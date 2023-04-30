Bairische Sprachwurzel Retter des Boarischn: Für Gerhard Polt gleicht der Dialekt einem Ozean
Regensburg, Stadt.„Des is de ollerschwarste Lobrede, de i in meine letztn fuchzg Johr ghoitn hob“, stöhnte Prof. Reinhard Wittmann auf Mittelbairisch. Dabei hatte der ehemalige Literaturchef des Bayerischen Rundfunks schon viermal eine Laudatio auf Empfänger der Bairischen Sprachwurzel gehalten. Aber diesmal – aufn Polt?
„###########, ### #####################“
##### #### #### #########, ### ######## ### ########## ############, ### ####### #### ### ## #### ####### „#########“ ############### ######, ####### ### ############## „#### ### #####“ ### ### ##### ###### ##########. ### #### ### ### #### ####### ###### ###### ###### ########, #### ####, ### „###########, ### #####################“ ## ###### ###### #### ########## ######## ###. „## ####### # ########“, ######## #### ####### #####, ######## ### #### ### #######.
„# ######### ## # #### #### ####“, ######### ######## ######## ### ### ######### ########## ### ###########. „## #### ####“: ### ######### ## ###########, ### ################ ##########, ### ######### ##############, ### ############# ###########, ### ######### ############### ### ##### ### ####-########### ### ######### ####.“ ##### ######, ### ### #####-### ########### ### ### #############. #### „### #### ####### ## #### #### ########?“, ###### ### ########: „### ##### ##### ### ## ############.“
### #### ######### ###### ### ###### ###### ## ### ######### ########: „#### ########### #### ## ### ########### #######“. #### „## #### ###### ###### ### ##. ########### ### ########“, ########## ######## ######## ### #### ##### ### ### ######## ############ (#### ### ##################) #######, ### ####: „######## ## # ######### #######.“
#### ### „#######“ ### ##### #####-######
„### ####### ######### ### ## #########-#######, ########### ########-##########, ### ### ## ########## ##### #########", ########### ### ######## ### ###############. ##### ####### ## ######### ### ############### ### #### ### ############ ############-###########.
####’# ### ### ######## ######## ### „##### ###“, ###### #### ### ###########. ####### #### ##### ### #### ##### #### ## ##########. ## #### ######## ### #### #####-###### ### #########, #### ### ###### ## ######### ##### ######: „## #### ### ### ####### ####### #####, #### ### ### ## ##### ########### ##### ####." ### ###### #### ###### ##### #####, ### ###### ################# ## ##### ### ###### #######: „## ### ### #####." ##### ### ######### ###### #### ### ########### ######## ### ### ########## ### #### ### ###### „#### ## ####“.
„##### ### #### #### ################### ### ### ################# ####### ### ##### ####, #### ### ##### ########## ##### ########-######### ##########“, ####### #### ### #### ######### ### ####: „####### ##### ## ### ########, #### ### ####### #### – #### ## ###### – #####, #### ######### ### ########### ### ###### ##### ##### ####### #######.“
### ############
#######-#####: ### ############ #### ### #### ######### ####### ##### #### ## ################ #########, ### ## ### ############## ########## ########## ####### ########.
###########: ## ### ###### ############### ###### #.#. ### ######## #####, ################### #### ######, ######### ###### #. ###########, ### ############# ##### ######## ### ##### ########.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Stadt Regensburg.