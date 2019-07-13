Interview
„Frauen fühlen sich besser ein“
Daniela Stadlbauer spricht über bewegende Feuerwehr-Einsätze, ihre Anfänge in Gummistiefeln und für was sie noch brennt.
Wolfskofen.Frauen bei der Feuerwehr – das ist noch nicht der Regelfall. Etwa 15 Prozent der Freiwilligen Feuerwehrler im Landkreis Regensburg sind weiblich. Daniela Stadlbauer aus Wolfskofen bei Mintraching im Landkreis Regensburg ist schon als Jugendliche in ihre Feuerwehr eingetreten, heute ist sie sogar Mitglied in zwei Freiwilligen Feuerwehren. Wir trafen Frau Stadlbauer im Gebäude der Freiwilligen Feuerwehr Wolfskofen. Die 40-Jährige ist verheiratet und arbeitet bei Vergölst (ehemals Eska) beim Donau-Einkaufszentrum im Kundenservice.
##, ###########. ### ### #### ### #######, ### ### ## ###, ### ### ############ ######### ## ####.
### ### ### ####### ##### ##################?
######## ###### ### ### #### ######## ######## ###### ########### ## #########. ### ### ######## ############, ##### #### #####, #### ### ### ########### #### ## ########## ########### ### ### ##### ###### ####### #### ### ### ######### ## ####### ########### ###. ### ### ##### ######.
### #### ### ################# ########?
### ############# ### #### ############ ### ######, ### ###### ### ## ########. ### ######## ### ##### ####### ## ### ####### ###########, ######### #### ###### ## ### ## #########-###########. ######### ##### ### #### ############. ## ####### #### #### ######.
### ### ###, ### ### ###### ### ######### ######## ####?
### ### ##### ##### #### ##########, #### ### ##### ## ### ###### ###### ## ##########. ### ########## ### ### #######. ###### #### ### ### ######### ##### ### ############# #########, ### ### ###### #### #######. ### ######## ######## ### ## ###### #### #####. ### ##### #### ######, ### ### #####, ###### ######### #######, ##### ### ############### ####### ### ###### ####### ####### #### ##### ### ### #####.
### ##### ### #####?
### #####, ### ### #### ########### ######## ### ### ### ### ####### ### ##### #### ################. ### ##### ####, ### ### ####### ########### ## ##### #### ######## ### #### ###### #########, ### ####, #### ### ####, ### ### ## ###### ####. ### #### #### ######## ###### ### ######## ###########.
### ### #### ### ########### ##### ### ### ### #########?
### ############ ## ########### ##### ### ####### ####, ### ### ###### ### ### ########### ######## ####. #### ### ##### ###### ## ##### ############ ######### ##### ####, ### ##### #### ### ######## ## ############ ### ## #### ### ###.
####### ####### ##### ###### ### ### ######### ########## ######### ### #######?
### ##### ##### ######, #### ### ##### ### ### ######### ## ##### ######### #### #### #### ###### ### ############ ####### ####. #### ######## #### ### ### ##### ##### ######## ##########, ### #### ### ### ######### ### ### ### ### ### ##### ######### ######## ####### ###########.
### ### ## ### ## ## ##### ######### ######. ##### ### ### ####### #### ### #####. ### ########### ### ### ########### ### ##### ### ### ############## #######. ### ### #### ##### #########, #### #### ############# ## ##### ####### ###### ########### ######### #### ###### ## ### #### ##########, ### ##### ####### ####, ### ### ######### #### ### ###### ###### ########## ####.
### ###### ### ### ######### ########, #### ### ###### ############## ########### ### ####### ####. ##### ###### ###### ##### ## ### ######?
### ##### ########### ### ######## ##, ##### ### ##########. ###### ##### ##### ###### ########## ### ###### #### ###########, #### ### ############## ## ############# ######, ### ### ######### ######### ####. ###### ###### ####### ### ##### ########. ### ###### ### ## #### ######, #### ##### ##### ## #############, ##### ########### #### ## ########. #### ####### ### ######## #### ##### ########### ## ### ##### ##### #######, ## ### ############# ## ##### ####. ############ ######## ### ############# #### ## ## #### #####.
### ##### ### ### ############## ### ########### ##?
### ##### ######. #### ### #### ##### ### ## ####### ###### #####, ## ##### ### ####### ##### ####### #####, #### ##### ### #### ############. #### ###### ### ############# ######, ##### #### ### ### ### ######## ## ### ### #### #### ############## ####### ### ######### ### ###### ######. #### ### #### ### ### ##########, #### ### ### ################# #####, #### #### ## #### ### #### ###########.
### ### ### ### ### ###### ############ ######### ### ###?
#### ### ### ### ##### ########, ### ### #### ######### ###########. ### ###### ### ### ## ### ##### ###### ####, ### ## #### ######### ######## ###, ## ### ######## ### #### #### #####. ### #### ### ######### ###### #######, ## ### #### ###### ### ### #### ##############. #### #### #### ## ### ## ######### ##### ##########, ### ##### ### #### ##### ###########, ## ### #### ######## #########. ## ##### ####### ############, ### ### ##### ##### ## ##### #####. ### ### #### ##### ###########, #### ### ## ##### ########## ####.
##### ### #### #### ###### ######?
### ### #### ################# ######## ### ###### #### #### #####. ##### ##### ######## ### #### ############## ### ## ######### ### ####.
### ### #### ### ###### ### ############ ######### – ######### ######?
### ############ ###, #### ##### ###### ### ##### ######. ### #### #####, ##### ### ######## ### ###. ############## ##### ## #####, #### ## ############ ###, #### ### ## #### ############ #####. ######## ### ## ### ######## ## ##### ############ ### ###### ############, #### ### ########### ###### #########. ###### ###### ########. ######## ##### ### #### ### #### ###### ####### ### ### ### ######, ## ###### ## ############.