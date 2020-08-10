MyMz
Justiz Grüne Attacke auf Söders Grenzpolizei

Prestigeprojekt des Regierungschefs auf Prüfstand des Verfassungsgerichtshofs. Oberpfälzer mischen an zentralen Stellen mit.
Von Christine Schröpf

Von Christine Schröpf 10. August 2020 12:48 Uhr
Ein bayerischer Grenzpolizist winkt an einer Kontrollstelle Fahrzeuge heraus. Ob das Aufgabe des Freistaats ist, war von Anfang an umstritten. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa
Ein bayerischer Grenzpolizist winkt an einer Kontrollstelle Fahrzeuge heraus. Ob das Aufgabe des Freistaats ist, war von Anfang an umstritten. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa Foto: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance/dpa

München.Die Grünen-Landtagsfraktion will die bayerische Grenzpolizei per Klage vor dem Bayerischen Verfassungsgerichtshof zu Fall bringen. Es ist ein Prestigeprojekt von Ministerpräsident Markus Söder und der CSU - umgesetzt im Landtagswahlkampf 2018 im Zuge der Debatten um Zuwanderung von Flüchtlingen. Bei der eineinhalbstündigen mündlichen Verhandlung vor Gericht am Montag wurde klar: Die Grünen sehen große Chancen, dass die aktuell 720 Kräfte starke Grenzpolizei des Freistaats bald Geschichte ist.

####### ########### ###### ### ### ###### ####### # ### ############################ (###) ### ####### ## ### ##################### (###), ### ################# ### #### ### ### ############ ### ############ ################### ######### ######## ######## ## ### ##### ######, ### ### ### ####### #### ## ####### ###### #######. ## ###### ### #####, ### ### ##### ## ######### ##### #################### ### ### ######################## ##### – ### ######### ############ ##################### ### ### #### #### ########### ####### ### „######### ######“. ## ######### ######## ######### ####### ## #### #### #### ####### ###. „## #### ##### ########### #############, ## #### ### ######## #############“, #### ##. ### ############## ### ######### ##### ### ###### ### ############ ## ########### ## ####### ##, ###### #, ###### # ########.

######## ##### #### ##### ### ###### ### ######################### ### ### ###### #### #########. ## ###### #### ##### ## ############ ### ############### ###-#################### ## ########### ########### #### ###### ###### ##### ######## ######### ######. ### ########## ##### ### ####################### ### ### ########## ############ ###### ###### ## ### ################. ### #### #### ######## ### ##### ### ##### ############, ##### ##### ### „########## ## #############“ ######## #### ### ###### ### ###### #### ## ##########.

############# #### ## ### ##

### ############, ### ## ######### #### ###### ##### ####, #### ### ### ################ ## ###########. ###### ### ######## ### ####### ### ##### ######, ## #### ### ### ###### ##### ###########. ### ###### ### ############# ###### ########## ########## #### ######### ####### ######. #### ### ####### ################### ### ########- #### ######################## ### ### ##### ### #### ##### #############.

### ############# ### #############

####### ############# ####### ######## ##### ### ############ ### #############, ##### ### ## ##### ##### ############, ####### #### ##### ################## ### #########. „### #### #########: ### ####### ### ########### ############ ## ### ###### ## ########## ### ###########- ### ############### ###########. #### #### ###### ### ### ################, ### #### ### ### ########## ########### ## ### ######“, #### #################### ###### ########## ### #########.

„#### ### ###### ### ########### ####### ############ #######, ##### ###### ####, #### ##### ### ########## ####### ###### ## ###### ##### ## ###### #####.“ ### ###-################### ###### ####

## ######## ### ### ###### ####: ## ###### ### ################ ### ### ############## ############### ###### #### ### ## ### ##########, ############### ### #################### ########## - ##### ###### #### ## ### ################ #######. ### ############ ### ######### ### ######### ######. ### ############ #### #### ####### ## ### ######-######## ### ################## #######, ## ### ########.

### ###################### ### ###-########, ###### ####, ##### ### ##### ### ###### ####### ## ########## ###### ##########: „#### ### ###### ### ########### ####### ############ #######, ##### ###### ####, #### ##### ### ########## ####### ###### ## ###### ##### ## ###### #####. ######## ###### ### ########## ############### ###### ##### ####### ### ############# ########### ################.“ ### ####### ###### ## ### ##### „############## ########### ##############“ ### ############# ### ########### ############.

### ############ ## ### ############ ###### #### ######## ##### ############ ####### ########### ########### ##. ##### ###### ### ##### ########### ### ################ #### ### ################# ###### ## ########## #########. ### ###### ##### ### ###### ###### ### ######## ######## #### ############ ## ######. ###-######### ###### #### ##### ### ### ######### #############. #############-######### ####### ########### ### ######### ###########. ##### ### ###################### ### ########### ###############, ######### ###### #####, ### ####### ####### - ## ### ## ### ###### #### ###### ###### ###### ## ###### ############. ##### ## ######### ### #### ### ##########: ### ######### ### ########### #######################, ##### #######, ### ############. ## #### ### ####### ######## ## ##, #### ### ############ ### ######## ### ################## ## ##. ###### ###### ####.

####### ########### ### ### ########### ############# ###### ### ####!

