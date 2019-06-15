Europa
Kampf um EU-Kommission: Webers Chancen
Nie war ein CSU-Politiker dem mächtigsten Amt der Welt näher. Härtester Widersacher: der französische Präsident Macron.
Regensburg.Manfred Weber war Spitzenkandidat der Konservativen bei der Europawahl. Die Fraktion der EVP ist im neuen Parlament mit 179 Mandaten weiter stärkste Kraft. Doch ob der CSU-Politiker sein höchstes Karriereziel erreicht und demnächst zum Präsidenten der EU-Kommission aufsteigt, ist auch drei Wochen nach der Europawahl weiter ungewiss. Die Chancen des Niederbayern werden unter dem Strich mit 50:50 angegeben – es variiert, je nachdem aus welcher parteipolitischen Richtung die Einschätzung kommt. „Es ist noch nicht verloren, aber es ist auch noch nicht durch“, fasst es ein Insider zusammen.
#### ########### #### ## ######### #### ######## ######## ### ### #######. ##### ###### #### ##### ## ### ##-################## #### ############ ######## ######. ################, ######## ### ##### ####### ### ###### #### ### ########-####### ### ###### ### ######## ########### #########, ### ###### ### #### ######## ###### ####: ### ### #### ### ###################### ##### ### ######### ## ##. #### ## ######### ### #### #### ###### #### ######## ######## ### ##### ### ##### ##-##########. ###### ### ## ######### #### ## ####### ### ### ##-########## ###### ### ##### ###### ##### #### ### #### ######## ## ######### ##########. ## #####-##### ###### ############## ###### ### #### ### ############# #########, ###### ########### ##########. ### ### #### ######## ############## ####### ########## #####.
##### ############ ###### #### ############. ############## ############## ### ######### ###### ######. #### ### ############### ### ### ##-################## ##### ### ######- ### ############### ### ##. ###### ### ######## ##########, #### ##### ### ######## ###. ###### ########## ### ### ########## ### ### ############# ##########. ### ######## #### ####### ##### ############# ########, #### ### ############ ############### ######## ###### ########## ##### ### ### #### ##### ########## ####### ###### ##### ###. „### ########### #######“, #### ### #######.
### ####### ####### #### #######: ## ##### ## ########### ### ##### ################## ######### ### ##### ### ###### ### ########## ################## ### ######### ##-##### ### ###### ############. ###### ####### ### ###### ####### #### ### ##### #### #### ######## ###### ######: ### ########## ### #####? ### ############ ######### ######## ######## ### ## ######## #################-###### ##, ### ### #### #### ### ############### ### ######## ### ########## ###### ### ##### ################# ###### ##########, ### ### ### ########## ########### ### ######### ###### ############### ###########.
„####### ########, ### ## ##########, ###### ##### #### ### #####.“ ### ########### ###-################# ######### #########
### ##### ## ##### ### ################# ###### ### #### ####### ##### #####-#####. ## #### ## ### ######### ################# ### ######## ###### ### ##, #### ############ ## ######## #### #### ####### #### #####: ### ###### ### ########### ### ################ ### ### ############ ####, ### ### ### ##### ########## ### ############ ##### ## ### #####- ### ################## ##### ### ############### ## ### ############ ###########. ################, ##### ### ######## ###### ### ####### ##### ### ######, ##-###### ## ##### ### ##### ### ########## ####### ################, ##### #### ### ###################### ########## ####.
### ### #### ###### ## ##### ########## ### ######### ##-###################### ####. ## ### ###### #### ##### #. #############. ### ###### ##### ### ###### ## ######, ### ######### ### ######### ##-########### ### ##########, ######### ######## – ### ### #### ### #####, #### ### ## ############### ##### ################# ####### ###. ### ### ###### ########### ###### ### #### ### ######### ####### ####### ######: ### #### ##### ## ###### ######## ### ######## #######, #### ### ### ##-################## ##### ## ##### ######.
### #### ### ###### ###############. ############# ###, ## ### ###### ###### ### ##### ### ########### ##### ########### #### ### ### ##### ####### ########## ######. ############ ### ####, ### ####### ### ######## ###### ############ ######## ###. ###### ### ########### ######, ### ##### #### ##### ### ######## ##### ### #### – ###### ######## #### ############# ### ##### ######, ### #### ## #### ########. ### ####### ### ## #####: ####### ########### #### ### ## ### #######.
######### ####### ## ######## ##### ### ########## ################# ### ###-#### ###### #####. ###, ### ### ### ######## ### ####### ########### ###### #####, #### ## ### ######## #### ### ### ######### ### #######, ### ### ### ### ### ########## ### ######### ##### ####### ######. ##### ### ### ###### #, ### ### #### ######## ### ### ### ### ######################. ##### ############ #########, ### ##### ######## ################### #########. „### ########, ####### ##### ### ##### ##################, ###### #####, ##### ##### ###### ##### ### ######### ###### ######.“
#### ######## ###### ### ######
### #### ########### ################# ######### ######### ####### ### ##### ########### ## ### ######## ###### ## ### ##, ### #### ###### ############ ## #### ### ### ### #### ########### #####. ### ########### #### ###### ##### ### ####### ##### ### ######## – ### ### #### ### ### ### ####### ### ############# ######### ### ##### ### ########### ### ###### ######## ### ### ##-##########################. „####### ########, ### ## ##########, ###### ##### #### ### #####“, #### #########. ### ############ ######### ##### ########## „### ##### #### ###########“.
####### ##### ###### ######## ## ##### #############. ####### ######## ##### ### ### ########## ### ### ######- ### ###############, ### ######### ########## #############. #### ####### ####### ######## ######. ### #### ######: ## #. #### #### ### ### ################ ####### ## ######### ### #### ######### ### ################ #######. #### ### ##### ### #### ####### ###### ### ### ##### ### ### ####### ######### #### ###. „## ### #############, #### ### #. #### ### ######### ############### #####“, #### #########.
#### ###### ### ### ###### ### ######### ### ##### ########## ###### – ########## ### ########### #######. ### #####-######-########### ###### ###### ##### ##### ### ### ########## ###########, #### ### ### ##### ######## #### ### ###### #####. „#### ### ### ###### ###, ##### ###### ## ### ###### ### ########## ## ########, ########### ### ### #####“, #### ###.