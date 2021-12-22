Wintersport Wer Ski fahren will, muss Glück haben
Viele Produkte sind derzeit knapp – dazu gehören auch Ski und Schneeschuhe. Daran ist nicht nur Materialmangel schuld.
Passau.Spielekonsolen, E-Bikes, Kaffeemaschinen – und jetzt auch Ausrüstung für Wintersport: Vielerorts dürften Lieferengpässe die Weihnachtsfreude trüben. Was man tun muss, um doch noch ein paar Skier zu ergattern.
##### ### ### ######### ### #############, ########- ### ######### ### ##### ### ### „##### ####“ #########.
######: ##### #### #########
######## ##### ### ############## ##### ################# ######. „### ##### #### ## ##### #### ########“, ####### ####### ### ##### ## ###### ############ #### ### „############ ### #####“. ### ########## #### ###### #####, ####### ### ##### ##### ### ##### ## ###### ### ##########. ## #### ### #### ## ####### ###### ######## ## ################## ############ ########. ### ### ############ ## ######, ## ##### „### #### #### ######### #######, #### ### ## ######“, ####### #####. #### ##### ###### ### ##### ## ### ##### ##### ## ########### ########. „#####, ### ### ####### ###### ####, ### #######“, #### ###### #####.
### ##### ### ##################### ### #### ####### ###### ## ########## ### ##### ###### #### ######### ######, #### ##### #########, #### ### ########## ######### ### ######## ## ####, ### ######## ### ##########. ####### #### ## „###### ##########“ ### #### #### ######### ########## ####### ###########. „### ###### #### #### #################“, ####### ##. ########## ##### ### ######## ##### ### ##### ######### ###### ### ########### ########. ### #### ########## ######### ####### ### ### ##################### ## ######. „### #####, #### ### ######### #### ############ ######“, #### #########.
######## #### #########
##### #########, ############### ### ####### ######, ##### ### ######## ####### ############# ### #### ## #### ## ######## (##############), ######### ### ########## ######### #### ########- ### ##################. #### ###### ######## ### #########, #### ######### ### ###-#######. „###### ####### ### ### ##### #### ### ##### ## ####### ## ######### ## ### ######.“ ### ########- ### ######### ##### #### ##### #### #### ########## ####### ### ### ######### ###. „##### ### ##### ############# ########, ### ### ######## ## ########### ## ####### ######, #### ############### ################## #### ### ### #### ###### #####-##### ### #### #### ######## ###########“, ####### ### ############### ### ####### ######.
## #### ## #### ##### „#### ## ### ###“ ##########. „### ####### ######## ##### ## ########, #### ### ### ######### ############### ######## ### ########### ### ### ######### ###### ##### ######## ###### ######“, ##### ##### ######### ###. ####### #### #### ########### #### ##### #### ###### ### ### ######## ######## ### #### ######## ###### ### ## ####### ####### ########### ######.
## ##### ### ################# ###################### ## #########, ##### ####### ####### ############# #########. ########## ### ### ######### ### #####, ### #### ########### ### ####### #######. „## ###### ## ### ## ###### #### ######### ### ###############“, ####### #########. #### ##### ####### ##### ############### ################# ### ####### #################### ### ### ################# ### ######### ## ### ########## ############ ######.
### ############### ##### ### ######### ## ### ######## ############ ####/##: „### ##### ##### ##### ###, #### ### ### ###### ### ###### ###### ###### ## ######### ### ### ##### ######### ######.“
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.