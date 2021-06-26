Anzeige

Parteien Signal an Laschet, Frauen und Oberpfalz CSU-Chef Söder wirbt für Kanzlerkandidat Laschet. In den Wahlkampf zieht er mit vielen Frauen. Die Oberpfalz ist vorne dran.

Von Christine Schröpf

Merken

Mail an die Redaktion CSU-Chef Markus Söder kämpft für ein starkes Wahlergebnis - auch damit Unionskandidat Armin Laschet ins Kanzleramt kommt. In einen Koalitionsvertrag will er die Mütterrolle diktieren. Foto: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance/dpa

Nürnberg.CSU-Chef Markus Söder hat für die Bundestagsliste seiner Partei erstmals einen 50-Prozent-Anteil für Frauen angeordnet – als Signal, dass die CSU längst nicht mehr ein Altherren-Club ist. Bei der Delegiertenkonferenz am Samstag in Nürnberg wird das sauber im Reißverschlussverfahren auf den insgesamt 92-Plätzen durchexerziert. Ein noch deutlicheres Zeichen aber war schon vorab aus der Oberpfalz gekommen, wo Finanzminister Albert Füracker als CSU-Bezirkschef Weichen stellt. Dort gilt Fifty-Fifty auch bei den vier Direktkandidaturen, die im Kampf um einen Platz im Bundestag quasi der Goldstandard sind. Söder hatte den Oberpfälzer Parteifreunden dafür persönlich Anerkennung gezollt. „Er hat gesagt: Respekt. Ein klasse Beitrag“, berichtet Füracker. Denn bayernweit liegt bei der CSU das Verhältnis in den 46 Direktwahlkreisen bei 36:10.

######## ###### #### ### #### ##### ## ### ######### #### ##### ### ####### ######### ### ######, ####### ###### ### ########## ## #### ################ ######. ####### ##### ### ####### #########-####, ### ## ### ########### ###### ### ########## ### ################### ########, ###### ## „##### ###### ######## ######### ### #### #### ##### ############### ############“, #### ##. ####### ### ###, #### ### ##### #### ### #### ######## #### ###### ### #### ### ##### ###### ############. ####### ##### #####, ####### #### ###### ## ######, #### ### ###### ####, ###### ########. „#### ### ###### #######, ## ### #### ######## ####### #####, #########: ### ######## ### ##, #### ### #### ### ############ ## ### ########### ### ### ######## ########.“

######## ########### #####, #### ### ########### ## ############ #### ###### ### – #### ###### ## #### ########### #### ###### ##. ## ### ############### #### #### ####### ######### ################ ##### ######## ############, ## ###################### ####### ####### ###-########### ###. #### ###### #### #### ########### ############ ### ###### #######. #### ## #######, ############# #### ######## ##### ### ### #### ##### #############.

##### #### ################## ## ### ### ### ########### #####, ## #### ###### ## ### ######### ## #######. ################## #### ############ #### ##########, ## ### ###### ## ### ##### #### ############# #######, ### ### #### ### ############### ## ####### #######. ### #### ### ### ###### ######. ### ### ########## ######## ## ########### ##### ### ################# ########### ################# ### ### ########### ##########.

### ##### ### ##, ### ### ### ## ####### ######### ############### ### ####### ### ### ###### ####### #####, ### #### #### ### ####### ### ########## ############ ### ########## ## ### ######, ### ### ########### ## ### #########. #### ############# ### ### ########### ###### #### #### ### ##########: ### ########### ### ######-#####, ####### #### (##### ##), ### ### ######### ### ########-##### ### ####### ##################### ###### ##### (##### ##). ### ### ## ##### ### ###### ###. ####### ##### ###########. ### ##-################### ######## ##### ####### ### ###### ### ##### ##. ## ############ ##### ### ###### ### #### #### #### ###### ## ### #####: ### ####### ##################### ###### ####### (##### ##) ### ##### ########## (##### ##).

### ### ######## ## ###### #### ########### #### ################ ###########. ##### ####: ### ###-################# ## #########, ######### ########, ### ###-#### ######## ###, ### ### ##### # ### ##### # ### #################-### ######. ### ###### ## ####### ### #### ## ####### ### ####### ## ###### ######## #########.

########### ############## #### ### ### ###### #####. ## ######## ### ########### ## ####### ## ############## ########## ##. „### ##### ### ###. #### #### ### ### ##### ############## ###### ########## - ### ### ##### - #### ######.“ ## ###### ##### ######-############### ##### ####### ###### ### ########## ######### - ### ##### ######-###### ######## ########, ##### ################# ### ##### ### ######### ### ######### ########### ###. „### ###### #### ##### ####### ########### ######, ####### #### ########## #### ##### ############.“ ### ########### #### ##########, ############ ### „######### ##### #############“ ##### ## ### #####. ######## ####### ## ### ####### #####: ########### ##### ############# #######, ################# ############# ### ############# ########### ### ################### ##### ## ##### ### ######. ######## ### ## ####### „######## ##### ## #######, #### ###.### ############# ## ### ################## ### ########### ######“.

########## ##### ### ### #### #### ### ### ###### #######, ### ##### ### ## ###### ########. ### #####-######-#### ###### ########, ### ### ############### ######## ### „#############“ ########## ##### ### ##### ###### ### ####### #########, #### ##### #### ##### #####-########## ##. ### ## ####, „### ###### ###### ######“, #### ##.

######## ############# ### ### ## ################### ### ### ############## ### ### ########### - ## ################## #### ### ########### ########## ###### #####. ##### #### ##### #### ### ######## ### ### #### ######### ######, ### ##### ########### ######. ####### #### ## ### ######## ### #### ### #,# ############ ### ####, ###### #### ## ####. ### ####, ### ## ##### ############ ##### #### ### ##,## #### ## ##### ##########, ## ###### ##### #### ### ##,## ####. „### ## #######, ###### ###### ####### ## ##########?“, ##### #####. ### ### ##### ### ##### ###########. „#### ### ### ### #########: ### ### #### ######### ### ### ################.“ ##### ########## ## ######## ##### #### #### ## ######### ################. ########### ####### ## ################# ################### ### ### ########### ### ##################### ### #### ########.

### ########### ###-#### ######## ######## ## ### ######### #### ####### ##### ###### #########. „## ######## ### ### ### ###### #########.“ ### ############## ####### ### ###### ### ########. „## #### #### #################. ###### ####### ### ##, ### ########### ##############“, #### ##. „### ###### ### ######## ##### ##########, #### ### – ####### ### ### #### ###### ##### ### ##### ######## ##### – #### ### ### ####### ### ###### ############ ######.“ ## ### ######### ##### ## ### ### ##### ############. „#### ########: ### ##### ##### ########## #####, ### ######## ### ####### ## ### ###### ###### ### ######### #########.“

######## ### #### #### ########### ###-####. ### ##### ################ ## ##. #### ###### ## #### ### ##########. #### #### #### ### ##-#######-########### ## ####### ############### ######### ######. „### ##### ##### ########### ######, ### ### #########. ## #### ### ######### ###### #######.“ ### ######## ### ################## #### ### ##### ###### ######## #####. ##### ### ### ##### ############## ####### #### ###-######### #### ######## ###########. #### ### ########, ### ### #### ############, ######### ###### ###### ### ###########. „### #### ###### ######## ########### ######“, ######## ## ####. ######## ###### #### ### ##### #######, #### ### ### ########### ### ###### ################# ####### ######. „### #### ###### #################### ########“, #### ##. „###### ### ###### #### ###### #####.“

#####: ##### ######### ##########

#### #### ######## ## ###### ### ########## ### ### #########: ## ########## #### ## #########, ### #########-#### ## ##### ######, ### #### ### #. ###############, ### #################### ## ######## ##### ######### ### ################# ########## ####. ##### ### ######## ### ################ ########## #########. ## ####### #### #### ########## ## ### #######, #### ########, „##### ### ### ##### #### ###########: ######## ### #### #### #### ##### ####?“. ### ###### ##### ##### ## ###### ## ##### ####### #####. „### ######## #### ######### ###-##########“, #### ##. #### ## ### ######### ### ####### ##.### ########### ##### ### ############ ###### ### ### ##,# #######.