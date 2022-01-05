Umfrage CSU käme aktuell nur auf 35 Prozent
Wäre Landtagswahl, hätte die Regierungskoalition keine Mehrheit mehr. Die CSU sieht sich dennoch im Aufwärtstrend.
München.Als am Mittwoch das CSU-Präsidium in der Münchner Landesleitung zusammenkam, um in einer Videoschalte mit dem CDU-Präsidium die Wiederwahl von Bundespräsident Frank Walter Steinmeier im Februar festzuklopfen, wurde Prinzregententorte serviert. Grund: CSU-Chef Markus Söder hatte Geburtstag, 55 wurde er. Prinzregententorte klingt schon vom Namen her einigermaßen angemessen und Söder soll sich auch gefreut haben. Weniger geschmeckt haben dürfte Söder indes, was ihm der Fernsehsender Sat.1 Bayern praktisch zeitgleich servierte.
##### ###### ###### ### ############### ## ######## ## ### ###############, ## ### ## ### ############# ### ### ########## ### ################# ##########, ##### ############ – ### ######## ########### ############### ###### #####: „### ##### ### ### ### ######### ### ###### #######, #### ### #### ### ###### #### ##### ##, ## ### #########“, ##### ##.
### ### ### ######### ##### ###### – ########## #### ### ### ############## ### ####### ###### ### ####### #####, ### ### ### ### ##,# ####### ### ########## ############# ######## #####. ####### ####### ### ### ### ####### ############# ## ####### ####### ###.
############# #### ########### #########
####### ### #### #### ## ### ### – ########## ##### ### ### ######## ############ – ############ ####, ########## ### ########## ####### #### ########### ######-#########. ###-#########- ### ########## ####### ### ##### ### ######-############### ######### ####### ###### ##### #### #### ### ##### ### ######## #####-######### ## ######### ### ##### ######### ###### ### ###### ##########, ### ###-#########- ### ########## ###### ##### ##### #### ###### ## ######### ############### ####### ### ##### ##########, #### ## ## ### ################## ##### ########### ##### #####.
### #### ######### ### ###-############ ###### #### ###### ######## ######: #### ########### ### ### ### ####### ### ### ###### ### ############# ######, #### ###### ### ####### ######## #### ######### #########, ### #### ### #### ## ####: ### ###, ### #### #### ## ###### ############## ### ################### #######, ##### #### ## ### ########## ##### – ##### ## „#### ######### ### ### ### ######### ###“ ##### #####.
##### #### ######### ### #####
##### #### ###### ####### #### ### ########### ################### ########## #### #####, ### ### ####### #####. #######: ####### ###### ### ### ### ### ## ####### (### #### ### #,# ############## ######### ####) ### ### ### ### #### ####### (#### #,# ######). ### ###### ######## #########, ###### #### ##,# ####### ### ### ############ #### ### ## ### ####### ### #### ### ## #######. ######## #### #### ######-##### ####### ######### ### ## #######. ### ###### ##### – ###### #### ## ### ##### #######, ### ###### ###### ### #### ##### ## ######. ############## ### ### ############# ###########, ### ### ############ ## ############# #########, #### #### ## ##### ##### #### ######## ###### #####. #####, #### ### ########### ### #######, ### ### ############# ### ###### ### ### ############### ### ### ##### ### ##### ########## ############ ####: ## ####### ######, ### #### ##### ### #######, ## ####### ###### ##### ### ##### ##### ###################. ############### ##### ###### ###. ####### ###### ##### ### ### ####, #### ### ### ### ######## #### ###### ####, ## #### – #### ### ########### ## ###### #################-##########, ### ######## ######## ### ##### ### ### ### ### ##### ## ### ##########-########## – ### ### ############ ## ###### #### ########## ############.
### ##### ## ######, ### ######## ##### ##########, #### ## ### ######### ####### ###### ######## #######, ### ### ##### ### ########## ####### ########## ####. ### ############ ### ### ##### ###### ######## ####, ### ### ######. ### #### ##### #### #### #### ### #### #### ### ########## #################### ######## ####, ### ####### ### ####### ## ####### ###### ### ### #######. ####, #### ### ########## ######-####, ### ##### ##### ########## ####### ################ ######## #####, ##### ### ###### ######## ##### #### ####### ###, ### ### ###-#### ###### ######### – ### #### #### ########## ###### ######### ### ####### ########### ######. #### ##### ### ###### #### ############ ########### ### ############### ## ########### ### ### ##### ## ########## – ###, ### #### ### #######, ######### #### ##### ###### ### ####### ### ############# ####### ##### – ######### ######, #### ##### #### ########## ### ### ### ######### ##### ###### ############.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.