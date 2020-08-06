MyMz
Interview Von Anfang an als Krisenmanager gefragt

Wirtschaftsreferent Prof. Georg Stephan Barfuß ist überzeugt: Trotz Corona wird Regensburg bald wieder durchstarten.
Von Marion Koller 06. August 2020 18:45 Uhr
Muss mit wesentlich weniger Gewerbesteuer auskommen: Wirtschaftsreferent Prof. Georg Stephan Barfuß. Foto: Peter Ferstl/Stadt Regensburg

Regensburg.„Hey, das kann ich“, dachte sich Georg Stephan Barfuß, als er im letzten Jahr die Stellenanzeige der Stadt Regensburg sah. Im Januar wechselte er von der Hochschule Ingolstadt an die Spitze des städtischen Wirtschaftsreferats. Und natürlich kann er es, schließlich hat er Lehr-Erfahrung und arbeitete auch beim Autozulieferer Dräxlmaier. Mit der Corona-Krise ab März folgte eine Herausforderung nach der anderen. Im Interview spricht der Professor darüber.

### #### #### ### ### ### ### ######### ####. ## #### ####### ######. ### ####### ########## ######### ##### ### #### ### ########-############### ### ###### ## ######### ######.

###### ######## #### ### ##### ######### – ### ######### ### ### ### ### ###################?

### #################### ### #### ##### ######### ##########. #### #### #### ### ######### ##### ###, ###### #### ##########. #### ### #################### ###### ######### #### ### ##########. ## ####, #### ######### ####### ## ###### ######## ############ ######## ### ############# ### ######-########### ##########.

### #### ## ### ############ ############? ###### #### ### ########## ########### ######?

### ############ #### ######. ########## ### ### ################### #### ######### #########. ### ############ ### ########## ### ## ###### #### ####### ########. #### ## #### #### ######, ### ###########, ### ####### (##### ###### ###### ##########) #### ########## ## #######.

### ###### #### ### ######### #### ######. ########: #################### ## ######-###### #### ##### ### ### #########, ### ### #### ### ## #######: ### ####-#####-######, ####### ### #############. ##### ####### ######## ###### ### ### ##### #######.

### ###### ########## ######- ### ################# ######, ##### ###### ##### ##### ###### ######### #########.

### ########## #### ############ ### ################# ######. ### ##### ## ## ##### #### ### ## ### ## ##################. ## #### ########### #######, ############# ### ############# ### ########################## #### ## ### ########### ## ##########. ### ### ### ######## #### ####### ### ######-######## ############## ####, ### ### #######-#######.

### ####### ### ######## ### „##### ##########“ ## – ### ### ######### ############ ########, ### #######-#########, ###-##########, ###########. ########### ### ########## ###### ### ######## ## ### #### #######, ## ### ###-####### ## ######### ### ## ######, ### ### ### #########. ############## ##### ### ##### ############## #### ########## #####. ## ###### ### #######, #### ### ################. ### #### ## ########## ##### ############ ### ### ###########. ### #### ## ### ######### ### ## ###### ### ###### #### ####.

#### ## ##### ###### #############, ### ### ####### #######?

### #####################, #### ## ### ##########, ####### ### ####. ######## ##### ### ### #### ### ### #####, #########, ######. ### ##### ### ##########.

### ##### ###################-######### ### ####### ### ##############. ### ### ### ### ### ##### ##########?

### ###### ### #### ###### ##########. ### ###, ### ### ## ### ########### #####. ## ### ##### ### ## #### ##########, ### ### ### ######## ####, ######, #########, #######, ##### ##### ###. ################. ### ### #### ## ######## ################.

#### ######### ### ## ##### ####### ############. ### #### ### ### #### ###### ########### ### #######. ###### #### ## #####, ### ##### ##### ##### #####. ######### ##### ### ####, ##### ##### ############### ## #####. #### ### ######-#### #####, #### ### ##### #### ##### ##### ######. ####### ### #### ### ### ### ##### #### ################ ### – #### ### ########### ############## ################!

Marion Koller

