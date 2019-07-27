MyMz

Rettung

„Sea-Eye“ trotzt Italiens Strafen

Bis zu eine Million Euro will die Regierung Seenotrettern aufbrummen. „Sea Eye“ hofft auf Unterstützung der Stadt Regensburg.
Von Andreas Maciejewski

27. Juli 2019 05:30 Uhr
Das Regensburger Rettungsschiff ist wieder ausgerückt.
Regensburg.Das schwere Bootsunglück am Donnerstag vor der Küste Libyens hat international Bestürzung ausgelöst und die Debatte über Rettungseinsätze im Mittelmeer befeuert. Nach dem womöglich schwersten Bootsunglück im Mittelmeer in diesem Jahr werden nach Angaben der libyschen Küstenwache 115 Migranten vermisst. Die Internationale Organisation für Migration (IOM) und das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk (UNHCR) sprechen sogar von rund 150 Vermissten. 30 Leichen seien bis Freitagfrüh geborgen worden, sagte ein IOM-Sprecher in Genf.

