Mediengruppe Bayern exklusiv DKG-Chef Gaß: „Krankenhäuser stehen mit dem Rücken zur Wand“
Durch die steigenden Corona-Fallzahlen sei in vielen Kliniken kein Normalbetrieb mehr möglich, sagt der Chef der Deutschen Krankenhausgesellschaft, Gerald Gaß. Die Krankenhäuser stünden „mit dem Rücken zur Wand“, erklärt Gaß im Interview mit der Mediengruppe Bayern.
### ######### ## ########:
### ######-########## #### ###### ### #### ##### ######. ### ##### ## ########## ###### ## ### ############## ###?
###### ###: ### ##### ### #########, #### ### ####### ########### ## ##### ######-############ ### -######### ##### ### ## ############# ###### ######. ### #####, ### ###### ## ### ######## ##### ############## ##### ##### ########## ######### ######. ### #### ### #### #### ##########. ### ##### #### #### #### ######### ##### ### ###### #####-#########. ##### #####, #### ### ################ ## ### ########### ########## #### ### ####### ################ ### ############ ## ###### ######### ######, ### ### ########### #### ##### ### ######## ####### #### #### ### #################### #### ##########. ### #### ###### ### #### ### ########## ############### ####, ## ### #### ### ######## ########. ########## ###### #### ######## ###### ### ############# ## ###### ### ### ###### ### ####.
#### ### ## ### ####, ### ######## #####-########### #### ## #########, #### ###### ### ##### ##### ########### #######?
###: ############ #### ### #####, #### ## ### ####### ############## ### ############# ##### #### ####### ###. ### ##### #### ############### ###, ####### ##### #### ######## ########### ### ############ ##########, ###### ######## ######, #### ######## #####, ### #### ############# ######### ### ### ################# ######## ######. ### #### #####, ### ############ #### ##### ## ### ###### ### ######## #########. ### ### #### #### #### ## ### ######### ###### #### #### ###### ##############.
########### ### ########## ###### ###### ############### ## ###########?
###: ####, ## ### ################ ######### #### ####, #### ### ################# ##### #########, ### ### ############## ### ##### ######################## ### ########## ######## ## #########. #### ##### #####, #### #### ### ### ####, ### ######## #### ############# ## ########### ## #########, ## ### ######################### ## #######? ##### #### ## ### ##### ########, ## ### ######## ### #######. ##### ####### ### ################# ######### ### ##### ########## ################# #######, ## ############### ## ###########, #### ### ###### ####################, ########## ####. ## #### #### #### ##### ### ## ############, ####### #### ## ### ###### ## ### ########, ########## ###### ### ######## ## ###### ### ### ########### ######### ## ######## ## ######.
### ##### ### ############, ### ########### ####### ### ############# ############. ##### ###, #### ### ### ##### ### ####### ############# ####### ######?
###: ### ##### ##### #### ###### #####. #### ### ## ################### ##### ########### ########, #### ### ##### ############## ######## ### ########## #################, ###### ### ## ### ######### ###### ######### ############### ## ################# ### ############# #####. ### ###### #######, #### ######## ######### ########### ###### ### ######## #### ########### ########, ### ############## ##### #### ######### ####. ### ### ##### ######### ## ##### #######, ### #### ##### ######### ######### #### ## ##### ##### ###### ############# ######, ####### ###### ######## ### ################ ###### ### ### ###############. ### #### ### ### ### ####### ### ############# ##########, ### ### ############### #####, ### ############ ##### #############.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.