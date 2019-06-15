MyMz

Europa

Kampf um EU-Kommission: Webers Chancen

Nie war ein CSU-Politiker dem mächtigsten Amt der Welt näher. Härtester Widersacher: der französische Präsident Macron.
Von Christine Schröpf

Von Christine Schröpf 15. Juni 2019 05:00 Uhr
EVP-Fraktionschef Manfred Weber kämpft um den Posten an der Spitze der EU-Kommission. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa
EVP-Fraktionschef Manfred Weber kämpft um den Posten an der Spitze der EU-Kommission. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa

Regensburg.Manfred Weber war Spitzenkandidat der Konservativen bei der Europawahl. Die Fraktion der EVP ist im neuen Parlament mit 179 Mandaten weiter stärkste Kraft. Doch ob der CSU-Politiker sein höchstes Karriereziel erreicht und demnächst zum Präsidenten der EU-Kommission aufsteigt, ist auch drei Wochen nach der Europawahl weiter ungewiss. Die Chancen des Niederbayern werden unter dem Strich mit 50:50 angegeben – es variiert, je nachdem aus welcher parteipolitischen Richtung die Einschätzung kommt. „Es ist noch nicht verloren, aber es ist auch noch nicht durch“, fasst es ein Insider zusammen.

Mehr Regionales. Mehr Fakten.
Mehr Hintergrund.

Mit M-Plus erleben Sie die ganze digitale Vielfalt Ihres Medienhauses

  • Zugriff auf alle Online-Artikel
  • Bequeme Verlängerung
  • Monatlich kündbar
  • ab 1,99 € / Monat
Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen Mehr als fair

oder

Anmelden

Passwort vergessen?

#### ########### #### ## ######### #### ######## ######## ### ### #######. ##### ###### #### ##### ## ### ##-################## #### ############ ######## ######. ################, ######## ### ##### ####### ### ###### #### ### ########-####### ### ###### ### ######## ########### #########, ### ###### ### #### ######## ###### ####: ### ### #### ### ###################### ##### ### ######### ## ##. #### ## ######### ### #### #### ###### #### ######## ######## ### ##### ### ##### ##-##########. ###### ### ## ######### #### ## ####### ### ### ##-########## ###### ### ##### ###### ##### #### ### #### ######## ## ######### ##########. ## #####-##### ###### ############## ###### ### #### ### ############# #########, ###### ########### ##########. ### ### #### ######## ############## ####### ########## #####.

##### ############ ###### #### ############. ############## ############## ### ######### ###### ######. #### ### ############### ### ### ##-################## ##### ### ######- ### ############### ### ##. ###### ### ######## ##########, #### ##### ### ######## ###. ###### ########## ### ### ########## ### ### ############# ##########. ### ######## #### ####### ##### ############# ########, #### ### ############ ############### ######## ###### ########## ##### ### ### #### ##### ########## ####### ###### ##### ###. „### ########### #######“, #### ### #######.

### ####### ####### #### #######: ## ##### ## ########### ### ##### ################## ######### ### ##### ### ###### ### ########## ################## ### ######### ##-##### ### ###### ############. ###### ####### ### ###### ####### #### ### ##### #### #### ######## ###### ######: ### ########## ### #####? ### ############ ######### ######## ######## ### ## ######## #################-###### ##, ### ### #### #### ### ############### ### ######## ### ########## ###### ### ##### ################# ###### ##########, ### ### ### ########## ########### ### ######### ###### ############### ###########.

„####### ########, ### ## ##########, ###### ##### #### ### #####.“ ### ########### ###-################# ######### #########

### ##### ## ##### ### ################# ###### ### #### ####### ##### #####-#####. ## #### ## ### ######### ################# ### ######## ###### ### ##, #### ############ ## ######## #### #### ####### #### #####: ### ###### ### ########### ### ################ ### ### ############ ####, ### ### ### ##### ########## ### ############ ##### ## ### #####- ### ################## ##### ### ############### ## ### ############ ###########. ################, ##### ### ######## ###### ### ####### ##### ### ######, ##-###### ## ##### ### ##### ### ########## ####### ################, ##### #### ### ###################### ########## ####.

### ### #### ###### ## ##### ########## ### ######### ##-###################### ####. ## ### ###### #### ##### #. #############. ### ###### ##### ### ###### ## ######, ### ######### ### ######### ##-########### ### ##########, ######### ######## – ### ### #### ### #####, #### ### ## ############### ##### ################# ####### ###. ### ### ###### ########### ###### ### #### ### ######### ####### ####### ######: ### #### ##### ## ###### ######## ### ######## #######, #### ### ### ##-################## ##### ## ##### ######.

### #### ### ###### ###############. ############# ###, ## ### ###### ###### ### ##### ### ########### ##### ########### #### ### ### ##### ####### ########## ######. ############ ### ####, ### ####### ### ######## ###### ############ ######## ###. ###### ### ########### ######, ### ##### #### ##### ### ######## ##### ### #### – ###### ######## #### ############# ### ##### ######, ### #### ## #### ########. ### ####### ### ## #####: ####### ########### #### ### ## ### #######.

######### ####### ## ######## ##### ### ########## ################# ### ###-#### ###### #####. ###, ### ### ### ######## ### ####### ########### ###### #####, #### ## ### ######## #### ### ### ######### ### #######, ### ### ### ### ### ########## ### ######### ##### ####### ######. ##### ### ### ###### #, ### ### #### ######## ### ### ### ### ######################. ##### ############ #########, ### ##### ######## ################### #########. „### ########, ####### ##### ### ##### ##################, ###### #####, ##### ##### ###### ##### ### ######### ###### ######.“

#### ######## ###### ### ######

### #### ########### ################# ######### ######### ####### ### ##### ########### ## ### ######## ###### ## ### ##, ### #### ###### ############ ## #### ### ### ### #### ########### #####. ### ########### #### ###### ##### ### ####### ##### ### ######## – ### ### #### ### ### ### ####### ### ############# ######### ### ##### ### ########### ### ###### ######## ### ### ##-##########################. „####### ########, ### ## ##########, ###### ##### #### ### #####“, #### #########. ### ############ ######### ##### ########## „### ##### #### ###########“.

####### ##### ###### ######## ## ##### #############. ####### ######## ##### ### ### ########## ### ### ######- ### ###############, ### ######### ########## #############. #### ####### ####### ######## ######. ### #### ######: ## #. #### #### ### ### ################ ####### ## ######### ### #### ######### ### ################ #######. #### ### ##### ### #### ####### ###### ### ### ##### ### ### ####### ######### #### ###. „## ### #############, #### ### #. #### ### ######### ############### #####“, #### #########.

#### ###### ### ### ###### ### ######### ### ##### ########## ###### – ########## ### ########### #######. ### #####-######-########### ###### ###### ##### ##### ### ### ########## ###########, #### ### ### ##### ######## #### ### ###### #####. „#### ### ### ###### ###, ##### ###### ## ### ###### ### ########## ## ########, ########### ### ### #####“, #### ###.

Christine Schröpf

Sie sind noch nicht registriert?

Neu registrieren

MessageBox

Nachricht