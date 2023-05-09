Komparsin aus Schwandorf Oberpfälzerin in internationaler Filmproduktion: Die Nachbarin von Kinski
Bodenwöhr.Es geht wieder los. Endlich, sagt Marita Burger. Im Mai ist sie als Statistin gebucht. Für einen Film über das Künstlerpaar Gabriele Münter und Vassily Kandinsky, der auch in Regensburg und Kallmünz gedreht wird. Ihre Freude kann man am Telefon hören.
##### ### ####: ###### ###### ### ###############
### #### ####### #### ### ##### ####### ### ####################. ## #### ## ### ######## ############ #####, ### #### #### ########, ## #### ### ### ######### ## ######. ### ###### ###### ### ########### ## ### ######### ########### #######, ######### ## ####, ####### ### ######## #########. ### ##### ########## ##### ###### ########## ### ######### #######. ### #### ##### ########## ##### #########.
###### ######### ## ### ##### ##### ######### ##############, ### ########### ### ### ##### #######. ## ### ##### ### ####### ###### ### ############. #### ### ###### ######### #########, ### ######### ### ###########. „## ### #### ## #### #######. ###### ### ### ################ ### ### #### ##### ###### ## ###### ######### ######.“ ### ###############, ### #########? ###########.
#### ####### ## ### #####
### ### ############# #### ### ########## ## ### ######## ##### ### ######## ############ #### ### ### ######, ### ### ########## ####, #### ######### #########, #### ############, ### ### ####. #### ######## ### ######### ######### ## ########### #########, ###### ### ### ######## ####### ############ ### ############ #########. #### ###### ### ##### #######, #### ### ####### ############# #####. #### ### ########## ###### ### ###### #### #####, #### ###. ## ### ###### ### „#### #“ #### #### ####### ## ### #####. ### ############# ####### ### ########### ### ####### ############# ## ### ######### „############ ###### #“ ######### ### ### ######### ##. „### ##### ###########, #### ###### ###### #############, #### ##### ##############.“ #### ####### ### ############, ### ########### ########, ##### ######## ###### ##### #########, ##### ###### ## ######, ######### ######### ### ########### ############# ### ### ####### ####. „## #### #### ## ###### ###### ### ### #### ###### ######“, ######## ### #############, ### #### ####### ###### ######## ## ### ###### ##### ####### ###### ########## ####. ### ###### ### ## #### ########### ###########. #### ### #### ##### ## ####### ##########, #### ### #### ##### ### ############# ####### ######, #### ### #### #### ##### ### ## ########### ### ######, ####### #### ## ##### ## ######, ### #### #### ######. #### ###### #### ### ## ### ### ###-###### ### #########.
## ### ### ### #########
### ### ########## ### ###### „####, ## ###### ### ##### ####“ ##### ###### ##### ####### ## ##### ####### ###### ########## ### ### ######. ###### ## ### ##### ### ### ######### ### ##### ########, ### ##### ### ##### ## ######### ########## #######. #### ######### #### #### ### ### ######### #### ########, ########## ## ######### ####### ### ##### ####### ######. ## ####### ########### ### ## #### ##### #############, ##### ###### ## ### #########. „#### ########.“
##### ### #### ####: ############# ##### ### ### #########
######## ######## #### ############## ############### ###### ### ### #### ## ### ##### #########. ### #### ###### ######## ########. „#### ### ## ####### #####, ## ############ ###### ## #########.“ ### ########## ###### ## ## ######### #### ### ##### ###########. ###### ###### ##### ###### #######. #### ### ################# #### ### #### ###### ##### ##### ### ###########.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Menschen aus der Region .