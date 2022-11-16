Mediengruppe Bayern exklusiv EVP-Chef Manfred Weber kritisiert Hilfe für private Seenotretter
Aus Sicht von Manfred Weber, EVP-Partei- und Fraktionsvorsitzender und CSU-Vize, läuft die geplante staatliche Unterstützung für private Seenotretter den Bemühungen der Mittelmeerländer zuwider. Weber sagte den Zeitungen der Mediengruppe Bayern: „Die Ampel setzt mit dem Beschluss des Haushaltsausschusses ein symbolisch problematisches Signal für die EU-Partner in Südeuropa.“
#### ###### ## ### ###, ###### #### ### ####### #### ### ###### ### ### ############ ##. ####### ##### ######## ### ######### ### ######## ##### ###### ### ############ ### #é########é# ##########. ######### ###### ### ### ######### ### ####### ##### ## ########## ### ####. ### ######## ####### ########## ### ######### ######## ### #### ############ ### #######. ### ############## ############ ### ############# #### ## ### ############### #####. ######## ###### ######### ##### #######.
#### ######### #### ### ######
## ###### #### ### ## ### ##### ## ################ #########, #### ########### ### ######## ###### ########### #### ## ####### ############ ####. ### ##### ### ##### ### ######### ## ####, ### ### ##### ####### ##### ######, #### #### ######## ######### ### ########### ######### ########; ## ### #######, ## ####### ######## ## ######. ### ################## ### #### ######### #### ### ### ###### ### ############ #############.
#### ######### #### #### ########## ##### ##### #### ####. ## #### #### ### ##### ### ############ ######## ########## ######, ##### ## ########## ## ######. #### ## ### ##### #### ## ##### ## ###### #####. ## ### ### #############, #### ######### ########### #### ######, ### ### ##### ### ####### #####, ###-######- ### ##################### ### ###-####, ###### ############# ###. ##### ##### ### ############ ######: „### ##### ##### ### ### ######### ### #################### ### ########## ############### ###### ### ### ##-####### ## #########.“ ### ############### ### ### ### ################# ### ### ########### ####### ###### ### ############ ##### #### ####### ### ########### ### ######. „############ ############# ### ### ##### ################ ######### ### ###### ### ##-##################, ### ### ######## ########## ################ ## ####### #####. ### ############### ###### ### ##-####### ###### ### ##### ############ ########### ############ ### ########### ### ### ######## ### ############ ######.“ ### ######### ######################### ## ###### ##### ##### ## ############# ######### ######.
###### ##### #### ### ###### #######
#### ###### #######, ############ ### ###/###-###### ## ##-#########, ########## ### ######## ########. „### ######## ### ############### ### ##### ### ### ################# ############. ## ###### ### ##### ##### ############ ###### ########## ##### #####.“ #### ###### #### #### ##### ###### ################## ### ########### ## ###### ##########. #### ### ###### ##### ####/## ### #### ############ ## ########. ##### ####### ####### ##### ###.
##### ### ####### ########, #### ### #####-######## ### ##### ############ ############# #### ### ######### ########## ###### ###########, ### ## ##### ###### ###########. ### ########### ### ######## ############# ############# ########, #### ### ######## #### ## #### ## ## ### ##### ###### ######; ## #### ########### ###, ## ### ##### #########, #### ##### ######## #####. ### ##### ### ##### ###### ### ####### ############# ####### ##### ########### ####-###### ###. #### ##### ######, ### ######### ######### ## #####. #### ####### ### ############### ############ ### ######### (###) ##### ## ########## #### ###### ### ###### #### ########### ### ######### ### ##### #### ###### ########.
########## ####### „########## ######### ######“
### #################### ######## ### ###-######## ## #########, #### ###########, ######## ## ### # ## ########### ##############. ## ##### ####### #######: „####### ####################### ####### ########## ########### ###### ##### #### ########## ######### ### ########### #######, ### ############ #### ### ######### ########, ### ## ## ###### ### #### ####### #### ########### ########### #####.“ ####### ### ##### #######, ########### ### ##### ########## ### ####### ##########, ##### ### ########## ##### ## ##### ############ ######## #####. „### ###### #### ########## #### ### ### ### ############ # ## ######## ####### ######.“
#### ## #### ### #####? ## ##############? ##### ### ##### ##### ############ ### #. ########, ## ####### ### ### ########, ### ###### ### ##### ### #########, ### ### ###### ###### #### ### ############## ########### ########### ####### #####, #### ##### „########.“ ## ########: „####### ### ##### ###### ### ###### #####. ##### ,###########‘ ### ########## #### ################, ### #########, ########### ### ############ ### ######## ########## ######. ### ### #### ### ### ########## ############ ## #### ######. #### ####### ### ############ ######!“
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.