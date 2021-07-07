Finanzen Etwas mehr Geld für Kommunen
Das harte Ringen um den Finanzausgleich lohnt sich auch für Ostbayern. Investitionen in Kitas und Schulen werden möglich.
München.Unerwarteter Geldsegen für bayerische Kommunen: Trotz Corona erhalten Städte, Bezirke, Landkreise und Gemeinden mehr Geld als erwartet. Obendrauf kommt ein millionenschweres Investitionsprogramm, das vor allem Kindern zugute kommt. Erste Pläne mit dem Geld gibt es in Ostbayern bereits.
### ##### ### #### ########## ###############, ### ## ######## ### ### ########### ######### ### ########, ####### ### ########## #### ####### #### ## ###### ######## ######## ######, ####### #### ## #### #### ##### ##########, #### ######### #########.
##################### ### ######, ### #### ############# ## ######### (###. #######) ###, ###### ## ## ######## ###### ####### #######. ####### #### #### #### ############ ## ### ### #### ############ ## #######. „### #### ##### ###, #### ### ######### ### ########## ############## ########“, ##### ##. ############## ######## (###) ####### #### ### ################# ######## ## ######-###### ##### #### ### ### ##########. „### ###### ##### ###, ## ############ ### ### ##### ## ######.“
################### ###### ######## (##### ######) ###### ## ### #####, #### ### ####################### ### ######## ######## ## ## ### ### ######### #### ########### ######. ### ########## #### ### ## ######### #### #### ## #### ### ### ################## ### ### ### ### ###################- ### ######################## - ## ###### ##### #### ######### ### ######### #### ### #########. „##### ### ### ######## ###### ########“, ##### ########.
### ########### ## ### ####### ###### #### ### ###,# ######### #### ###########. ### ########## #################### ### ###### ####### ##### ####### (###) ####### ### ### ############### ####, #### ### ####### ### ##### ###### ####### ## ######## ########## ##### ####### ## ################## #### ### ########### ##### ##### ########### ######. „###### ####### ## #### ### ### ####, ## #### #### ####### ## ######, ### ######“, ##### ##. ### #### ### #### ##### ## ###### ### ############# ### ################### ### #,# ### #,# ########## #### #########. ############ #### ### ###### ##### ### #################### ### ### ############################ #### ### ############# ### ### ######### #### ######### ######. „## ### ## ### ######## ###### ### ############ ######### ###### ### ############### ##### ######### ######, ###### ### ### ##### ### ##### #######, ### ### ###### ########## ## ### ######## ############### #### ######### ########### ######.“
####### #### ######## ## ###### ############ ####### ### ########## ############### ### ###### ##, ### ### ##### ######## ###### #### ### ############ ### ###################### ########## ####. „### ########## #######“, ##### ##, #### ### ### ###### ### ############# ##### ### ####.
## ##### ####### ##### ######### ## ######## ########## ###########: ######## ########### ## #################### #### ###### (###), ### ##################### ### ######## ## ###### #### ### ##### #### ## ############. ###### ###### #### ### ###### ## ### ###### ### ###### ##########. „####### ######## ### ## #####.“ ### #### ##### ####### #### ######## ### ### ### #######. ######## ####### ###: „######, ## ##### #### #######.“
### ##### ### ########## ############### ####### ##### ###### ####, #### ### ######### ### ########## ######### ## ### ####### #####. „###### ### #### ##### ## ###### ############# ######, ## #### ######### ### ######### ### ###### #### ###########“, ##### #######.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.