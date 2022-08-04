Stromversorgung Enttäuschung in Schwandorf: Teilabschnitt des Ostbayernrings genehmigt
Schwandorf.Der 185 Kilometer lange Ostbayernring nimmt die nächste Genehmigungshürde: Die Regierung der Oberpfalz hat am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben, dass sie den Planfeststellungsbeschluss für den Abschnitt A zwischen Etzenricht und Schwandorf erlassen hat.
#### ############# ####### ### ###-##-###########, ### ### ############### ####### ### ########## ###### ####. ## #### ### ######## #### ## ### ######### ### ###### ### ##### #### ### ## ### ## ###### #######. ### ### ########## ############ # ##### #### ### ######-########## ### ########## ### ##### #### ####, ####-########, ##############, ########-#######, #######, ###########, ########### ### #############. ## ####### ### ######. ### #### ### #### ### ############ #### ### ######### #-### ###########, ### ### ### ############# ###########/######### ### #### ########## ########. ### ###### ## ########## ##### #### ### ###### #######.
### ###################### ############# ##### ## ##### ############## #### ######## #### ### #### ##### ### ########## ######### ### ##### ####### ### ############## ############### ### #### ########### ######### ##### ### ######.
###### #### ##### ### #######
### ### ###### ###### ### ##### ########### ########. ####### #### ### ########## ####### ########## #####: ### ##### ###### #### ##### ### #######, #### ### #### ### ######### ### ############## ###### ####. ##### ### ########## ###### #### ### ############ ###################### ######## ######## (###) ### #### ######## (###) ## ###### ##### #######. #### #### ### ####### ## ###### ############## ###### #########.
#### ### ##### ########## ### ######### #### ##########, ###### ### ### ## ############ ##### ### ########################## ########. ### ### ########## ### ### #### ########## ### ##### ##### ####. ####### ####### ### ############## ### #####, ##. #### ######-###### ### ### ####### ####### ## ########, #### ### ######################. „########## ### ###### ### ############ ### ## ######### #### ###########, #### ### ######### ### ######### ### ### ################ ### ############ ##### ######### ######### ### ########### ####### ###. ### ##### ######### ### ##### ##### ###### ############ ######### #### ## ########## #######, ##### ######### ## ######, ## ### #### ########### ### ######### ########### ### ############# #####.“
### #### ########### ##### ### ####### ##### ### ####### #### ########. ##### ####### ### #### ########## ############ ##### ########### ######, ######### ######## ###########, ################ #########. ### ######### ###### ############## ########## ###########, ####### ## ######## ############ ### ##### ##### #### ###### ### ##### ### ###########. „##### ##### ### ###### ##########, #### ## #### #### #########, #### ### ################# ################### ### ##### ######## ## ######.“
###### ########## ##############
###### ######## ### ###### ## ### ########### ### ### ###########, ### ############# ###### ## ######. ### ############, ### ### ######-##########, ####: „#### ### ###### ################### ####### ## ### ######### #######, ###### ### ### ############### ##### ### ### ############ ## ### ############ #######. ##### ###### ### ### ##### ### ########## ### ######## ##############, ####### ####### #### ##### ############ #######, ### ########### ###### ## ### ##### ## ########.“
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.