Bei Blackout-Gefahr Schweiz plant Fahrverbote für E-Autos - Ist so etwas auch in Deutschland möglich?
Falls in der Schweiz im Winter der Strom knapp wird, könnte das auch Konsequenzen für die Besitzer von Elektroautos haben: Ihnen droht im Ernstfall ein Fahrverbot. Wäre so etwas auch hierzulande möglich und sinnvoll? Nachgefragt beim Auto Club Europa (ACE).
### ######### ######### ### ###### ###### ############### ### ### #### ##### ########### ######### ############## ###########. ### ####### ###### ############### ###########, ##### ###### #### ############# ########### ### ############ ###.
### ####### ####### ########## ############# ######### ##### #### „### ######## ########## ####### ########“ ######. ####### ####### ###### #### #### ########### ### #########, ### ########## #### ### ##############.
#-#### ############### #### ## ####### ################
### ############### ### ###########-######## #### #### ### ### ################ # ##########, ##### ## ## ### #######. ##### ###### ###### ############# ## ################ #######: ############## ###### ############## ### #### ### ####### ## #### ######, ##########, ######### ### ############# ## ############ ###### ##### #### ######### ###### - ### ###### ### #########-######## ####### ### #### ## ##-######### ####### ######.
#################: ########### ###### ####### ##### ##########
### ################# ### ########## ### ########### ######## ### ####### ### ############ ######, #### ########### ### #-##### ## ########### ####### ##### ########## ######. ### ############### ## ########### ##### ############## #########, ###### ##### ### ################- ### ######################## ### #### ##### ### #################. „## ############ ### ####- ### ################ ## ##########, #### ### ############- ### ###################### #### ### ######################## #### ############, ### ###### ############ ### ######## ############ ##########“, ######### ### ######## ### ############.
############ ############## ### ########### #### ## ## ########### ###### ##### ####### ### ###### ############ ########### ########### ## ########### ####### ### ################# ###### ### ####### ################ ###. #### ### ########### ######## - #### ### ############# ######### ########## ### #####-#########, ## ### ############### ###### ## ############# – ### ## ########### #### ################.
###: ########## ### ### #-##### ### ##### ########
### #### #### ###### (###) #### #### ###### ######## ######### ### ##### ########. ####: „##### #### ######### ##### ### ####### ### ##### ###########, ##### ##### ############ ##### ########## ####### ############# ### ###################“, ## ###-############## ##### ######. ### ##### ### ### ###### ##### ###########-############ ### ######### ########-###### ###### ### ########## ########## ## ######## ####### ######.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.