Reisen ja, Migration nein – von wegen

Wir Deutschen reisen gerne und glauben, die Welt habe uns gefälligst offenzustehen. Umgekehrt halten wir das nicht so.
Von Bernhard Fleischmann

Von Bernhard Fleischmann 17. Dezember 2018 19:00 Uhr
Regensburg.Die grenzenlose Freiheit lockt: Nachdem bereits das zu Ende gehende Jahr der Tourismus-Branche viel Sonne und Wärme in Form von zehn Prozent Umsatzplus gespendet hat, wollen die Deutschen 2019 noch einmal mehr Geld für Urlaubsreisen ausgeben. Fern der Heimat ist es besonders schön – Griechenland, die Türkei, Ägypten und Tunesien sind besonders stark gefragt.

### #### ##### ### #####, ### ###### ### ### ################## ######. ### ############# ### ## ## #########, ### #### ###### #### ## ### ###### ######## ## ######. ### ######### ##### #### ######## ## ### ######### ####### ##### ######## ### #############: ### ##### ##### #### #### ########## ### ## #### ######## ######. #### ###### ######## ## ### ###### ######, ### ## ### ### ##### ######## ######. ##########, ###### ###### ######### ### ### ## ##### ########, #### #### ### ########### ### ############### #### ######### – ##### ### ############ #### ## ### ############## ### ### ## ### ###############.

##### ### ######### #### ###### ######### ### ########, ####### #### ######.

### ####### ############ ### ###### ########### #####, ## ###### #### #### #### #### ###### ############## ###### #### ##### ###########, #### ## ### ###### ### ###### ####### ######### ########## #######. ####### #### ## ###############. #### ##### ### ######### #### ###### ######### ### ########, ####### #### ######. ### ###### ###### ######## ## ##### ##### ### ### ######### ###### ##, ### #### ############ ######## ###### ############ ######### #######. #### #### ### #########, ## ### ##### – ###### ### ######## ######### – ########## ###### ###########, ####### ####. ##### ###### ###### #### ######### ########, #### #### ### ################## ########## ### ### ######## ### ### ###### ###### #########. ### #### ### ######## ######## #### ### ######### #####, #### ### ### ######## ## ###### #####, ### ############# ############ ###### ########## #### ## ### #### ######### ###### ## ######. ######## ########## #### ### ### ######### ##### #####.

########## ### ##### #### ##### #### #####. ## ### #### #########, ########## ###############, ################### ### ##########. ### ######### ###### #### ####### ###. ### ##### #### ## #########, #### #### #### ## ### #################### ### ### ########## ################# ## ###### ###### ### ########. ### ######### ##### ####### ### ### ###### ########## ### ##### ### ### ########## ####### ### ############## ## #### ###### ### ####. ### ###### ### #### ### ####### ############ ########### ####### ### ### ########## #### ##, ## ### #########-######## ## ######. ############ ########, ### ##### ##### ######### ######, ###### ##, ###### #### ##### #### ### ### ########## ########## ########## – #### #### ### ############# ####### ####, ### ######### ## ##### #### ###### ###: ####### #### ##### #### #####, #### ## ##### ### ###### ######### #####.

### ######## ### ######## ## ### #### ######## #### ##### #############.

### ### #### ############: ###### ###### ###### ####### ###, ### ###### #### #### ### ### ######### ####. ### #### ### ########## #### #### ##### #######, ## ## ###. ### ### ### ################# ######, ### ###### ### ### ########## ### ########## ###### ######. ####### ###### ###### #### #### ################. ### #### ### ###### ## ########### ##### #### #####, ##### #### #### ######## ########.

### ######## ### ######## ## ### #### ######## #### ##### #############. ### ######## ##### ### ########## ######### ###### ####, ###### ### ######### ####### ######. ## #### ## ##### ############. ### ########## #####, #### #### ########### ### ### ### ###### #### ### ##### ##############. ### ######## ####### ######, ###### ######### ### ######### ######. #### ###### ## ### #### ######## ######, ##### ############## ########## ## ######.

