Gesundheitswesen Kleinen Notaufnahmen droht Schließung Drei Kliniken in Ostbayern erfüllen bei der Akutversorgung nicht mehr die Vorgaben. Das hat Folgen für Retter und Patienten.

Von Martin Kellermeier

Mail an die Redaktion Aktuell gibt es in Ostbayern noch 17 Notaufnahmen. Bald könnten es weniger werden. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

Regensburg.Es ist ein Frontalangriff auf die kleinen Krankenhäuser. Eine Neuerung in der Einstufung der Notaufnahmen macht Häusern mit 300 Betten und weniger das Überleben schwer – auch in Ostbayern. Wie eine exklusive Recherche der Mittelbayerischen ergeben hat, werden mindestens drei Krankenhäuser in Ostbayern ab diesem Jahr nicht mehr als sogenannter Basis-Notfallversorger geführt. „Das Ziel ist, dass die kleinen Krankenhäuser ausgeblutet werden“, sagt Dr. Andreas Hüfner, Leiter der Zentralen Notaufnahme am Caritas-Krankenhaus St. Josef in Regensburg.

### ######### ### ########### ################# ## ####### ### ############### ##### ## ###### ### ######## ####### ######## ### ##### ### ### ########## ### ############ ##### ###. #### ###### ####### ### ######### #### ### ########### #### ########### #####-################ ####. ######## #### ## ### ###### ### ######## #### ## ### ### ### ################# ### ######### ######.

##### ############## ### #### ################ #### ######### ####### ## ### ###############. ## ######### ###### ### ############# ## ########, ######## ### ### ######## ######. ### ######### ##### ######### ############# ######### ##### ###### ### ################ – ### ###### ### ### ######.

####### #### ### #########

##. ####### ###### ### #### ### ####### ## ####### ### ### #### ### ### ############# ### ############ ######## ##################. ## ####: „### ############## #### ### ### ######## #### #####-################# ############# #########.“ ### #####: ## ### ########### ######## ###### #### ######### ### ##### ########## ####### ### ####### ######## ##########. „### ############## #### #### ##### #### ## ### ############## ########### ######, #### #### ####### ####################### ######“, ######### ######.

## ##### ## ## ##### ######## ########## ###. ##### ###-####-#### ######## ## ############ #######-###########. #### ### ###-####-#### ##### ########### #######, ####### ### ## ### #######. #### ###### ### ### #### – #### ### ### ######, #### ### ### ####### ######## ######## – ####### ##### ### #### ########## ### #### #######.

### #### ###### #####, #### ### ######### ######## ######### ## ##### ###### #######: „### ############## #### #### ###### ##### ##### ######## ######.“ #### ###### ###### ### ################# ### ############ ## ##########. „#### ####### #### ### #### ############# ### ###### ##########.“

############ ## ### ######

######## ### ### #### ## ####. ####, ## ##### ###### ############# ### ############ ################# ###########, ########## ### ################# ### ########### ### ############### ### ####### ######. ### ####### ### ################## ####### ##### #### ############. ## ######## ##### ############## ### #### ### ############# ######## #########, ## ########### ### ################## ## ######. #### ####### #########, ###-#################### ## ######### ####, ####### #########: „### ######## ### ####### #### ##### #####. ##### #### #############.“

###### ##### ### ########## ##########

######### #### ##### ### ############### ### ###### ## ### ######## ####### ##### #######. „####### ### ############### ##### ####, #### ### ######### #### ####### ######, ###### ### ###### ######### ###### ## ### ###### ######## ####, ## ### ######## ###### ####.“ ######, ### ##### ########### ### ###### ######### ########, ###### #### ######### ## ### ######## ######## ######. „#### ########## ########## ##### ### #### ## #####“, #### ### ####################.

##### ### ### ##### #### ### ######### ####### ##########:

#### #### #### ## ###### ########### ## ### ######## ##########. ### ######## ### #### ######## ### ########### #### ##### ### ####### ### ################# ###: „### ############# ############ ####### #### #### ## ### ######## #### ### ###### ########### ##### #########.“ ## #### ### ###### #### ### ##### ###, ### ######### ### ### ###################### ######## ## ######.

## ##### ## ## ### ######### ##### ######## ########### ###. ##### ###-####-#### ######## ## ############ #######-###########.

########## #### #### ###### ##### ######. ######, ### ##### #### ### #####-################ ######, ###### #### ################ ## #### ### ## #### ### ########### ######### #########. ####### ####### #### ###### ### ########### ######### #### ############# ## ########### ## ####### ### #### #### ####.

### ##### ## ### ###########

##### ########, ######## ### ############# ### ########### ######-########, ### ##### ###### #########. ##### ##. ######## ###### ## ######## #### ##### ######### ######### #### #####-################ #### ######. „### ######## ### ##### ### ## ### ####.“ ### ######## ### ### ########### ### #######, ## ##### ########## ######### #### ### ########### ## #### ###### ######. „##### #### ######## ##### ######### ####### ### #################“, ####### ### ##############. ### ######: „### #### ### ######## ### ###### ##### ##### ######, ### ### ########.“

## ### ##### ########## ######## #### ##### ###. ### #### ####### #######, #### ### ### ###### #######. „##### ############## #### ###### ##### ####### ######## ######“, #### ######### #########, ############### ### ########### #######################. ### ##### ### #########. ######, ### ### #####-################ ########## ######, ######## #### ######### ######### ## #### ### ### ### ####.

### ########### ################, ### ## ### #######-########### ## ########## ########, ###### ##### ### ### #### ### ### ########### ################, #### ####### ### ############ ###### ## ##########, ### ### ### ####. ### ## ##### ### #### ###? #########: „### ######## ### ######### ########## #### #### ### ################### ### ###### #### #####-#################.“ #### ############ ### ##### ## ####.

####### ####### ### ###### ##### ### ####!

### ########### ############# ### ##### ###### ### ### ##########: ### ## ### ######## ####### ### ##### ### ### #########.