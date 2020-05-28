Interview Füracker: Für Krise fehlt ein Lehrbuch
Der Finanzminister ist ein wehrhafter Oberpfälzer. Pfeile treffen den SPD-Mann Olaf Scholz, aber auch den Rechnungshof.
Regensburg.In der Corona-Krise muss er als bayerischer Finanzminister mit Rettungsschirmen und potenziellen Bürgschaften im Gesamtvolumen von bis zu 80 Milliarden Euro jonglieren. Der Oberpfälzer CSU-Chef Albert Füracker behält dabei aber kühlen Kopf. „Jetzt den Kopf zu verlieren, wäre das Allerfalscheste“, sagt er im Interview mit der Mittelbayerischen Zeitung. Für das Abfedern der Folgen der Pandemie gebe es kein Lehrbuch. Die bayerische Staatsregierung unternehme aber alles Menschenmögliche, um Gegenzusteuern, allerdings nicht wissend ob wir in zwei, drei Jahren vielleicht sagen: die eine Maßnahme war zuviel und die die andere zu wenig“. Bayern achte bei den Schutzschirmen auf die Steuergelder, sagt er. Zahlen des Obersten Bayerischen Rechungshofes, nach denen der Freistaat bei den Corona-Ausgaben mit 3000 Euro pro Bürger bundesweit an der Spitze liegt, weist er aber scharf zurück. „Die Rechnung ist einfach unseriös.“ Deutlich fällt sein Urteil auch zu einem Vorstoß von Bundesfinanzminister Olaf Scholz (SPD) zu einem Rettungsschirm für Kommunen aus.
#### #### ###, #### ### ######### ###, #### ### ##### ##### ##### ### ######### ##### ###########, ### ## ####### ##### #####. ########## ####### ### ### ################## – ### ### ############## ### ### ###################. ### ### ### ##### ###. ### ########### ###### ##### #######, #### ### ##### ### ################ ## ### ##### ######## ####.
### ############## ####### ### ##### ########### ## ############## ######. ### ######## ####### ####### #####. ### ##### ### ### ###### ########?
## ### #### #### ############### #########. ###### ###### ##### ### ######, ####### ### ##### ####. ### ##### ## ##### ###### ######################. ##### ### #### ## #########, #### ### ###############. ## #### #### #### ########, ## ### #####, ### ### ##### ###### ####. ### ##### ### ## ###### ####### ### #######, ## ### ########## ### ### #### ## #############. ### ### ### ################, ########## ##### ####### ## ### ## ####, #### ###### ########## #####: ### #### ######## ### ###### ### ### ### ###### ## #####.
### ######### ##### ############### ### ############. ####### ###### ### #######: ### ## ## ########## ####. ### ########## ####### ############ (###) ### ############, #### ### ########### ### ######### #### #### #### ########. ## ####### ############ #### ## ### ####. ### ###### ################?
####. ### #### ########### ######## ### ####### ########. ### ### ## ########## #### ####### ## #### ######## ## ####################, ### ##### ### ### #### ##### ######## ###### ######. ## ######-##### ####### ### ########### ### ## ## ########## #### ###### – ### ##### ### #### ### ###### #### ##### ############, ### ### ### #### ##### #### ####. ########## #### ##### #### ### ####### ### #################, ############ ### ### ########## #### ############### ### #####, ###### ### #####. ## ########### ###### ### ####### ## ########## #### ### ######### ################### ## ########### ## ### ######. ##### ### #### #### #### #### ###########, #### ##### ###### ### ########## ### ## ##### ###. ## #### ## #####, #### #### ####### ## ########### ## ##########, ### ##### ### ######### ## ###### #### #### ###### #### ###### #########. ### #### ##### ##############, ### ### ### ### ##### ##### ### ######## ########## ####.
################# ###### ##### ############ ##### ### ########-######### ### ##### ####### ### #### ########## ####. ##### ##### ### ######## ## ######-######?
#### ## ### ############- ### ################## ###, ### #### ############ ### ###################### ## ################ ###########. ### ########### ######## ############ ### ##### ###, ### ### ##### ########, ## #### ###### ## ###########. ## ######### ### ### ########, #### ###### ### ## ### ######.
#### ##### ### ######### ###, #### ########## ########### ### ########### ### ############ ### ### ####### ########## ###### ####### – ####### #### ### ################### ### „#########“. #### ## ##### ##### ##############?
## ###### ##### ### ###### ##### ####### ##### ### ################. ### ######### ##### ##### ### ##### ### ##############. ### ###### ### #### #####, ## ####### ############ #### ##### ## ####### ### ##### ################ #####. ####### ##### ### ### ########### #########. ### ##### ## ###############: #### ## ###, ### ######### ########### #### ### ######### #### ######### #### ### ####### #### ### ##, ## #### ## #######, ### ########### ##### ### ### ######, ### ##### ##### ### ##### ## ####### – ### ###### ##### #### ### ######### ###### ######.
################# ##### ### ### ###### ### ######-######### „######## ## #####“ ##########. ### ###### ### ############## ###### #### ############## ## #### ### #,# ########## #### #########. ## ### ### ##### ### ######?
## ###### ## ##### ### ########## ###### ######. ### ########### ##### ######, ########### ###### ### ######### ## #######. ## ##### ## ##### ###### ##, ##### ### ## ######, ##### #### ########### ###### ###########. ## ###### #### ######## ##### ### ###################. ### ############### ### ########## ###### ### ########, #### #### ######## ######## ### ### ### ############, ########### #### ######### ###########. ## #### ####### ### ### ## ######### ##### ##, ## #### ####### ######### ###### ### ###### ##### ####.
#### ## ###### ########## ### ######-############## ##### ######## ####### ######? ###### ############### ### ### #########, ### ### ############, ### ### ## ############## ####/#### ######### #,# ########## #### ########### ####?
### #### ##### ### #### ####### ###########: ##### ### ######## ###, #### #### ########## ######. ### ############## ####/#### ###### ### ######### ### ### ############### ## ######### ##########. ##### ############ ######### #########, #### ## ######, ## #### ### ########## ######### #### ##### ## ####### ######, ##### ### ######## ### ############. #### ###, ### ############# ####### #####, #### ########## ## ############### ####### ######. #### ##### ####### #### ###### #### ### ######## ############, ### ########## ##### ######## ### ################# ##### ####.
#### ####### ######## ######## ##### ##### ############### #####. ### ###### ### ### ##### ## ###### ########?
####### ##### ### ####### ########, #### #### ############## ########## ############### ##### ####### ####. ## ###### ### ### #### ########## #### ## ####. ### ######### ##### ########, ##### ### ###### ####### ## ###### #### ######## ######. ### ### ### ########## ######. ######## ########### ### ### ########, ### ### ####### ################ ########## ##### ###### ## ######. ######## ##### ### ######### ### ######### ################ ########## – #### ########## #### ####### ##### ######. ### ##### ####, #### ###### ######## ###### ############# ####### ####. ####### ###### ####### ## ##### ### ########### ### ###### ########## #####################, ### ### #### ############ ###########. ### ####### #### ###, #### ### ####################### ### ###### ######, ##### ### ######### ###### ######## ############ #### ##### ####. ### ### #### ### #################### ###. ## #### ## ### ###### ## ##,# ####### ### ##### ### #################### ## ######## ########## #### ### ##,# ########## ####. ## #### ####### ###: ### #### ### #### ###### ######### ########## ######? ### ######## ###### ##### ####### ########. ### ##### #### #### #############.
##### ######### ### #################### #### ###### ##### ### ######## ###### ##############. #### ########## ############ ### ###, #### #### ### ###### ### ###### ########## ### ########### ### ######## ## #### ########### ####### ######. ### ### ########## ### #####?
### #### ##### ###. ### ###### ## ### ######, #### ###### ######## ### ##### #### #### ############# ######## ####. ### ### ##### #### ##### ######## ####: ## ### ##### ##### #############, ### ### ## #### ################### ########. ### ####, ### ########### ## ##########, ##### ### ########### ######## ######## ######## ##### ### ######, #### ## ### ### #### ##### ##### #### ######## ### ############## ####. ###### ###### #### ################ ## ############ ### #########-######### ######, ## ##### ######## ###### ########### #### – #### #####, ## #### ## ###########, ####### ## #### ######## #########. ### ######## #### ##### ####, ### ## ### #################### ##### ### ##### ### ### ###### ######. ### ######### ### ### ########## ######.
###### #### ######: ## #### #### ######## #### ######### #### ### ##### ######-######## ####### ######. ### #### ### #############? ### ### #### ##### ## ##### ###### ##### ########.
## ##: ### ##### ## ### ########### ###### #,# ########## #### #### ######## ######## ### ########## ######### #########. #### ### ###### #### #### ## ######### ########## ###### ########## ####. ## ###### ### ## ######, ## ###########, ### ######## ## ########.
### ##### ##### ### ######-########### ### ###### #### ########. ### ### ###### ### #### #### ### ##### ###### ## #######?
### ##### #### ### ######### #### ##########. #### ## #### ##### ## ####, #### ## ### #### #### ###### #### #### ############# ####. ### ###### ### ### ##### ##### ### ## ### ## ##########, #### ### ##### ############# ######.
### ##### #### ### ######### #### ########## #### #### #### #### ###### ##### ### ####### ##############? ## ##### ######## ########### ## ### ######### – ### ###### ### #### #### ### ######## ################# ### ##### ### #####. ##### ### ### ##?
###### ##### ### ######## #######, #### #### ##### ## ###### ###. ######## ###### #### ### #### ##### ##### #####.
### ###### #### #### ############## ## ########. ### #### #### ##########, ##### ### ######################### ###### ####?
### ##### ### ###### ##### ##### ############## ###################. ## #### ##### ######, ##### ######## ## ########. ### ##### ###### #########: ### ### ######### „############“, ### ### #### ##### ########### ##############. #### ### ### ####### ####, ##### #### ### ####.
### #### „########“ #### #### ########### ###-####: ### ####### ######## ######-####### ###### ##### ## ### ######-##### #### ####? ### ###### ## ############## ### ### ### #### ###### ### ################ ### – #### ## ### #####?
### ###### ## ########### #### ## ### ### ######### ### ### ########### ##### ##### ##### ####### ## ######. ### ### ############## ###### ### #### ############## ##### ###### ### #############, ### ### #### #### ### ####### ######. #### ## ### #######: ### ###### #### #### ###. #### ###-######### ## ########### ####### ###### ### ### ###### ##### ### ### ########### ##### #### ##### ####### ###### ##### ######: ##### #### ### ### ########## ############## ###, ####### #### ### ######### ###: ## ### ###### ### #### #### ###, #### ### ############ ## ### ### ####### #### ###, ### ## ### ########### ###########.
####### ########### ### ### ########### ############# ###### ### ####!