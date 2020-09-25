Interview Wie die US-Wahl die Börse beeinflusst
Der Börsenexperte Robert Halver erklärt, warum eine Wiederwahl Donald Trumps besser fürs Aktiendepot wäre.
Regensburg.„Joe Biden ist fürs Herz““, sagt Robert Halver im Interview mit Robert Torunsky von der Wirtschaftszeitung.“Donald Trump fürs Depot.“ Der Leiter Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank wirft vor der US-Wahl einen Blick auf die Wall Street und erklärt, welche Werte er nun ins Depot nehmen würde.
###### ######: „#####, ### ##### ####“ ###### ## #### ###. ### ##### #### ###### ######, ### ### ###### ############ ###. ### ###### ##### ######## #### ############ ############ ########. ### ######## #### ######## #### ####### #########. #### ############ #### ### ########## ## ###### #### ### ######### ###### ######### #############. ### ######## #### ## #-######## ########## ## ### ############### #################### #####. ### ### ########### ###### ### „### #######“. ### ##### #####, #### ### ################ ### ####### ### ########## ###### ####### ######. ## ##### ##### ######- ### ########### ########## ##########. ### ########### ##### #### ## ### ###### ##### ########## #######: ### #### ### ################# ### ### ########### ### #################.
##### ##### ####### ### ### ##### ######### ############ #### ## ## ########### ############ ### ############# #### ################. ### ###### ### ######### #### ######## ####?
### ##### ###### #### #### ### ##### ##### ##### ######: ### ######### #### ###, #### ######### ########### ######, ##### ###### ##########. ### ##### #### ########## ### – ##### ### ## ##### – #### ### ### ########. ### ###### ### ##### ########### ### ########## ########## #######. ### ################## ##### ###. #### ### ##### ### ####### #### #### ### ### ################ #####, ###### ### ### ###########. ## ############### ## #########, ### ### ### ####-####### ######## #######, ## ####-#### ## #######. ## ########### ###### #### ###### ######### ### ###### ##### ##.
#########?
### ### ### ### #### ############ ##### #### ####-, ####### „####“-#####. ## ##### ##### #### ## ### ###### ### ######## ###############. ##### ###### ####### ###-#######-##### #### ##### ########## ######### ############ ### ### ### ####### ##### ####### ##### ## ####. ####### ### ########### #### ## ####, #### ### ## ###### ######## ########## #####. ## ### ########### ##### ################, ## #### ### #####. ### ##### ## ############### #### ##### ######, ##### #### ########, #### #### ##### ### ### ## ######################### #######, ##### ### #########, ##### ####### ### #################. ## ##### ##### ##### #########.
### ###### ### ## ##-######?
### ####### ######### ####! ### #### ####### ############# ##########. ##########, ### ### ## ##### #####, ### ### ########## ### ## ######. ### ##### ### #### ####, ###### ##### #### #####. ### ########### ##### #### ###### ########## ##### ### ####### ####### ### ######## ##############. ####### ####### ### ## ############## ##### #####, ######### ######## ## ###########. ### #### ###### ##### #### ################ ############ ######## ########. ### ####### ### ### ##### ### ######, #### ## ### ### ##### ########## ################ ########## ############### #####.
## ### ##########, #### ### ##### ##### ### ###### ################ ### ############### ############ ## ###### ######### #######, #### ####### ### ###### ########. ### #### ############ ############### ######### ###### ######## ##### ############## #####. ############# #### ### ### ### ####### #### #####-#######. ##### #### ####### ### ### ##-######### ####### ###########, #### ## ###### ######### ### ##### ############### ############# ### ###############. ### ### ### ### ################# ########. ### ##### ### ############## ##############. ######### ###### ### ### ### ###### ### ################## ############, ### ###### ## ###### – ##### ### ####### ################ – ###### ## ##################### #### ######.
#### ## #### #### ####### ###########?
### ########### ###############. #### ### #####, #### #### ##### ############ ### ###### ## ### ##### #######, ####### ### ### ################ ####. ### ######### #### ##################### ############, ####### #### ###### ######## ##### ### ###### ############ ######### #######. ### ######, #### ### ####### ### ################# ### ##### ####### ## ### ################ ###.
## ##########, ##. ####### ## ##.## ### ### ###### ###### ### ####-############ ## ################## ############ ## #### ### ######### #### ### ##### „############### ### ### ####### – ######## ##### ##### ### ### ################?“. ##### ##### ###.###-##################.##
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Wirtschaft.