Landtagswahl Attacke auf Söder: Kubicki kickt Oberpfälzer FDP in den Wahlkampf
Weiden.FDP-Bundesvize Wolfgang Kubicki zählt zu den verbalen Schnellfeuerwaffen der FDP. Das können die Oberpfälzer Liberalen zum offiziellen Auftakt ihres Landtagswahlkampfs gut gebrauchen. Und Kubicki liefert.
############-######## ####### ### ####, #### ##### ##### ### ######## ## ######### ############## ####. ##### ##### ###### ## ### ### ########### ###### #########, #### #######. „### #### #### ## ### ## ###### #######.“ ### ###### ### ######## ### ############ #### ###### ## ############# ##########.
####### ####### ### ##### ######## ### ###-################# ###### #######, ### ##### ### ##### „#####################“ ### ######### ### ######### ### „####“ ########## ####. „### #### ### ##### #############.“ ## ###### ####### ## #### ###### ###, „## ### ######### ###### ### ### ## ##########“.
### ### ########### ###-################# ######### ######## ### ####### ### ######### ### ##############. ## ###### ##, ######## ######### #######. „### ##### ### ## ### #########.“ ##### ########### ##### ### ### #### ### ##### ### ##-######## #################### ########. ##### ### ##### ### ## ###### ### ###########, ####### ###### #### ########### ### #########. #### #### ### ####### ##### ###### #####. ### ###-#### ####### ### ######, ##### #### ## #######, ## ### ###### ## ######, ######## ##.
######## ### #### ######## ## ### ####### ####### ######. ## ### ###-######## ### ### ######### ########### ### ############# ### ###### ### ##############. #### #### ### ########### ######### ####? ### ######### ## #.####### ## ################ ### ####### ##### #### ### ####-#######-##### ## ####### – ### ##### ### #### ####### ### ### ### #,# ####### ### ############ ######## ## ######### ###########. „### ### ##### ########.“ ######## #### ## ### ########### ######### ### ### #########. ### ######## ### ### ###### „########-######“ #### „###########-######“ ##### #####. „### ############ ### ###### ### #####, ### ############## ##### ### #### ### ####### ############ ##### ######.“
####### – ########## ########### ### #########-######## – ##### ## ###### ### ###### ### #######. ## #### ## ######### ## ### ##### ### ###############. „### ####### ######### ### #### ################## ## ####### ### ###.“ ### ######### ##### ### ###########. „### ###### #### ### ######## ########. ### ###### ###.“
####### ### ##### ### ##### ### ## ### #########. ####### ##### ## ### ################ ## ########### ###### ########## ### #### ######## ### ######## ########## ### ############# ###### ########: „##########, #### ##### ## ###############.“ ### ######## ### ##### ###### ### ### ########### ##############, ### ### ####### ## #### #####. ### ####### ###### #### #### ######, ### ## ### ########### ###### ## „########“ ########.
####### #### ## ### ###### ######## ##### ### ####### ########## ############### #######: ### ###### ## ##### ##### ####### ## ########## ########## ###-########## ### #################### ######### #######. ########## ###### ########################## ####### #####-######### ######.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Politik.