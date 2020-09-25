MyMz
Interview Wie die US-Wahl die Börse beeinflusst

Der Börsenexperte Robert Halver erklärt, warum eine Wiederwahl Donald Trumps besser fürs Aktiendepot wäre.
Von Robert Torunsky

25. September 2020 04:30 Uhr
  • Robert Halver, Leiter Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, gastiert am 22. Oktober im Wirtschaftszeitung Businessclub.Foto: Baader Bank AG Foto: Baader Bank AG
  • Foto: Alexander Limbach/Alexander Limbach - stock.adobe.com

Regensburg.„Joe Biden ist fürs Herz““, sagt Robert Halver im Interview mit Robert Torunsky von der Wirtschaftszeitung.“Donald Trump fürs Depot.“ Der Leiter Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank wirft vor der US-Wahl einen Blick auf die Wall Street und erklärt, welche Werte er nun ins Depot nehmen würde.

###### ######: „#####, ### ##### ####“ ###### ## #### ###. ### ##### #### ###### ######, ### ### ###### ############ ###. ### ###### ##### ######## #### ############ ############ ########. ### ######## #### ######## #### ####### #########. #### ############ #### ### ########## ## ###### #### ### ######### ###### ######### #############. ### ######## #### ## #-######## ########## ## ### ############### #################### #####. ### ### ########### ###### ### „### #######“. ### ##### #####, #### ### ################ ### ####### ### ########## ###### ####### ######. ## ##### ##### ######- ### ########### ########## ##########. ### ########### ##### #### ## ### ###### ##### ########## #######: ### #### ### ################# ### ### ########### ### #################.

##### ##### ####### ### ### ##### ######### ############ #### ## ## ########### ############ ### ############# #### ################. ### ###### ### ######### #### ######## ####?

### ##### ###### #### #### ### ##### ##### ##### ######: ### ######### #### ###, #### ######### ########### ######, ##### ###### ##########. ### ##### #### ########## ### – ##### ### ## ##### – #### ### ### ########. ### ###### ### ##### ########### ### ########## ########## #######. ### ################## ##### ###. #### ### ##### ### ####### #### #### ### ### ################ #####, ###### ### ### ###########. ## ############### ## #########, ### ### ### ####-####### ######## #######, ## ####-#### ## #######. ## ########### ###### #### ###### ######### ### ###### ##### ##.

#########?

### ### ### ### #### ############ ##### #### ####-, ####### „####“-#####. ## ##### ##### #### ## ### ###### ### ######## ###############. ##### ###### ####### ###-#######-##### #### ##### ########## ######### ############ ### ### ### ####### ##### ####### ##### ## ####. ####### ### ########### #### ## ####, #### ### ## ###### ######## ########## #####. ## ### ########### ##### ################, ## #### ### #####. ### ##### ## ############### #### ##### ######, ##### #### ########, #### #### ##### ### ### ## ######################### #######, ##### ### #########, ##### ####### ### #################. ## ##### ##### ##### #########.

### ###### ### ## ##-######?

### ####### ######### ####! ### #### ####### ############# ##########. ##########, ### ### ## ##### #####, ### ### ########## ### ## ######. ### ##### ### #### ####, ###### ##### #### #####. ### ########### ##### #### ###### ########## ##### ### ####### ####### ### ######## ##############. ####### ####### ### ## ############## ##### #####, ######### ######## ## ###########. ### #### ###### ##### #### ################ ############ ######## ########. ### ####### ### ### ##### ### ######, #### ## ### ### ##### ########## ################ ########## ############### #####.

## ### ##########, #### ### ##### ##### ### ###### ################ ### ############### ############ ## ###### ######### #######, #### ####### ### ###### ########. ### #### ############ ############### ######### ###### ######## ##### ############## #####. ############# #### ### ### ### ####### #### #####-#######. ##### #### ####### ### ### ##-######### ####### ###########, #### ## ###### ######### ### ##### ############### ############# ### ###############. ### ### ### ### ################# ########. ### ##### ### ############## ##############. ######### ###### ### ### ### ###### ### ################## ############, ### ###### ## ###### – ##### ### ####### ################ – ###### ## ##################### #### ######.

#### ## #### #### ####### ###########?

### ########### ###############. #### ### #####, #### #### ##### ############ ### ###### ## ### ##### #######, ####### ### ### ################ ####. ### ######### #### ##################### ############, ####### #### ###### ######## ##### ### ###### ############ ######### #######. ### ######, #### ### ####### ### ################# ### ##### ####### ## ### ################ ###.

## ##########, ##. ####### ## ##.## ### ### ###### ###### ### ####-############ ## ################## ############ ## #### ### ######### #### ### ##### „############### ### ### ####### – ######## ##### ##### ### ### ################?“. ##### ##### ###.###-##################.##

Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Wirtschaft.

