #######, #### #### ##*### ### #### ### ###### ### ### ### ####### ### ###### ##### ############## ### ## ######## ###### ######.

##### „###“ #### ######, ####### „###“ #### ######!

### ###### ### ##### ##### ######### ##### ######## ### ### ####### ########## ######? ###### ######### ############# ##### #####?

## ### ## ### #### ### #### ############. ######### ### #### ########, ########### ### ################ ########### ### ### #### ### #### ### ######## ####.

### ###### ## ###### ###### ### ### ############ ################## ##### ######, #### ##### ######## ### ####### #### ########. ## ### #######, #### ############# ### ########## ########, #### ### ###### ##### ### ########## ########, ######### ### ######### ###, #######, #### ## #### #### ##############. ### ####### ###### ### ### ########### ######## ## #########. ##### ###### ### #### ######, ########### ### #### ########## #########, ## ## ####### ### ###### ## ######. ###### #### ##### ### ###### ####, ## ##### ### ##### #########.

##### ####### ### ######, ###### ### #### #### ##### ### ### ##### ######## ###. #### ### ######## ############### ##### ###### ##### ###### #### #### ## ### #####. ###### ###### ###### ####### ## ### ######### ############ #######? ### ### ###### #### ######?

### ##### ###, ## ######### ############ ####### ####. ### ########### #### ##### ### ## ### ########-##### #########, #### ## #####, ##### ### ## ###, #### #####, #### ##### ### ### #### ########. ##### ### ######### ########## #### ######## ### #####, ### ### ### ### ####### ###### ##### ### ##### ##### ###. ##### ##### ######### ### ### ############## ### ######### ######## ## #### #### ###### ### #####, ### ########## ### ############# ######. ### „####*# ### #### ### #### ### ####*#“ ###### ### ###### ##### ########, ########## #### ###### ### #####, #### ##### #### ###### ### ############# ### ########## ####### #####. ### ######### ####### ####### ####### ## ####### ############, ###### ## ########### ###, #### ### ####### ######## ## ### ####### ######## ####### ####, ## ####### ### ############# ## ######. ###### ######### ### ##### ###### ######## ### ### #####, #### ##### #########, ###### ### ###### ############ ####### ####! ### ###### #### ## ######## #### ### ####### ####### #### ######## ##### #####, #### ##### #### ##### #########. ####### ##### ### #### #######, ############# ##########!