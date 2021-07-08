Anzeige

Justiz Schwierige Suche nach der „Wahrheit“ Verlängerung im Flutkanal-Prozess: Das Gericht plant bis zum 20. August. Verteidiger zweifeln Gutachten der Rechtsmedizin an.

Von André Baumgarten

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Von Moritz’ Sturz ins Wasser gibt es ein Video. Ein IT-Spezialist der Kripo in Weiden wurde dazu mehrfach angehört – das LKA lieferte nun weitere Details. Foto: André Baumgarten

Weiden.Die juristische Aufarbeitung dessen, was am 11. September 2020 am Flutkanal in Weiden passiert ist, zieht sich. Drei Freunde von Moritz G. sind wegen Totschlags durch Unterlassen angeklagt. Sie sollen nicht geholfen haben, als der 21-Jährige nach einer Partytour ins Wasser stürzte – drehten stattdessen Videos, die das Gericht auch an Tag elf beschäftigten. Was moralisch schnell eingeordnet ist, stellt die Justiz aber vor eine Herausforderung. Von Freispruch bis zu Lebenslang ist in diesem außergewöhnlichen Fall alles möglich.

### ###### ###### ### ########### ####### #####, ## ### #######. ### ###### #### #####. ### #### #######, #### ## ####### ### ##### ########, ## ####### ### ##### ### ######, ######### ### ###########. ### ########## ########## #### ### ########### ##### ### ####### ### ##################### ####### ###### #######. ##### #### ############ ######## ####, ### ### ########## ################ ######### #############.

### ######### ###: ###### ### ########### ######## ### ###### #### ### ######## ########## ###### #### #### ###### ################ ### ### ####### #####? ### ### ######, ## ### #### ###### ######, ### ### ## ########? ### ###### ### ### ###### #### ##### ### ########## ######### ###### ######? ### ######### #### ##### ######## ### ##### ############ ##### ################ ######## ##### ### ##########-######### ###### ####### #### ###########.

### ####### #### ### ##### ### ###### ## ###### ### ######### ############ ############. „## ##### #### ########, ### ### ###### ########## ######“, ### ### ############ #########. ########## ###, ### ## #### ####### – #### ####### ##### ### ##### #### ### ###### #######. #### #############, ### ############### ######### #### ######## ############# ###### ##### ##### ######. ##### ###### #. ### #### ########### #### ##### ## #####, „##### ### ####### ###### #######“. ###### ### ## #########, #### ### ##### #### ## #####, ####### #######.

##### ###### #### ### ##### #### ### ########### ### ################# ### #####. #### ########, ###### ### #### #### ## ###### ###### ####### ######, ### ### ###### ##### ##########. ##### ### ##### #### #### ################ ######. ### ########### ###### ## ######### ## #### ########, #### ### ##### #### „###### ######“ ### ######## ### ####### ### ######, ## ###### ######. „### ###### ### ### ####### ####### ###.“

####. ##. ### #########, ### ################ ### ###### ####, ##### ### ################ ##### #######. ### ###### #. #### ###########, #### ### ####### ## ###### #######. ### ## #######, ### ######## ### ##### „#### ########## ############“ ##########. ##### ##### ### ######## ###### ### ####### ##########, #### ### ##-####### ####### ## ###### ### ### ##### ###### ###### ############## ###. ##### ######### #### ##### ############### #######.

##### ##### ######### ## ####?

####### ### ######### ## ######### ### ################ ####. ##. ####. ### ##### ##############, #### ###### ## ###### ####### #### ######### ######. ### ####### ################ #### #########, ### ## „### ####### ############## ###, #### ###### ########## #####, ### ### ######### ######“, ######## #########. #### ### ######## #### ###, ### ### ############ #######, ###### ### ### ### ### ###### ##### ########. ##### ### ### ######## ##### ### #####, #### ## ## ### ## ########## ########## #############.

############### ############ ################ ##### ### ##### ### ##########: ###### ### ###### ####### #### #### „### ####### ####### #########“. ########## ### #### #####, , #### ###### ###### #. „######### ### ####### ##########“ ####, ### ## ### #### ############# ########### ## ####. ###### ### ####### ##### ### ################ ######## #### ##### #######, ###### ############ #############. ####: „#### ### ######## ##### ##### ######## ######### #####, ### ### #### ### ############# ##### ## ####### #########.“

############# ####### ###### #####

### ####### ##### ##### ### #########-####### ## ### ####### #######, #### #### #### ########## ### ########## ####### #####. ############ ##### #### ### ##### ########### ###### ###### #####. #### ## ###### ##########, ## ### ########## ### ###### ##### ###### ######, ####### ############## #### ### ######### ############# ### ########### #### ##### ###.

############ ####### ###### ######## #########, ## ### #######, ## ##. #### ### ###### ######### ## #####. „### ### ## ##### ### ## ### ##### #######.“ ### ##### #### ## ##### ######## ################. ## ########## ###### ##### ### #., ##., ##. ### ##. ###### #### ####### #########.