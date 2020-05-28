MyMz
Anzeige

Interview Füracker: Für Krise fehlt ein Lehrbuch

Der Finanzminister ist ein wehrhafter Oberpfälzer. Pfeile treffen den SPD-Mann Olaf Scholz, aber auch den Rechnungshof.
Von Christine Schröpf

Von Christine Schröpf 28. Mai 2020 17:37 Uhr
Bayerns Finanzminister Albert Füracker (CSU) Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa
Bayerns Finanzminister Albert Füracker (CSU) Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa Foto: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/dpa

Regensburg.In der Corona-Krise muss er als bayerischer Finanzminister mit Rettungsschirmen und potenziellen Bürgschaften im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 80 Milliarden Euro jonglieren. Der Oberpfälzer CSU-Chef Albert Füracker behält dabei aber kühlen Kopf. „Jetzt den Kopf zu verlieren, wäre das Allerfalscheste“, sagt er im Interview mit der Mittelbayerischen Zeitung. Für das Abfedern der Folgen der Pandemie gebe es kein Lehrbuch. Die bayerische Staatsregierung unternehme aber alles Menschenmögliche, um Gegenzusteuern, allerdings nicht wissend ob wir in zwei, drei Jahren vielleicht sagen: die eine Maßnahme war zuviel und die die andere zu wenig“. Bayern achte bei den Schutzschirmen auf die Steuergelder, sagt er. Zahlen des Obersten Bayerischen Rechungshofes, nach denen der Freistaat bei den Corona-Ausgaben mit 3000 Euro pro Bürger bundesweit an der Spitze liegt, weist er aber scharf zurück. „Die Rechnung ist einfach unseriös.“ Deutlich fällt sein Urteil auch zu einem Vorstoß von Bundesfinanzminister Olaf Scholz (SPD) zu einem Rettungsschirm für Kommunen aus.

Mehr Regionales. Mehr Fakten.
Mehr Hintergrund.

Mit M-Plus erleben Sie die ganze digitale Vielfalt Ihres Medienhauses

  • Zugriff auf alle Online-Artikel
  • Bequeme Verlängerung
  • Monatlich kündbar
  • ab 1,99 € / Monat
Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen Mehr als fair

oder

Anmelden

Passwort vergessen?

#### #### ###, #### ### ######### ###, #### ### ##### ##### ##### ### ######### ##### ###########, ### ## ####### ##### #####. ########## ####### ### ### ################## – ### ### ############## ### ### ###################. ### ### ### ##### ###. ### ########### ###### ##### #######, #### ### ##### ### ################ ## ### ##### ######## ####.

### ############## ####### ### ##### ########### ## ############## ######. ### ######## ####### ####### #####. ### ##### ### ### ###### ########?

## ### #### #### ############### #########. ###### ###### ##### ### ######, ####### ### ##### ####. ### ##### ## ##### ###### ######################. ##### ### #### ## #########, #### ### ###############. ## #### #### #### ########, ## ### #####, ### ### ##### ###### ####. ### ##### ### ## ###### ####### ### #######, ## ### ########## ### ### #### ## #############. ### ### ### ################, ########## ##### ####### ## ### ## ####, #### ###### ########## #####: ### #### ######## ### ###### ### ### ### ###### ## #####.

### ######### ##### ############### ### ############. ####### ###### ### #######: ### ## ## ########## ####. ### ########## ####### ############ (###) ### ############, #### ### ########### ### ######### #### #### #### ########. ## ####### ############ #### ## ### ####. ### ###### ################?

####. ### #### ########### ######## ### ####### ########. ### ### ## ########## #### ####### ## #### ######## ## ####################, ### ##### ### ### #### ##### ######## ###### ######. ## ######-##### ####### ### ########### ### ## ## ########## #### ###### – ### ##### ### #### ### ###### #### ##### ############, ### ### ### #### ##### #### ####. ########## #### ##### #### ### ####### ### #################, ############ ### ### ########## #### ############### ### #####, ###### ### #####. ## ########### ###### ### ####### ## ########## #### ### ######### ################### ## ########### ## ### ######. ##### ### #### #### #### #### ###########, #### ##### ###### ### ########## ### ## ##### ###. ## #### ## #####, #### #### ####### ## ########### ## ##########, ### ##### ### ######### ## ###### #### #### ###### #### ###### #########. ### #### ##### ##############, ### ### ### ### ##### ##### ### ######## ########## ####.

################# ###### ##### ############ ##### ### ########-######### ### ##### ####### ### #### ########## ####. ##### ##### ### ######## ## ######-######?

#### ## ### ############- ### ################## ###, ### #### ############ ### ###################### ## ################ ###########. ### ########### ######## ############ ### ##### ###, ### ### ##### ########, ## #### ###### ## ###########. ## ######### ### ### ########, #### ###### ### ## ### ######.

#### ##### ### ######### ###, #### ########## ########### ### ########### ### ############ ### ### ####### ########## ###### ####### – ####### #### ### ################### ### „#########“. #### ## ##### ##### ##############?

## ###### ##### ### ###### ##### ####### ##### ### ################. ### ######### ##### ##### ### ##### ### ##############. ### ###### ### #### #####, ## ####### ############ #### ##### ## ####### ### ##### ################ #####. ####### ##### ### ### ########### #########. ### ##### ## ###############: #### ## ###, ### ######### ########### #### ### ######### #### ######### #### ### ####### #### ### ##, ## #### ## #######, ### ########### ##### ### ### ######, ### ##### ##### ### ##### ## ####### – ### ###### ##### #### ### ######### ###### ######.

################# ##### ### ### ###### ### ######-######### „######## ## #####“ ##########. ### ###### ### ############## ###### #### ############## ## #### ### #,# ########## #### #########. ## ### ### ##### ### ######?

## ###### ## ##### ### ########## ###### ######. ### ########### ##### ######, ########### ###### ### ######### ## #######. ## ##### ## ##### ###### ##, ##### ### ## ######, ##### #### ########### ###### ###########. ## ###### #### ######## ##### ### ###################. ### ############### ### ########## ###### ### ########, #### #### ######## ######## ### ### ### ############, ########### #### ######### ###########. ## #### ####### ### ### ## ######### ##### ##, ## #### ####### ######### ###### ### ###### ##### ####.

#### ## ###### ########## ### ######-############## ##### ######## ####### ######? ###### ############### ### ### #########, ### ### ############, ### ### ## ############## ####/#### ######### #,# ########## #### ########### ####?

### #### ##### ### #### ####### ###########: ##### ### ######## ###, #### #### ########## ######. ### ############## ####/#### ###### ### ######### ### ### ############### ## ######### ##########. ##### ############ ######### #########, #### ## ######, ## #### ### ########## ######### #### ##### ## ####### ######, ##### ### ######## ### ############. #### ###, ### ############# ####### #####, #### ########## ## ############### ####### ######. #### ##### ####### #### ###### #### ### ######## ############, ### ########## ##### ######## ### ################# ##### ####.

#### ####### ######## ######## ##### ##### ############### #####. ### ###### ### ### ##### ## ###### ########?

####### ##### ### ####### ########, #### #### ############## ########## ############### ##### ####### ####. ## ###### ### ### #### ########## #### ## ####. ### ######### ##### ########, ##### ### ###### ####### ## ###### #### ######## ######. ### ### ### ########## ######. ######## ########### ### ### ########, ### ### ####### ################ ########## ##### ###### ## ######. ######## ##### ### ######### ### ######### ################ ########## – #### ########## #### ####### ##### ######. ### ##### ####, #### ###### ######## ###### ############# ####### ####. ####### ###### ####### ## ##### ### ########### ### ###### ########## #####################, ### ### #### ############ ###########. ### ####### #### ###, #### ### ####################### ### ###### ######, ##### ### ######### ###### ######## ############ #### ##### ####. ### ### #### ### #################### ###. ## #### ## ### ###### ## ##,# ####### ### ##### ### #################### ## ######## ########## #### ### ##,# ########## ####. ## #### ####### ###: ### #### ### #### ###### ######### ########## ######? ### ######## ###### ##### ####### ########. ### ##### #### #### #############.

##### ######### ### #################### #### ###### ##### ### ######## ###### ##############. #### ########## ############ ### ###, #### #### ### ###### ### ###### ########## ### ########### ### ######## ## #### ########### ####### ######. ### ### ########## ### #####?

### #### ##### ###. ### ###### ## ### ######, #### ###### ######## ### ##### #### #### ############# ######## ####. ### ### ##### #### ##### ######## ####: ## ### ##### ##### #############, ### ### ## #### ################### ########. ### ####, ### ########### ## ##########, ##### ### ########### ######## ######## ######## ##### ### ######, #### ## ### ### #### ##### ##### #### ######## ### ############## ####. ###### ###### #### ################ ## ############ ### #########-######### ######, ## ##### ######## ###### ########### #### – #### #####, ## #### ## ###########, ####### ## #### ######## #########. ### ######## #### ##### ####, ### ## ### #################### ##### ### ##### ### ### ###### ######. ### ######### ### ### ########## ######.

###### #### ######: ## #### #### ######## #### ######### #### ### ##### ######-######## ####### ######. ### #### ### #############? ### ### #### ##### ## ##### ###### ##### ########.

## ##: ### ##### ## ### ########### ###### #,# ########## #### #### ######## ######## ### ########## ######### #########. #### ### ###### #### #### ## ######### ########## ###### ########## ####. ## ###### ### ## ######, ## ###########, ### ######## ## ########.

### ##### ##### ### ######-########### ### ###### #### ########. ### ### ###### ### #### #### ### ##### ###### ## #######?

### ##### #### ### ######### #### ##########. #### ## #### ##### ## ####, #### ## ### #### #### ###### #### #### ############# ####. ### ###### ### ### ##### ##### ### ## ### ## ##########, #### ### ##### ############# ######.

### ##### #### ### ######### #### ########## #### #### #### #### ###### ##### ### ####### ##############? ## ##### ######## ########### ## ### ######### – ### ###### ### #### #### ### ######## ################# ### ##### ### #####. ##### ### ### ##?

###### ##### ### ######## #######, #### #### ##### ## ###### ###. ######## ###### #### ### #### ##### ##### #####.

### ###### #### #### ############## ## ########. ### #### #### ##########, ##### ### ######################### ###### ####?

### ##### ### ###### ##### ##### ############## ###################. ## #### ##### ######, ##### ######## ## ########. ### ##### ###### #########: ### ### ######### „############“, ### ### #### ##### ########### ##############. #### ### ### ####### ####, ##### #### ### ####.

### #### „########“ #### #### ########### ###-####: ### ####### ######## ######-####### ###### ##### ## ### ######-##### #### ####? ### ###### ## ############## ### ### ### #### ###### ### ################ ### – #### ## ### #####?

### ###### ## ########### #### ## ### ### ######### ### ### ########### ##### ##### ##### ####### ## ######. ### ### ############## ###### ### #### ############## ##### ###### ### #############, ### ### #### #### ### ####### ######. #### ## ### #######: ### ###### #### #### ###. #### ###-######### ## ########### ####### ###### ### ### ###### ##### ### ### ########### ##### #### ##### ####### ###### ##### ######: ##### #### ### ### ########## ############## ###, ####### #### ### ######### ###: ## ### ###### ### #### #### ###, #### ### ############ ## ### ### ####### #### ###, ### ## ### ########### ###########.

####### ########### ### ### ########### ############# ###### ### ####!

Christine Schröpf

Sie sind noch nicht registriert?

Neu registrieren

MessageBox

Nachricht