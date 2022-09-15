Exklusiv-Interview Bürgergeld: Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband fordert restlose Abschaffung der Sanktionen
Ulrich Schneider, Hauptgeschäftsführer des Paritätischen Wohlfahrtsverbands, fordert beim Bürgergeld eine Regelsatzerhöhung „um mindestens 200 Euro“ und eine Abschaffung aller Sanktionen, wie er im Interview mit der Mediengruppe Bayern (Donnerstag) sagt.
### ### ########## ### ############ ######## ### ###### ################## ### ####### ##########, ### ######## #### ####?
###### #########: ### ###### ##################, ### ### ### ######### #######. ### ###### ###### #### ##### ##### ###### ####. ## ###### #### ##### ###, ####### ### ########## ##### ########### ####, ####### ### ########## ##### ######### ########### #### ### #### ###### ########### ########## #####, #### ### ##### ##### ########, #### ##### ## ########## ###. ##### #### ### #### ##### ### ##### ######## ###### ###### ########.
#### ###########, #### #######: ####### ### ### #### ##########?
#########: ###### #### ########## ########## ###### #### ##### ##### ######### ########, ### #### ################# ####. ### #### ####, #### ### ### ########, #### ### ################ ####### ################ ######## #### #### ### ###- ### ############# ##### ########### ## ##### ##### ####### ####. #### ######### ### ########, ### ## ################# #####, #### #######. ######### ############ ### ### ######## ### ####, ### ## ############ #######, ####### ### ########## ####. ### ######## ######## ## ## #### ### ####### ## #####. ### #### #### ########## #####, #### ########## ######## #######. ### ######### ##### ####### ####### ### #####. #### ###### ###### #### #### ####### ### ############## ############ ######, ### ##### ### #### ## ### #### ########## ###, ### ######### #### ################# ##### ### ############### ### ################ ######?
###### #### ### ###### #### ###########?
#########: ### ##### #### ######### ###########. ### ####### ###### ### ###### ### ########## ####### #######, ### ####### ##########. ### ### ####### #### ######### ##### ######, #### #### ######## ## ########## ### #### ###########. ### #########, ### ####################, ###### ## ## ### #### #####, ##### ########### ###########.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.