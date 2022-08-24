Suchaktion in Ingolstadt Mordfall Peisserstraße: Polizei stellt mehrere Messer sicher - Tatwaffe gefunden?
Ingolstadt, Stadt.Die Polizei hat bei ihrer Suche nach der Tatwaffe, mit der vor einer Woche eine 23-jährige Algerierin auf brutalste Weise getötet worden ist, mehrere Messer sichergestellt. Ob es sich bei einem davon um die Tatwaffe handelt, muss noch geklärt werden.
### ## ##### #### ##### ####### ### ### ######### ######### ### ### ### ############### #######-######## ######### #######. ##### ### ### ############ ######## ### ############# ################### ######## #### ## #################.
###### ### ####### ###########
### ####### ###### ### ######### ##### ########### ###### ####### ### ##### ## ########## #########. ##### ### ####### ##### ####### ########### ######## ######. ######### ##### ########## ### ### ### ## ############ ######, ##### #### ####### ######, #### ##. #### ##### ############ ### ####### ## #### ######### ### ########, ## ### ##### ######## ###, ## ##### ### ############ ########### #### ###### ### ### ##### ## ######### ### #### ## ########## ######## ###########. ### ########### ###### ### ###### #### ### ######### ############ ### ### ########## ### ######. ######## ### ### ####### ### ########### ### ######### ######## ####é ##############, ## ### ### ######## ## ### ############# ######## ###### ###. ### ######### ####### ######, ## ### ####### ######## ## ######### ####### ##### ### ######## ######## ## ### #### ### ### ########### ##-## ####.
### #########, ###### ### ###### ### ############ #### ### #### ########. #### ### ###### ## #### ### #######-######## ### ### ### #### ###### #### ####### ###, ##### ###### ### ###### ### #### ### ######### ##### ###########, #### ## #### ### ### ##### ## ### #######-######## #######. #### ##### #### ### ## ####### ## ### ######### ### #####. ### ######### ####### ########### ### ##########, #### ## #### ##### ## ### #######-######## ########. ##### ### #### ### ########### ##### ##### #### ##### ###### ## ##### ############ #####-############-##### ############. ##### #### ###### ##### ### ######### ## ##### #### ######## ### ##### ############## ### ####### ## ###### ####### ############.
#### ### ###### ## ######### ### #### ## ########## ######## ######
### ###-######## ####### ######, #### ## #### ### ### ######### ## #### ##-####### ########## ### ### ######### ######### #######. ### #### ### ####### #### ##### ######## ###### – ###### ## ######### ### #### ## ##########, ## ### ##### ###### #####.
#### ### ### ##### ####### ##### ### ####### ### ######### #####. „### ###### ### #####, ### ############### ########### ###“, ####### ############### #### #####. ### ################## ### ##### ########## ### ######### ##### ## ##### #########.
######## ### ### ####### #### ## #######. „####“ ##### ######## #### ### ############### ##########, #### #### ### #######-######## ### ### #### ######## ######## ######. ############ ###### ### ############ ## ### ########, #### #### ### ##-####### ### ##### ####### ########## ### ####### ######## ####, ##### ####### ### #############. ### #### ### ######### ##### #### #######, #### ## ### ### ####### ####### #### ####, ######## „####“. ### ####### ######### #### „### ######## #########“ #####.
Weitere Artikel aus diesem Ressort finden Sie unter Bayern.