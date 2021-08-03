Anzeige

Interview Heißer Schmarrn mit dem Eberhofer Am Donnerstag kommt „Kaiserschmarrn-Drama“ in die Kinos. Schauspieler Sebastian Bezzel bäckt mit der MZ das Titelgericht.

Von Isolde Stöcker-Gietl

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Sebastian Bezzel bäckt mit Chefreporterin Isolde Stöcker-Gietl einen Kaiserschmarrn. Foto: Lex

Regensburg.Das Wichtigste zuerst: Rosinen kommen Schauspieler Sebastian Bezzel nicht in den Schmarrn. Auch wenn selbige im neuesten Eberhofer-Krimi „Kaiserschmarrn-Drama“ zuhauf auf seinem Teller liegen. Das Drama entspinnt sich also nicht an getrockneten Früchten, sondern an Situationen, in die der Dorfpolizist diesmal mehr oder weniger unverschuldet gerät, wie Bezzel verrät. Ab Donnerstag läuft die siebte Verfilmung der beliebten Krimireihe an. Pandemiebedingt mit einem Jahr Verspätung. Er sei froh, sagt Bezzel, dass die Kinos nun zumindest wieder mit halb so viel Publikum Vorführungen zeigen können. Beim Koch-Talk mit der Mittelbayerischen plaudert er auch über die Dreharbeiten in Frontenhausen und erklärt, warum ihn die Filme an „Asterix und Obelix“ erinnern.

### ##### ####, #### ############## #### ### #### ### #######.

### ### #### ## ##############? ### #######?

####! ### #####! ####### ##### ### #####.

### #### #########-##### ##### ##############-#####. ## ### ### #####?

## #### ##### ### #### ### ## ##### ### #####. #### ### ##### ##### ## ###### ##### ### ####. ############## #### ## #### ###### ### #### ############ ## ########### ### ###### ######## ### ### ### ##. #### ### ######## #### #### ## #### #### ###### ########.

#### ### ############# ###### ######?

### #### #####! ####### #### ## ### ######### #### #### ### ## #### #### ### ###### #####. #### ## ### ##### ##### ###### ########, ####### ## ### ##### ### ########.

## #### #### ##### ##### ###### ####### ######### ########, ### ### ######## ## „######“ ### ########. ### ### ##, #### ## ################ ##### ## #####?

#### ## ## ######## ##### ####### #####, ##### ### ## ############## ##### #######. ### ### #####: ### ######### ### ### #### #### ########, ### ### ### ###########. ### ######## ### ### ######### #########. ## ###### #### ##### ###: „##### ### #### ######?“ ### „## ##### ### #######?“ ### ###### ######### ### ###, ### ### ######### ##########.

### ##### ### ### ##### #####?

######### ### #########! #### ### ### ### ###### #### ##### #######.

### ###### ########## ### ############ ## ############# ##?

### ############### ### ### #### #### ######## ### ## ### ##### #### ####, ## ## ######. ### ## ######## ### ### ########### #########. ### ###### #### ### ##### ## ### ##### ### ##### #####. ##### #### ### ##### #### ######.

######## ### #### #### ### ## ####? ### ### ##### #######, ## ##### ##, #### ## #### ## ### ###### ############?

#### ### ######## #### ###### ##### #####, #### ###### ### #### ### #### ######### ########. ### ##, ### ### ### ##### ###### ####. ## ### #### ##### ####, ###### ###. ## ##### ### ######## „####### #####“ #######. ## ### #### ####### ########, #### ### ####, #### ## ######## ### #### ##### ### #### ### ##### ### #### ######## ############ ###### ########. ### #### ##### ######## ##### ### #### ### #### ## ###### ##### ##################. ### ######### ## ###### ###### ### ### „######“. ## ### ### ########### ####.

### ##### #### ### ###### ### ##### ####### ### ######## ############ ##. ### ### ### ################?

#### ### ########## ### #########-##### ##### ### #######. ## #### ### ### ##### ##### ### #### ######: #######, ######. ## ###### #### #### ### ### ##### ### ###, ### ######### ######### #######. ### ## #### ### ### ####### ##### ### ######### ####. ### #######-### #### ##### ##### ########: ### ######## #########, ## ##### #### #### #### #### #######, ### ##########. #### ## #### #### #####, ### #### ## ## ### #### ######. ## #### ########## ###### #####, ### ######## ### ###### ##### #### ######### ######### ## ######## #####, ##### ## ##### #####. ### ### ### #### ### ##############. #####, ##### ##### #### ########### ###########.

####### ###########: ## ###### ### ### ##### ####### ### ##### ##########. ### ### #### ### ### ##### ### ############### ## ##### #### ########-########## ########. ##### ### ### #### ## ##### #####?

### #### ### ### ### ##########. ####### ######### ## ###### ####### ## ##### ###, #### ############ ##### ### ############# ## ######, ### ### ###########-############ ##### ######## #####, ### ## ##############-##### ### ########-###### ####, #### ########-##### ### ### ## ### #####. ## ###### #### ############ ##### ##### ### ########## ######## ### ### ######## #### #### ####. ### ### ##### ## ###. ### ###### ####### #### #####.

### ### ########## #### ######## #########-####?

### ##### ### ##### #### (##########-#####), ### ### ### ###### ###### #############, ########### #####. ### ### ############-######. ### ### ########## #### #############, #### ## ### ################ ######## ### ### ### ### #### ####### ###. ###### ### ### ### #### #####. ### #### #### #### ########-###### ######. ## ### ### ### ######### #### ##### ###### #######, #### ## ##### ####### ######## #### ######, ### ######, ####### ###, ### #### ### ###### ###### ## #### #### ########### ##### ############# ###.

### ######## #### ## ### #### ########## #################

##, ### ##### ##### ############. ###### ### ### ### ### ##### ## #### ##### ######. ## ### ## ##### ### ### ########, ####### #### ### #################-######. ###### ### ### ####### ########...

#### ### #### ###### ###### #### ## ### ##### #######?

##, #### ###### ### ## ####### ###### ### #### ########## ### #######. ## ### ############, #### ### ##### ##### #### ####### ###### ######. #### ### ### ######: ##### ### ### #### #### #### ### ##### #### #### #####. ####### #### ###### ### ###### ### #### #####.

### #### ## ### ######## ### ############ ######?

### ####### #### ### ########. ### #### #### #### ############ #######. ############ #### ############ ##### ## ## ##### #### #### ############# ####. #### ### ### #### ####, ### ### #############. ### ##### ### ###### ####. ###### ### ## #### #### ### ##### ##################.

##, ########## ### #### ##### ############## ######. ### ####### ## ###?

### ### #### ### ########! ##### #######!

##### ### ### ## ########## ##### ### ### #### ## ####!

##, ### ### ##### ### ########, #### #### #### ##### ######## „##############-#####“ #########. ##### ### ##### ### #####, ####### #### ## ### ############# ## ############. ## #### ##### ######### ######. ### #### ## #### ##### ######## ######### #############, #### #### ###### #### ####### ####. #### ### ##### ####### ##### ### ### ######### ######### #######. ### #### ############ ### #### ##### ## #######, ### ### ########## ######. #### #### #### ### ##### ########.