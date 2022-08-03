Corona Impfkritiker: In der Oberpfalz ist Wut auf Ärzte abgeebbt
Regensburg, Stadt.Eine Ärztin in Oberösterreich wird von Impfgegnern beschimpft, gedemütigt, mit Folter und Tod bedroht. Monatelang. Vor wenigen Tagen nimmt sie sich das Leben. Die Nachricht habe ihn bestürzt, sagt Dr. Michael Heidrich, Notfallmediziner und Ärztlicher Leiter am Impfzentrum Regensburg.
#### ### ####### ##### ###### ######################## ## ### ########## ### ######## ########## ##. ####### ## ######### ######## ########## ############### #### ### ########. ####### #### ## ###. #### ## ### #########.
############# ####### #########
##. ###### #######, ################### ### ########### ##################, #### ##### ########### ### ### ############### ##### ### ########### ########## ##### #### #############. ### #### #### #### ########. „####### ######### ###### ### ############ ####### ######## ####### ### ####.“
#### ## ######### ## #### #### ###### ######, #### #### #########, ### ### ##### ########## ##### ## ### ###### ########, ## ######### ######### ###### ### ##### ########### ##########, #### ### ########## ######### #######, #### #######.
### ##### ######-#######
########## ####### ##### #### ### #### ##### ###### ### ###-###, ### #### ### ############# ##### ######### #######. #### ## ### ####### ### ####### #######, ####### ### ######### ##### #############. #### ## ### ######### ##### ## ### ##### ### ############ ### ######, ### ### #### ########.
############### ############ ##### ######### ############# #### ######. #### ### ################## ########## ######### ###. „### ###### ##### ######## ### ###### ###“, ##### ################ ###### ######## ### ######### ###. ## ############ ### ######-######### ### ## ### ############# ##### ## ###### ###### ########, #### ## ######## ##### ### #############.
####### ########
## ########### ###### ####### ### ############### #################### ### ########### ### ### ######, ### ### #### ########### #######. ######## ######## ### ##### ######## ######, #### ##### #### #### ############## #### ########### ######### ############ ###### #######. „### ###### ##############, ### #### ###### ### #### ####### ########### ###.“ ### ###### ######### ######## ###### #### ### ###### ##########, ### ##### ### ########### ########## ######, ### ### ###### ######### ######### #########. „#### ######### ##### ### ### #### #### ###### ##### #### ## ##### ####.“
### ### ######### ### ## #######, #### ### ###### ## #### ##### ###### ######### ######, ###### #######. #### ### ### ############# ###################, ### ## ### ######## ### ########## ##### ####, #### ### ######## ### ########### ################## ### ####### ####. „### ### ### ## ### ##### ######.“
############ ## ########## ######
## ### ######## ## ###### ############, ### #####. ## ###### ###### #### ### ################# ########### #### #######. ## ######### ######### ########## ###### ##### ### ############# ############ ########## ####### ## ############ ### #####, ### ## ########-####### ########### ###. ## ### ############# ##### ##, ### ##### ##### #### #### ### ####### ######## #######.
## ########## ###### ########### ### ############ ## ### ########## #### ### ######. #### ### ####### ### ##### ##### ####### ############ ### ###### #######: ########## #### ## ########, #### #### ### ######### ###### ############### ### ########### #######.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.