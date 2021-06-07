Anzeige

Wirtschaft Arbeitsmarkt: Sorge um Generation Corona Trotz Krise kam es zu überraschend wenigen Entlassungen: Warum manche Berufsgruppen nun trotzdem Probleme bekommen könnten.

Von Dr. Christian Eckl

Mail an die Redaktion Der Arbeitsmarkt nach Corona: Der Politik ist es gelungen, die Arbeitsplatz-Situation zu stabilisieren. Doch Auswirkungen wird die Pandemie für eine ganz bestimmte Gruppe haben. Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa

Regensburg.Wie nachhaltig verändert die Corona-Pandemie den Arbeitsmarkt? Professor Dr. Enzo Weber ist Inhaber des Lehrstuhls für Empirische Wirtschaftsforschung an der Universität Regensburg und Forschungsbereichsleiter am Institut für Arbeitsmarkt- und Berufsforschung in Nürnberg. Seit Beginn der Pandemie veröffentlichte er zahlreiche Beiträge über den Wandel und die Folgen für den Arbeitsmarkt durch die Corona-Pandemie. Seine Einschätzung: Wer jetzt noch keinen Job hat, wird ein langfristiges Problem bekommen. Auch andere Berufsgruppen müssen Nachteile befürchten - andere hingegen profitieren sogar von der Krise.

###### #### ########## ##### ### ##### ####, #### ###### ##### ########, ### ###### ### #### ######## ## ###### ###### ###### ## ##### #######. ### #### ## ###### ###### ##### ####### ### ## #### #### ### ######## #### #### ############## #####. ############# ## ### ############### ###### ########## ## ###### ########### ####### ########, ##### #### ### #### ###### ######. ### ### ########### ######### ### ### ##### ######## ########### #######. ######## ##### ### ##### ###, #### ### #### ######## ####### ####.

### #### ##### #########?

####### ###, #### ### #### ### ########## ##### #### ### ## ########### ###########. ### ########## #### ### #### ###### ##### ######## ######. ####### ##### ### #### ### ########## ##### ### ############ #### ### ###### ###########. #### ##### #### #### #### ######## ### ########### ####. ## #### ### ####### ######, ######## ### ##########, #### #############, ### ##### ######## ##### ### ############ ########### ###########.

######## ### #### ########### ########## ####? ###### #### ## #### ##########, ### #### ### ##########-####### ### ### ######### ## ##. #### ###########.

### ######### ### ## ######, ## ## ### ##### ### ########## ##### #### #### ## ### ### ####### ### ########## ########## ######. ### ####### ########## ####, ### ######## ### #### ##### ######. #### ### ##### ##### ############, ###### ### ## ### ###### ##### #####. ###### #### ## #### #### ##### #####, ## ## ###### ########## ####, ####### ### ### ### ############. ### ### ### ##### ########### #####, ####### ### ###### #### ### ############# ##### ### #### ### ############# ### ############## ############# ######.

### ##### ####### ## ### ###### ##### ######, #### #### ### ########### ######### ####. #### #########: ###### ######## ############# ###### ### ####### ######## ##### ### ###############. #################### ### ################# ###### ####### ######## ##### ## ### ###########. ### #### #### ##### ##### #########?

### ############# ############# #### ### ####### ##### ### ### ##### ### ####### ####### ##### #######. ### ##### ## ########### ############## #### ### #### ##### #####, #### ######## ############# ##### ######### ####### #####, ####### #### ## #########. ### #### ## #### ##### ### ## ### ############# ############ ### #####, ####### ## ### ############## #########, ### ### ##### #####. ### ##### ######### #### ### ##### ########## ############## ### ###### ### ### ############### ### ### ## ########### ###########, ###### #################, ### ############## ### #### #-#########. ## ##### ### #### #####, #### ## ### ###### ############### ### ######### #################### ######### ############# ##### ####. #### #### ### ###### ########, ### ##### ## ##### ################## ####. ### ##### #### #### #### ### ###################.

### ####### ### ###, ## ### ####### ## ######?

### ###### ###### ######, #### ### ##### ############# ### ################ ####### ##############. ### ############## ### ###### ### ######## ########### #### ############## #### ####, ## ##### ########## ######## ####### ##############.

### ############### ######## ### ####### ##### #### ######. #### ### ### ########## #######?

############### ### ### ###### #####. ## ### #### ### #### ###### ### ##### ### ######## ### ###### ### ######### #######. ##### #### ## #####, ####### ###### ########### ### ########### ######## ### ### ########## #### ### ####### ## ####### ############### ## ######, ####### ########## ###### ######## ####### ## ######. ### ### ### ##### #### ###### ####.

#### ### ### ########### ############ ########### ######: ###### ### ### ##### ##### ### ####### ################, #### #### ### ####### ### ##### ### ##### ########?

### ############ ### ## ###### ####, #### ######## ##### ############### ###### #########. ### ### ############ ##### ####, #### ########### ######### ######. ### ########### ##### ## ###### ###### ## ##### ############# ############. ### ##### ### ## ##### ### ######, ########### ##### ### ###### #### ### ##### ##### ### ################. ### ##### #### ### ####### ### ### ################. ### ######## ## ###### #### #### ##### ############. ##### ##### #### ### #######, ### ##### ### ### ##### ##### ###### ######. ### ######################## ###### ########. ######### ### ### #####: ##### #### ## ###### ###### ## ############, ### ########, #### ### ################ ##########. ### ###, ## ## ### ### ##### ### ## ### ########## #### ##### ##### #####, #### ### ##### #### #### ###.

####### ### ### ##### ########## ######?

########## ###### ### #### #########. #### ### ##### #####, ########## #################### ### #### ######, #### ##########, ### ### ## ### ############ #########, ### ##### #### ### ######, ## ##### ## ########## ##################### ## ##### ######## ############### ######### ######### ###########. ### ################## #### #####, ### ######## ######## ### ### ##########, ### ### ##### ####################### #########. #### ### ### ############ ### ######################## ##### ### ### ######### #####. ## ###### ### ##############, ### ### ############.

### ###### ####### ####### ### ###### #########: ### ######### #### #### #######, #### #### ## ########. ### ### ## ########### #### #########?

### ##### ##### ###### ######### ## ### #####, ########## #### ## ########. #### ##### #### ## ##### #####, ##### ## ########. ### #### ### ### ######## #### ##################### ###. ### ####### ### ############### ############## #### ############### #######. #### ### ####### ###### ################ #### ##### ######### #######. ### #### #### ### #### ########## ##########. ### ################# ### ## ### #########, ###### #######.

###### ### ###### ######### ## ########### ########## ################ ############?

##, ### ##### #### ###########. ## ###### ######## ###### ### ##### ###########, ########### ######## ########. ### ### ####### ####. ### ############## ### #### #### ##########. ### ### ## ####### ######## #### ########## ### ### ############ ### ########## ### ############ ##### #### ########## ### ### ########, ### ## ### ######## ##### #######. ### ########### ### #########, ### ###### ### ## ###### ######## #####.