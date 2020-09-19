Interview Habeck will „Umwelt-Verkehr-Ministerium“ Der Grünen-Chef macht sich für eine stärkere Öko-Ausrichtung des Verkehrsressorts stark. Der Autobranche nähert er sich an.

Von Jana Wolf

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Laut dem Grünen-Co-Chef (hier im Juli in Schleswig-Holstein) muss das Verkehrsministerium an neue, klimafreundliche Mobilität angepasst werden. Foto: Carsten Rehder/picture alliance/dpa

Berlin.Die Grünen schärfen zunehmend ihr Profil in der Industriepolitik. Co-Parteichef Robert Habeck bekräftigt im Interview mit der Mittelbayerischen die Forderung nach einem Transformationsfonds für die Automobilindustrie, um Unternehmen in Deutschland zu halten. Die durch die Corona-Krise und die Antriebswende unter Druck geratenen Autobauer und Zulieferer sollen unterstützen werden, „fossilfreie Autos und entsprechende Werke zu bauen, damit sie morgen nicht über die Wupper gehen“. Als Annäherung an die Automobil-Politik der CSU will Habeck den Vorstoß nicht verstanden wissen. Das Vorgehen der bayerischen Staatsregierung bei der Atommüll-Endlagersuche kritisiert er als „fatal und verantwortungslos“. Das habe mit gesamtstaatlicher Verantwortung nichts zu tun. Und dennoch: Habeck hat Gründe für große Sympathie zu Bayern.

Mehr Regionales. Mehr Fakten.

Mehr Hintergrund. Mit M-Plus erleben Sie die ganze digitale Vielfalt Ihres Medienhauses Zugriff auf alle Online-Artikel

Bequeme Verlängerung

Monatlich kündbar

ab 1,99 € / Monat Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen Sie haben schon ein Print- oder ePaper-Abo? oder Anmelden Nutzername Passwort eingeloggt bleiben Passwort vergessen? Anmelden

### ### #### #### ##########, #### ######### ### ##########. ### #####. #### ######### ##### ######## ### ##### #######. ####### ##### ### ### ########## #### ### ######### ### ##########. ### ####### ### ##### ############, ########### ##### ### ############# ##### ## #####, ##### ### ###### ##### #### ### ###### #####. ### ### #### ########### ###### ############.

### ####### ### #### ##### ### ############### #################### ####### ###?

#### ### ######### #### ##### ######## #########, ##### ### ### #### ## ### ######### #####. ### ##### ##### ## #####, #### ######## ######### #### ###### #### ### ######### ##########. ## ### ############## ##### #### #### ### ######. #### ## ### #######, ### ################# ##### ## ############, ##### #### ## ### ######## ### ########## ########### ############ ########. ### #####, ### ### ### ######, ### ### ########## ## #########, #### #########, #### ##### ### #### ######## ############. #### ##### ## ########### #### #####, ####### ## ###########. ### ##### #### ### ############### ### ### ##### ###### ### ### #################### ### ######### ###########.

########### #### #### #########, ######## ###### ######### ##### ## ######### ######## ########## ######. ##### ###### ### ### ######## ########## #########?

### ######### ###### ### ###### #######, ##### ########## ##### ### ###### ### ## ### ############ ## #####. ### #### #### ##### #### ######, ## ## ####### ######## ## #####.

#### ##### ###### ### ############### ## ####.

######### ########. ### ##### ## ##### ############## #### ### ##### ##### ############ ###########. ## ##### ###### ####, ####### ### ####### ## ######### #### ##### ######## ## ###########. ### ##### #### ### ################### ## ########### ###### ### ## ### ####### ## ######.

### ##### ## ### ##### ######. #### #### ### ########### ###### ############# #######, ##### ## ###### ###. ### ##### ### ### ### ####### ##?

### ####### ### ## ###, #### ### ##### ######### #######. ##, ### ########### ### ### ##### ######## #### ######### ### ##########, ################## ### #### ##### ### ### ###### #########. #### ### ######### #### ###### ########, #### ## ##### ########, ### ###############. ##### ########, ### ####, ###### ### ### #### ### ##### ###### ##############, ### ######## ###. ### ######## ## ##### ###########.

### ######### ### ########## ######?

### #### ###, #### ### ####### ## ##### ### #### ########### ####### ######## ## #######, #### ### ################# ############. ### ### ########### #######, #### ## ######## ### ## ### #########. ### ######### #### ### #####, #### #### #### ######### ## ######### #### ## #### ### ###### ## ######. ### ### ########### ########. #### ### ### ########### ######, ##### ### ### ## ######. ### ###### #### ### ######### ###############.

#### ### ### #### ######## ########, ###### ######## #### ##### ####### ##### ### ### #######. ### #### #########, ##### #### #### ##### ######?

#######. ### ####### #### ### ########## ### #### ### ###########. ### ###### ############### ### ######### #### ######### ### ######, ##### ### ####### ### #####. ## ########## #### #### ### #### ### ######### #### ### ######### ########### #######. #### ## ### ####### #### ## ######### ######## ############## #####, #### #########. ######### #### ####### ######## #### ### ### ####### ############# ############## – #######, #-#######, #####, ############ ########## – ## ##### ###### ############, ####### #### #### ######### #### ########. ### ######## ######## ############ ################## ### ######## #### ##### #### #########. ### ################# ##### ### ######, ################## ## ######. ### ### #### ## ##### #####.

### #### ### ### ################### #### ### ### ### ################ #########. ####### ####### ####### ### ######## ############# ########. #### ### ### ##### ############?

### ######### ############### ## ### ############### #### ### ############ #### ########## ###########. ### ########## ###### ######### ######. ### ## ######## #############. ### #### ######, ### ### ### ######### ###. #### ######## #### ### ## ########### ## ###### ################## ########## ##############.

###### #### ### ###### ### ##### ##################### ### ##### ############ ##### ######?

### ###### ### ###############, ### ### ######### ########## ### ######## ################## ###########. ### #### ##############, #### ### #### ##### ####### ### ### #######. ### ###### ## ### ###### #####, #### ### ##### ######### ### ######### ###### ########## #######

## #### ### ######## ### ##### #### #######-################ ## ##########.

##, ### ### ### ### ### ############### ### ### ####### #########. ### ###### ######### ###### ##### ###### ########. #### ### ## ######## #####. ### ################### #### #### ## ###### ################# ## ##### ######-#######-########### #########. #### ########## #### ### ##### #### ##### #####, #### ## #### ## #### ###### ### ######### ######### ######, ### ############### ####.

### ########## ##### #### ### ###-###-####, ### ########### ## ### ##### ####### ####. ###### ###### ####, ### ## ### ##### ########### ########## ###.

###### ###, ## ###### ###### ##### ########, ##### ### ####### ##### #### ###### ########. ### ###### ### #### ### #########, ##### ######## ### ### #####. ### ############ #### #####, #### ####- ### ######## ##### ####### ###### ######, ### #### ##### ######### ####### ### ### ##### ##### ###### ###### ####. #### ### ####### ##### ###### ######, ##### ## ## ########### ############ ########## ## #####. ## ######### #### ### ##### #### ## #####. ### ##### ## ##### ########### ### ############# ########## ######. ########: ### ##### ### ############## ## ########### ### ###### ### ######.

######## ### ######### ###### #### ######## ## ### ##########.

#### ###### ### ### ######## ######## ## ### ##########, #### #### ### ### ######## ####### ####. ### ######### ##### ##### ##, ### ##### #### ####### ###### ### ####### ######### ####. ##### ### ### ### ### ############# #### ###### ########. ### ######### #### ## ####### ##############. ### ###### #### #### ##### ### ### #### ## ######. ###### ####### ### ## ## #######, #### ### ######### ################ ### ### ###### ######### ### ########, #### ### #####.

### ### ########-############# ### ############### #### ##### ######## ## ###### ##############. ### ##### ### ####?

################ #### ###### ####### ## ############## ## ######, #########-########, ######, #####-###########. #### ### #### ######## ######, #### #### ##### ###### ######. ######## ### ### ####### ## ########### ################# ##### ### #################. ### ##########, #### ### #### ### ### ####### ############ ####, #### ### #####: ######### #### ##### ### ##### ####. ### ### ### ################# ############# ###### ## ###.

########## ##### #### ### #######. ### ######: ## #### #######, ## #### ########. #### ### ###?

###, #### ### #### ### ### ######### ### ##### ##### ### ### ### #####. ## #### #### ######### ####### ######## ### ### ### #####, ### ### ####### ########## ######. ### ###### ### ####: #### ###### ## ###########, ###### ###### ###### ############. ### ####### ### ### ###, ##### ###### ####### ## ############. ###### ###, ### ### ######### #### #### ## ###### ########, ### ### ## ######### #### #### ######### ###. ### ####### ### ### ######## ## ###### #### ### #####: ## #### ####################### ########## ##### ### ######, ### ### #### ###### ####.