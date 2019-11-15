MyMz

Menschen

Zwei Omis sammelten 16.000 Autogramme

Ilse Schnaitter und Sofie Graßegger sind zwei herzige Freundinnen. In Regensburg kommen sie Bachelor Paul ganz nah.
Von Martin Kellermeier

Ilse Schnaitter (Mitte) und Sofie Graßegger sind zwei Autogrammjägerinnen. In Regensburg haben sie RTL-Bachelor Paul Janke getroffen. Foto: Tino Lex
Regensburg.Neulich beim Flirten mit dem Bachelor. Die Szene spielt sich direkt vor dem Audimax in Regensburg ab. Ilse Schnaitter, 79 Jahre alt, und Sofie Graßegger, 82 Jahre alt, treffen auf RTL-Rosenkavalier Paul Janke. Vom Mann mit der blonden Mähne wollen sie nur das eine: ein Autogramm. „Ich bin die Ilse“, stellt sich die Frau aus Tegernheim vor. Den gebürtigen Hamburger freut’s. „So heißt meine Mutter auch.“ Die Chemie stimmt. Ein bisschen Smalltalk und schon kommt die Kappe vom Filzstift ab. Die beiden Omis, die zusammen fünf Enkelkinder haben, strahlen. „Das ist wenigstens eine Unterschrift“, staunt die Ilse.

Martin Kellermeier

