Menschen Regensburger in einer Welt wie dazumal Das Telefon knarzt, vor dem Musikhören wird gekurbelt, der Staubsauger ist Jahrgang 1912: Peter Kahlich lebt analog.

Von Marianne Sperb

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Am Uralt-Radio, mit Schellackplatten in der Hand: Peter KahlichFoto: Sperb

Regensburg.Peter Kahlich wohnt im Seyboth-Haus, einer ehemaligen Seilerei, direkt an der Donau. Die Wohnung des 56-Jährigen wirkt wie ein Museum – allerdings eines, das tagtäglich in liebevoller Benutzung ist. Vom Telefon mit Bakelit-Hörmuschel an der Schnur bis zum knuffigen Kühlschrank aus der Wirtschaftswunderzeit: Hier gibt es beinahe nichts, was nicht den Charme von anno dazumal verströmt und mindestens 50 Jahre alt ist. Der Restaurator erklärt sein analoges Leben ruhig, mit Samtstimme, und er lacht viel. Ein Nostalgiker, sagt er, ist er aber nicht: Das Leben heute sei in vielerlei Hinsicht bedeutend besser als früher. „Denken Sie nur an die sozialen Errungenschaften oder den Fortschritt in der Medizin.“

### ##### ## ##### ######## ####. ##### ##### #### ############ ### ########### ###########?

Mehr Regionales. Mehr Fakten.

Mehr Hintergrund. Mit M-Plus erleben Sie die ganze digitale Vielfalt Ihres Medienhauses Zugriff auf alle Online-Artikel

Bequeme Verlängerung

Monatlich kündbar

ab 0,99 € / Monat Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen Mehr als fair oder Anmelden Nutzername Passwort eingeloggt bleiben Passwort vergessen? Anmelden

### ### ######. ### ### ### ######## ### ######. ### #### ### ##### ### ###### ##### ###, ###### ### ## ########, ### ### ################### ######### ######. ## #### ### ##. ## ########### ### ##### ##### ## ##### ######. ### ######### #### #### ########## ## ##### ########### ### ####### #### ### ########### #### – #### #### ####### ########, ## ### ########.

##### ### #### ####### #### ### ############. ### ### ###?

### ### ####### ### ##### ################## ## ########## #####. ## ##### ###### ### ############ –## ### ###########, ##### ### ## #### – ##### ### ### ############# ####### #### ### ######### ### ###### ###########. ## ######### ###: ### #### ########. ### ### ###### ##. ### #####, ### ## #### ### ###### ########### ######. ###### ### ### ## ##### ####.

### ###### ## ##### ##### ########. ### #####!

##, ### #### ### #####. ####### ### ### ####### ####: ## ###### ### #####. ########## #### ### #### ######## ######. ### ##### ### ### ############### #### ###. ### ##### #### #### ###### #### ###### ## #### #####, ### ### ######, ### ## ########## ######## ######. ####: ###### ### ##### ##### ######?

#### ####!

#### ####’ ### ##### ##### ##############, ### #### ######## ##### ####. #### ### ########### ## ##### ######## #####. ####: #################, ## ### #### ### ### #####. ### ### ## #### ### ######, ##### ######### ### #############, ######### ### ##### #####. ##### ###########, ### ### ##### ##### #####. ### ##### ### #### ### ###### ##########.

##### #### ## ##### ### #######, ####### ### ########?

## #### ### ##### #### ## ### ##############. ##### ##### #### ## ###### #######, ### #### ## ##### ### ### #### #######. ### #### ### ########## ### ###### ########. #### ### ##### ############ ###### ####. ##### ######## ###### ### #####, #### ### ##### ########## ####. ### ### ######## ##### ### ###### ### ### #################### ## ### ###### ######. ### ######## ##### ## ###, ### ###### ##### ######. ####### #### #### ############## ###, ############ ####### ###. ### ########### ### #####. ####### ### ## ### ######## #### ### #################, ####. ### ###### ### #########. ### ########## ######## ####, #### ########## #### #### ####### ########### #######, ## ### ######### ###########. ### ##### ######### #### ## ##### #### ### ### ########, ### ########, ############### ## ###########, ###### ### #### ####### ############### ######## #####.

## ####### ### #### ##### ########## ############ ##### ###?

### #### ### #####, ####: ###### ###### ## #### #### ###### ############. ### ####### ###### #### #####, ######### ###, ##### ### ###. ## ### #####, #### #### ###### #### ###### ##### ###. ## #### ## ##### ########, ### ##### ######## ####### #### – ########## #### –, ####### ### ####### ##### ######## ### ## ### ####### ##### ###### ###### ######. ### #### ##########, ### #### ### ########. ## #### #### #######, ####, #####, #######, ###### ###### #### ##########. ###: ### #### #### ### ##### ###### ## ##### ##### ##### #### ########### ###### ######, ### #### ############# ### ### ###### ###### ### ##### ########.

### ##### ############ ########### ### ######!

##, ### #### ######### ##### ############! ### ###### ### ###### ## ### ###### ######, ### ### ### ####, #### ##### #### ## ####### ####, ## ### #### ### ### ####. ### ###### ###### ######## ##########, ###### ###### ### #### #########, ### ####### #### ######## ### ##### ######## ###### #### ######. ### ##### ### ### ####### #### ##.

###### ### #####, ### ##### ######## ########## #### ######## ######? #### ## #####.

### ### ### ### ### ### ################# #############?





### ########### ### ### ######## #########. ### ### #### ##############. ##### ###### ###### ##### ##########. ### ####### ### #### #######. ##### ####, ### ##### ### ####### ######, ######### ### #####. ## ###### ### #########, #### ### ### #### ##### #### ##### ### ###### ####### ######. ### #### ### #### ##########: ### ###### ### ##### #### ######.

### #### #### ######## ########## ##### ### #######?

### ####### ##### ###### ########### ####. ### ###### ####### #### ###, ##### ####? #### ### ######## #### #### ########### ########## #######. ### #### ##### #### ### ### ##### ###, ####### #### ########, ### ###### ##### #### ###########.

#### ################ ##### ### ######## ## ############, ###### ###?

###### ## ##### ### ############. ### #### ## #####, #### ## #### ##### ###### ##########, #### ##### ######## ######### #### ##. ### ###### ####, ### ##### ###### ##### ############## ###.

### ##### ## ### #### ##### ### ### #### ######## ###############. ### ### ## ########?

### #############, ### ### #######. ###### ###### ### #### ### ############## ########## ###########. ##### #### ### ### ##### #### ##### #### ### ############ #########, #### ### ##### ####### ######## ############ ##. ### ### #### ##### ## ########## ### ####### ########, ### #### ## ### ##### #####. ######## #### ## ##### ### ###### #######.

### ######## ##### ## ##### ##### ######?

##### ####. ### ##### ## ## #####. ### ####### ### #####, ### ########## #### ## ######## ### „##### ######“ ### #### ######## #### #### ######## #####-###########. #### #### ####### ### ### ########### ### #####.

##### ##### ##########: #### #### ## ## ####### #######!

#### #### ## ### ######-####.

########### ### ########## ###### ### ####.