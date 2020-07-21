Kultur Die 1920er als großes Kino in Regensburg
„Im Wartesaal“: Kabarett-Größen drehen einen Film für die neue Sonderausstellung im Haus der Bayerischen Geschichte.
Regensburg.Regensburg„Der Übermensch kommt. Die reine deutsche Kunst, die reine deutsche Welt, der reine deutsche Geist – dafür kämpfen wir in unserem Salon.“ Der Herr im eleganten grauen Dreiteiler spricht die ungeheuerlichen Sätze beinahe beiläufig und von oben herab, so, wie man einem Unwissenden halt erklärt, was für eine intellektuelle und einflussreiche Elite auf der Hand liegt, aber zum Volk noch nicht durchgedrungen ist.
### ######, ##### ### ####### ##########, ########## ### ######-########. ## ##### ############, ############ ##### ###### ###### ### ############## #######-##### ###### ## ## ######, ### ###### ####### ########-######, ###### ### ##### #### ########## #### ###. „## #########. ### ########## ### ###########“ ### ### ##### ### ##########, ### ######### ### ### ### ######## #######.
############## ########## ###
### ### #### #### ### #### ### ########### ########## (####) #### ####. ## ####### ##### ################# „#####, ##### – ###### ## ### #######“, ### #### ######### ## ########## ########, ### ###### #### ###. #### ########## #### ########, ####### ### ############## #### #### ### ##### ######### ### ## ### ###### ### ######## ##### ######. ### ##-######## ########## #### #### ###### ### ########## #########, ### ####### ### ############## ### ########### ### ###### ######.
### ####### #### ### ######### ######, ####### ######## #####-####### ### ####-####, #### #### #### ### ##################### ## ### ####### ########. ### ##### ####### ####### #### ############ ######, #### #### ############ ##########, ### ### ### ###- ### ######## ### ###### #### #### ### ### ### ### ### #### ######### ######## #### ##### ########.
„## #########“ ### ###### ###### #### ### ##### ### ########### #############. ## ###### ###### ###### ### ######### ### ### ######## ##### ###### #### ### ###### ### ### ### ####### ######### ########. ##### ######## #### ### ########### ########## ### ################ ##### #####, ############# ### ######## ############ ### ##### ######-########. ###### ######## ########## ##### ######### ########### #######, ### ## ##### ######### ############## #########. ######### ######## ##### ### ##########, ### ########### ######## #####, ### ### ##### #### ############## ### ############ ############, ### ### ## ### ### ############ ######### ###### ######### ####, ### ### #### ####### #### #### ##### ####, ### ### ### ##### ###### – ### ####### ### ###########, ### ## ###### #### ##### ######### #######.
### ####### #### #### ##### ############ ######### ###########, ######### ##### ### ###### ##### ############ ###### ############# ### ###### ############# ### ########, ############## ##### #####, ################ ######-##########, ####### ######## ######, ################# ############# ## ####. „### ######### ###### #### ################## ######### ### ########### #########.“
######### ### ### ### ##############. ####### ##### ######## ## ######-#####-#### ### ####### #######, ###### ### ########### ### ### ##### – #-#####, ######## ##### – ### ##### ##, ### ### ### ### ### ##-########### „####“ #####: ## ########, ######## ### ######### ###### ###### ############# ### ##########, ##### #### #### ### ###### ### ####### ######, ##### ###### ## ####### ### ##### ### ####### ##### ###### ########### ## ### ######, ### ### ########## ########.
„### ###### #### ###### ########## ## #####“, #### ######### ###, ### ### ######## ########### ###, ## ##### #########, ### ##### ######### ########### ### ##### #### ########## ##########. „### ############# ##### ##########, ### ######-#######, ### ########## ###############, ### ###### ######## ### ### #####: ###### ##### ##### #### ####### ###.“ #### ######## #### ##### ## ### ######, #### ######, ## ### ### ########### ### ##### ##### ####### ### ## ### ### ######## ############ ###### ######, #### #### ########### ########## ### ################# ############## #####.
„########## #### ###### #######, ########, ####: ##### ### ### ##### ### ###### ######, ####### ### #####“, #### #### ########. ### ######### ############ ### ##### ### ##### ### ####### ######, ### ########### #######, ### #### ### ############ ## ######-###### ########## ###, ### #### ######### ####### ##### ### ######### ####.
##### ###### #######, #### #### #### ## ############, ### ##### ###############: „## #########“ ### #########, #### ######## ############# ##### ##### #### ### #### ### ##### ######, ### #### ### ##### ####### #####, ##### ### ##### ### ########## ####### ########. ##### ### ######### ###########-############ ### ### ####### ###-######## ####### #######. ### ############ ## #####, ### #####, ### ######## ############ ####### ### ###### #### ### ###### ######, ### #### ######### ## ########### ############: ### ### ##### ######### ####, ##### ####### ### ####### ############## #######, ### ## ##### ### ##########. ## #### ### ##### ###### ### ######## ###############: „######! ### #### ### ##. ### #### #### ########## ######## ### ###########.“ ###### ### ##### #### ########## ##### ######### ############ ########.