Bundestagswahl Rätselraten um Alois Karls Nachfolge
Der CSU-Abgeordnete lässt noch offen, ob er erneut für den Bundestag kandidiert. Im Wahlkreis Amberg fallen schon neue Namen.
Berlin.Durch die Corona-Krise verzögert sich die Kandidatenaufstellung der CSU im Wahlkreis Amberg für die Bundestagswahl 2021. Doch zum Erliegen brachte die Pandemie die Personaldiskussionen keineswegs. Alois Karl, der amtierende CSU-Abgeordnete, hat sich bislang nicht dazu positioniert, ob er erneut für für den Bundestag kandidieren wird. „Meine Entscheidung ist noch nicht gefallen“, sagt Karl der Mittelbayerischen. Der 69-jährige Neumarkter repräsentiert den Wahlkreis durchgängig seit 2005 in Berlin – und die Frage steht im Raum, wer ihn nach seiner vierten Wahlperiode ablösen könnte.
######## ############ ### ########
### ### #### ### ################, ### #### ######-####### ### ###### #### ########### ####, ###### ### ########## ### #### ######## #####. ### ###### ### ###### #### ### ## ### ######### ### #########-########### ### ###### ####### ### #### ############# ###.
### #### ######## ############ #### ### ########## ################ ####### ##### ### ##### ########. ### ##-####### ##### #### ## ### #### ####### ## ### ###### ### ############## ###### ### ##### ### ######### ############## ######## ## ########## ########. #### ### ########### ### ####### ### ### #######, ####### ### ### ############ #### ### ########### # – ########## ##### #### #########.
#### ###### ##### ### ### ############# ### ### ######## ############## #### ## ######, #### #####. „#### ### ##### ####### ####, #### ### ##, #### ### ############# ## ####### ####### ### #### ####.“ ## ### #######, „###### ##### ###### ##########“, ##### ## „######### ##### ## ############ #####“. ########## ### ####### ########### #### ### #### #######, „#### ## ##### ##### ## #####, ### ### #### ### #########“. ####### #### ##### ##########, ###### ### #### ##### ########, ####### ####, #### ### ###### „##### ###########“ ###########. ######## ##### ##### #### ########, #### ### ### ##### ############ „## ########### ######“ #####, „### ### #### ####“.
#### ##### ### ###### ###### ### #####
##### ### ##### ### ####### ####, ### ### ###### ##### #####, ####### #### ### ### ######## ################# ######## ############. ### ##### ### ### ############## #### ### ### ###-##### ########## – #### #### ######. ### ### ######### ####### #### ###### ######, #### ### #### #######: „### ### ### ############## #######, #### #############. ### ########### ###### ### ############## ######.“
############ ##### ### ##### ### ### ################, ### ###### #### ############# ### ########### ### #### ###, #### #### ## ############# ### ########## ###### ####. ##### ######### ### ##### ####### #### ########## ### #### ### ########## ### ### ### ### ######### ######, ### ## ### ##### ######## ########## ######### ######. ### ################### ## ######### ###### ##### ####### ##### ####### ######### #########. #### #### ### #### ##### ######## ###### #### ########### ### ### ############## #### #####, #### ########## ### ################. ####### ##### ############ ############ ### ### ######## ## ######## #########, #### „## ###### ### #### ### #####, ### ## ### ######“. ###### #### ######### ########## ######### ##### #### ### ##### #####. „## ##### ### (### #########-###########, #. ###.) ##### ######### #########, ### ## #### #########, #### ####### ######## ## ######.“
#######, ### #################### ###### ##### ##. ##### ### ###### ################# ###### #### ####### ########, ################ ## ########-######### ### ############ ### ######### ###/##-######## , ####### ####, ########### ### ###### ##### ## ######-######## ### ################ ########### ### ######## #####-###, ##### #### ####, ############# ## ######, ### ##### ######### ### ##### ########.
### ##### ### ###### ######-###-##########-#### ##### ### ########## ############# ###, #### ##### ########### ## ### ############ ### ######### #####. ####### ### ### ###### „##### ### ###### ######“, #### ####. ### ###########, ####, #### #### #### ### ##### #### ## ####, ### ###### „#### #### ################“. ####### ##### ########### #########, ### „## ###########, ## ########### #########“.
#### ##### ### ####### ########## ###### ####
####### #### ###### ######## ## #########, #### #### ### ### ####### ########## ##### ###### ### ####. #### ### ########## ### ## #### ## ##### ######-######## #########. „### ##### ### ### ##### #######, #### #### ###### ## ##### ## ##### ######### #######“, #### #### ### #### ### ### ######-########## #### ##, „#### ### ######## #### #### ######### #### ### ###“. ### ######### ### „### ### #### #### ### ########## ### ######## ### ####, ## #### ### ## #### #### ######## ######### ####“.
### ###### ###### ########## ##### ### ########### ############## #########. ## ######## ### ### ################# ##### #### ### ##### ##### ######## ########## #### #############, ######## #### ######### ### #############. ### ## ###### ###### ### „### ### ##### ##### ######## #### ######## ####“, #### ##. „### ### ####### ##### ### ## #### #### ##, #### ## ###### ##### ### ############, ### #############, ### ######### #### ####### ####.“ ######## ### ## ######## ## ################## ### ###########, ###### ## ###### ### ###### ### ######-############## ##### ############# ########.
###: ####### ## ##### ############## ########### ####, ### ##### ###### ## ### ###### ### ## ########.