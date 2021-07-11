Gesundheit „Nicht leichtsinnig werden“
„Nicht leichtsinnig werden“
Regensburg.Die Corona-Inzidenzwerte steigen wieder. die Delta-Variante dominiert inzwischen. Gernot Marx, Präsident der Deutschen Interdisziplinären Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin (Divi), beantwortet die wichtigsten Fragen. .
####, #### #####. ### #### ### #########, ### ### ### ################# ##### #####-## ######, ##### #### ### ###. ####### ###### #### ### ######### #########, ### #### ##### ## ### ####### ##### ## ######## ########## ######. ############ #### ## ### ##########. ####### #### ######## ### ### ######-####-######## #########, ## #### ##### ######### ########### ### ### #####-######## ######### #####.
## ############## ######## ######## ############ ### ########## ##### ##########, ###### ### ################ #### #### #####. ###### ### ######### ###### „######## ##### ########“ #### ##### ####?
### ######, #### ##### #### ############ ### ### ### ###### ######### #####-########. ## ############## ####### #### ### ##### ####### ######## ######### #####, ####### ## ##### ## ##### ###### ######### ####. #### #### ### #### ### ########### ######### ##### ######, #### ## #### ###### #### ################# #####.
##### ###### ############ #### #### ##### ### ########### ######### ########## ######, #### #####?
### ###### ########## ###### ### #### #####. #### #### ### ####: ############ ## ### ############ ### ##- ### ##-########, ## ### ### ####### ###### ### ################# ######## #######, #### ######### ######## #### ### ##### #### ##### ########### #######. ### #### ###### #########, #### ### ### #####-######## ## ##########. ### ## #### ##### ######### ######, #### ###### #### ##### ########## ####### ####-#####-######## ######### ######, #### ### #######.
#### ### ### ####### ### ########## ##### ##########, #### ### ####### ############ ### ##### #### ### ##### ####### ####?
## #### ###### ##### ### #####. #### ### ##### ### ######## #### ##### #######. ### ###### ##### ############ ######, ####### ###### ########## #### ### ########## #######. ## ###### #####, #### #####-## #### ############### ########## ###, ### ## ###### ###### ### #### #####. #### ## ###### #### ########### ####, ###### #### #### ############ ### ######### ### ### ################# ###### ### ## ###### ###### #### ######## #######. ### ###### #### ######### ##### ###, ## ############ ## ##########. ##### ############ #####-##-####### ### ##### ## ####.
### #### #########?
############ ###, #### #### #### ##### ######## ###### ######. #### ### ##### ######### ### ## ####### ### ### #### ##-######## ###### ### ### ######## ### ####### ######## ######. ### ##### ###### ### ######### #### ######, ### ###### ### ################ ############# ### ############# #########. #### ###### ########## ### ###### ### ##-###### ## ##### ###########. ###### ###### ### ###### ### ##### ##########. (###)
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.