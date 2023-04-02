Eltern zahlen viel weniger Kirchensteuer: Wie viel Sie je nach Einkommen zahlen müssen
München, Landeshauptstadt.Bei der Steuererklärung stellen Arbeitnehmer fest, dass sie pro Jahr schnell Hunderte Euro Kirchensteuer zahlen. Aber wie wird diese berechnet? Warum zahlen manche fast nichts? Und warum hat man nach Kirchenaustritt nicht den vollen Betrag mehr netto?
### ######## ## ### ############# #### #######-############ ###### ###, #### ## ########### ############# ######. #### ### #### ##### ########## ######### ### ### ##### #### ### ### #######? ### ############ ###### (######## #### ######, ###########, ################ #######) ### ### ### ######### ############### ### ### ########### ########## #### #############.
### ###############: ### ######### ###### ##### ### ######### #### ## ###### ### ### ##### ## ######### ######################. ### ### ########## ################# ### ### ## ####### #### ################## ############# ### #,# #######.
############### #### ####/##### ###. ##.### ####/####:
####### ## ###### ################ ###### #### #### ########## ##### ### #### ############# ### ####. ### ################# ### #### ####### ###### #### ### ################# ## ###, #### ### ### #### #### ########## ### ### ##### ############# ######. ############ ### ##### #### ###### ### ################# #### ###### #### #### ########## ### ### #### #############, ############ ### #### ####### ###### ## ###### ################ #### #### ########## ### ### ## #### #############.
##### ### ####: ############ #######: ### ### #### ##### ### ### ### ###### #########?
############### #### ####/##### ###. ##.### ####/####:
####### ## ###### ################ ###### #### #### ########## ##### ### #### ############# ### ####. ### ################# ### #### ####### ###### #### ### ################# ## ###, #### ### #### #### ########## ### ### ### #### ############# ######. ############ ### ##### #### ###### ### ################# #### ###### #### #### ########## ### ### #### #############, ############ ### #### ####### ###### ## ###### ################ #### #### ########## ### ### #### #############.
############### #### ####/##### ###. ##.### ####/####:
####### ## ###### ################ ###### ##.### #### ########## ##### ### #### ############# ### ####. ### ################# ### #### ####### ###### #### ### ################# ## ###, #### ### #### #### ########## ### ### ### #### ############# ######. ############ ### ##### #### ###### ### ################# #### ###### ##.### #### ########## ### ### #### #############, ############ ### #### ####### ###### ## ###### ################ ##.### #### ########## ### ### #### #############.
##### ### ####: ##############: ##### ############# ###### #### ###### - #### #### ##### #### ##
### ##### ### ###### ########### ###?
### ############# ##### ## ### ####### ############# ### # ####### ### ###############, ## ###### ### #####-########### ### ### ### # ####### ##### #########. #### ######- ### ##################### ###### #### ####### ### ########## #### ### ###### ########## ########### ######### - ##### ###### ### ##### ################ ### ###### ################## ######## ####### #############.
##### ##### ### #### ### ############### ##### ######### ##### ### ###### ###### ### #############?
### ############### ### ### ############# ####### ####### #### ###### ### ######, ## ### ### ########### ###. #### ### ############## #### ### ##### ############# #### ######. #### ############# ### - ####### ### ####### - ### ############# ## ### ############### ########### - ### ###### #### ##### #### ###### ### ########## ######.
#### ###### ##########: ##### ##### ########## ### ### #### #### ######### ##### ### ###### ###### ### ##### #### ######### ############# #### ##### ## ### ######.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.