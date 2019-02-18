Agrar
Die Fürstin und die Frauen vom Land
Gloria von Thurn und Taxis und Oberpfälzer Bäuerinnen entdecken ihre Verbundenheit. Ihr Wunsch: im Dialog bleiben.
Neutraubling.Die Stadthalle Neutraubling umkreisen am Montag Autos auf Parkplatz-Suche wie Bienen den Stock, obwohl der Landfrauentag des Bayerischen Bauernverbands (BBV) erst in 40 Minuten eröffnen soll. „Im Dialog bleiben“ heißt das Motto, und der Redebedarf ist 2019 besonders groß: aus Verletztheit – das Volksbegehren „Rettet die Bienen“ und sein Begleitbrummen in den sozialen Netzwerken haben Wunden geschlagen – und aus Neugier: Gloria von Thurn und Taxis will Solidarität zeigen. Die konservative Haltung, die Heimatliebe, auch der Glaube, das verbinde, sagt eine Bäuerin. „Das Protzige nach außen, das ist sie nicht wirklich. Die Gloria muss auch schauen, wie sie alles zusammen hält.“
#### #### ## ### ######-####.