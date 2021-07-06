Anzeige

Atommüll Atom-Endlager: Oberpfälzer sind wachsam Depot für 1900 Castoren: Kommunalpolitiker alarmiert Projekt, das große Folgen hätte und trotzdem schwer zu greifen ist.

Von Christine Schröpf

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion Bis ein Endlagerstandort gefunden ist, lagert der deutsche Atommüll in Zwischenlagern auf den Arealen der Kernkraftwerke. Foto: Sina Schuldt/dpa

Regensburg.Die Suche nach einem atomaren Endlager für Deutschland schreitet Stück für Stück voran - und obwohl der Spatenstich für das Projekt nicht absehbar ist, sind Oberpfälzer Politiker höchst wachsam: Ein Brief aller Oberbürgermeister und Landräte an die Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung (BGE), der auf neun Seiten detailliert Argumente gegen eine Deponie in der Region bündelt, ist an diesem Dienstag auch Thema im Umweltausschuss des Regensburger Stadtrats. Zwei Kommunalpolitiker warnen allerdings, sich in dieser heiklen Frage wegzuducken.

„###### ### #### ######### #############, #### ## ######### ### ### ######### ####### ###“, #### ### ###-######### ### ############# ##### ##########. ### ############# ##### ### ##### ##### ######### ########### ######, „##### ####### ### ### ####### ### ###### ## #### ########## ######“. ###### ##### ## ###### ######### ##############. ######-########## #### ##### ##### ### #######. „### ############# #### ### ##### ### ############ ###### #########“, #### ###.

########### ###### ### ##### ### ########### ## ### ########, ### ### #### #######, #### ######## ### ################# ###. ## ### ############# ####### ### ############ ################### ####### #####-############## (###), ### ############ ######### ##### ######### (##### ######) ### ### ###### ####### ##### ####### (###). ################## ######## #########: ############ ############ ### ## ### ######### ### - ### ####, ## ## ########, ## ########## ### #################. ## ########## #### ## ####### „#############“ - ####### #### ### „######### #####“, ### ## ### ########### ### ######### ###### ######## ########## ##### ####### ###. ### ### ##### ### ################# ########, #### #### ### ########## ########## ####### ##### #####. ### ####### #### ##### ########, „### #### ### ###### ### ##### ## ### ######## #### ####### ###### ########## ######“. ####### #### ###### ### ######## ### ######### ### ### ########### ### ##### ### #####################. ### ##### ### #################: ### ######### ################ ### ### ### ######## ############# ##############.

### ### ############ ###-######## ###### ###### ### ### ############### ### ######## ### #### ######### ##############. „### ### #### ########### ######### ###############, #### ### ### ####, ## ### ### ### ######## ### ####“, #### ### ######### ########. ## ### ######### ### ### ########## #### ### #######, ## ### ### #### ############### ##### ### #### ########### ###### #####.

### ### ##### ### ############, ## ### #### #### ######## ### ########## #### ####### ##### ###### ######## ###### ######. ### ###### ################### #### ########## ### ##### #### ### ### ##### #### ####. ### #################### ### #### ####### #### ################, ### ########## – #### #### ###### #### ##### – ##### ################ ### ### ### #### ################. ### ############# ##### ## ########### ######### ##### ###########, ### ### ### ## ###### ######### ### ##### ############ ##### #### ##### ### ########## ## ########## ########## ########## ###############. ### ##### ####### ######## ## ####### ### ###### ############, ##### ##### ####### - ######### ### ######## ######### ### #############.

## #### ############ ################# ##### ####### ####### #### ### ############# ########## - ### ####### ##### ### ### #. ### #. ###### #######. ## ######## ################# #### ### ##### ### ## ### #### #### ######### ############ ######### ########### ######, ### #### ######## ########### ##### ######## ######. #### ###### #######. ### ### ### ## ###### ##########, ####### ### ## ###### ## #### ## ######### „######## ### ###################“ #### ###### ## ######### #########. ### „########## ###_##“, ### ### #### ################ ###### ##### ## ###### ### #####-########### #######, ##### ######## ### „########### ###_##“, ### ### ## ### ################# ### #####-########### ### ###### ### #### ####### ######, #### ##### ## #####. ########### ###### ### ### #### ####: ### ############### ### ### ##### ## #########. ### ######## ### ### ##### ######, ### ## ##### # ########### ### ## ##### # #### #### #### ############ ########## ######, ########### ### #########.

### ############ ########## ############## ######### ### ##### ####, #### ### ######### ####### #####. ### ####### ################# ####### ######### ##### ## ### ##### ### ## #####. ### ############ ################### #### #### ###### ###### ###### ##### ###### „############ ### ########“, ##### ## ### #############. ### ##### ### ### ### ######, #### #### ### ####### #### ## ####### ########## ####### ## #### ########### ##### „##### #############“ ### ###### ######### ### ### ########### ######### #### ### ########## #####.

############ ######

#### ### ########### ###### #### #####. ######### ####### #####, #### ## ###### „####### ########## ### #### #####“ ######, ### ### ##### ### #### #### ######### ### ### ############ ######### #####, ### #### ### #### #### #### ####### ### ###### ############ ######## ####. ### ### ####### ###### ### „####### ####### ######“. ### ##### ### ######### ####### ######, ###### #### ###### ######. #### ######### #### ##### ########. „## ###### #### ### ######## #### ##### #####, ###### ####### ########## #### ###########.“ #### #### #### ##########, ## ######## ###### #### - ## ########## ### ########## ########.