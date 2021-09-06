Anzeige

Gillamoos Gillamoos: Söders Kampf gegen CSU-Pleite Von Söder wird im Wahlkampf-Endspurt ein Ruck erwartet, der den Aufschwung bringt. Allen ist klar, wie schwierig das wird.

Von Christine Schröpf

Mail an die Redaktion CSU-Chef und Ministerpräsident Markus Söder kämpfte auf dem Gillamoos um Wählerstimmen. Foto: Armin Weigel/picture alliance/dpa

Abensberg.Der CSU droht bei der Bundestagswahl ein Absturz - gefürchtet wird in der Partei ein Ergebnis unter 30 Prozent. Das käme für die bayerische Regierungspartei einem Erdbeben gleicht CSU-Chef Markus Söder kämpft dieser Tage um jedes Prozent mehr - am Montag machte er bei seinem Werben um Wählerstimmen auf dem Gillamoos in Abensberg Station. „Alles ist noch drin“, sagt er, und: „Man kann nur gewinnen, wenn man gewinnen will.“ Doch auch hier ist nicht mehr alles so, wie es einst war, trotz der „I feel good“-Musik, die im Festzelt später für ihn eingespielt wird: Vor der Tür erwartet ihn eine lautstarke Gruppe von 30 bis 40 Impfgegnern, Corona-Leugnern und Aktivisten des Volksbegehrens zur Auflösung des Landtags.

